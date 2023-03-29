Advanced search
AMBAC FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(AMBC)
2023-03-28
14.87 USD   +0.41%
08:32aAmbac Announces Meeting and Record Date for 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
BU
03/07Ambac Financial Group, Inc. Announces Board Changes
CI
03/07Xchange Benefits Appoints Christopher LaDelfa to Lead Captive Solutions Group
BU
Ambac Announces Meeting and Record Date for 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

03/29/2023
Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: AMBC), a financial services holding company, today announced that Ambac’s 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held on Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 11 a.m. (ET). The meeting will be held in a virtual format. The record date for determining stockholders entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the annual meeting will be the close of business on April 25, 2023.

Further information regarding the Annual Meeting will be set forth in the proxy statement and other proxy materials for the Annual Meeting.

About Ambac

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (“Ambac” or “AFG”) is a financial services holding company headquartered in New York City. Ambac’s core business is a growing specialty P&C distribution and underwriting platform with a legacy financial guaranty business in run off. Ambac’s common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “AMBC”. Ambac is committed to providing timely and accurate information to the investing public, consistent with our legal and regulatory obligations. To that end, we use our website to convey information about our businesses, including the anticipated release of quarterly financial results, quarterly financial, statistical and business-related information. For more information, please go to www.ambac.com.

The Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation of Ambac contains substantial restrictions on the ability to transfer Ambac’s common stock. Subject to limited exceptions, any attempted transfer of common stock shall be prohibited and void to the extent that, as a result of such transfer (or any series of transfers of which such transfer is a part), any person or group of persons shall become a holder of 5% or more of Ambac’s common stock or a holder of 5% or more of Ambac’s common stock increases its ownership interest.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 309 M - -
Net income 2023 -77,4 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -8,85x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 673 M 673 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,18x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,20x
Nbr of Employees 155
Free-Float 93,9%
Managers and Directors
Claude L. LeBlanc President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Trick Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Jeffrey Scott Stein Independent Chairman
Michael Reilly Chief Information & Administrative Officer
Dan McGinnis Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMBAC FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.-15.08%673
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-9.81%38 856
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-11.53%38 500
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-24.89%35 019
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-21.10%28 002
ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD.5.73%24 743
