Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ambac Financial Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMBC   US0231398845

AMBAC FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(AMBC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ambac Financial : to Release Third Quarter 2021 Results on November 8, 2021

10/18/2021 | 04:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Conference Call Scheduled for November 9, 2021

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: AMBC), a financial services holding company, today announced that it will release third quarter 2021 results on November 8, 2021 following the close of the market.

Conference Call
On November 9, 2021 at 8:30am (ET), Claude LeBlanc, President and Chief Executive Officer, and David Trick, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will discuss third quarter 2021 results during a live conference call. A live audio webcast of the call will be available through the Investor Relations section of Ambac’s website, www.ambac.com. Participants may also listen via telephone by dialing (877) 407-9716 (Domestic) or (201) 493-6779 (International).

The webcast will be archived on Ambac's website. A replay of the call will be available through November 23, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 (Domestic) or (412) 317-6671 (International), using ID# 13723733.

About Ambac
Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (“Ambac” or “AFG”), headquartered in New York City, is a financial services holding company. Ambac's subsidiaries include: Ambac Assurance Corporation and Ambac Assurance UK Limited, financial guarantee insurance companies currently in runoff; Everspan Indemnity Insurance Company and Everspan Insurance Company, specialty property & casualty program insurers; and Xchange Benefits, LLC and Xchange Affinity Underwriting Agency, LLC, property & casualty Managing General Underwriters. Ambac’s common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “AMBC”. The Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation of Ambac contains substantial restrictions on the ability to transfer Ambac’s common stock. Subject to limited exceptions, any attempted transfer of common stock shall be prohibited and void to the extent that, as a result of such transfer (or any series of transfers of which such transfer is a part), any person or group of persons shall become a holder of 5% or more of Ambac’s common stock or a holder of 5% or more of Ambac’s common stock increases its ownership interest. Ambac is committed to providing timely and accurate information to the investing public, consistent with our legal and regulatory obligations. To that end, we use our website to convey information about our businesses, including the anticipated release of quarterly financial results, quarterly financial, statistical and business-related information. For more information, please go to www.ambac.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about AMBAC FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
10/05Cover Whale Insurance Solutions Inc. announced that it has received $15.5 million in fu..
CI
10/04AMBAC FINANCIAL : Everspan Insurance Company Acquires Providence Washington Insurance Comp..
BU
09/20AMBAC FINANCIAL : Cover Whale Partners with Everspan on Commercial Trucking Program
PR
08/11AMBAC FINANCIAL : ASSURANCE UK LIMITED - UK REGULATORY DISCLOSURE (opens in new window)
PU
08/05AMBAC : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/05AMBAC FINANCIAL : Earnings Flash (AMBC) AMBAC FINANCIAL GROUP Reports Q2 Revenue $49M, vs...
MT
08/05Ambac Financial Group, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June ..
CI
08/05AMBAC FINANCIAL GROUP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
08/05AMBAC FINANCIAL : Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
BU
08/04AMBAC FINANCIAL : Appoints Lisa G. Iglesias to Its Board of Directors
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMBAC FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 291 M - -
Net income 2021 -80,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -7,36x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 687 M 687 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,36x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,27x
Nbr of Employees 125
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart AMBAC FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ambac Financial Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMBAC FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 14,87 $
Average target price 17,00 $
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Claude L. LeBlanc President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Trick Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Jeffrey Scott Stein Independent Chairman
Michael Reilly Chief Information & Administrative Officer
C. James Prieur Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMBAC FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.-3.32%687
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.53.94%49 841
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES10.88%38 831
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION15.31%37 481
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.16.26%36 978
SAMPO OYJ31.99%29 346