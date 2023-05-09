Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ambac Financial Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMBC   US0231398845

AMBAC FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(AMBC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-08 pm EDT
15.11 USD   +1.21%
08:32aAmbac Names Naveen Anand President of Cirrata Group
BU
04/25Ambac to Release First Quarter 2023 Results on May 9, 2023
BU
04/17Everspan Partners with Ledgebrook on General Liability Program
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ambac Names Naveen Anand President of Cirrata Group

05/09/2023 | 08:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Newly created position established to expand Ambac’s insurance distribution division

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE: AMBC) (“Ambac”), a financial services holding company, today announced the appointment of Naveen Anand as President of Cirrata Group, Ambac’s insurance distribution division. Anand, the former Group President of Players Health, will be responsible for expanding Cirrata Group and building its profile in the specialty property and casualty insurance market. This is a newly created position reporting to Claude LeBlanc, President and CEO of Ambac.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230509005342/en/

Ambac has named Naveen Anand president of Cirrata Group, its insurance distribution division (Photo: Business Wire)

Ambac has named Naveen Anand president of Cirrata Group, its insurance distribution division (Photo: Business Wire)

“Naveen is a seasoned P&C executive with extensive specialty lines expertise and strong industry relationships, making him an ideal choice for President of Cirrata,” LeBlanc said. “We are excited to welcome him to the team.”

Anand, who is based in New York, has more than 30 years of experience in the insurance industry. For the past two years, he was Group President at Players Health. He also served as a member of the company’s Board of Directors. Prior to that, he spent six years as President and CEO of Hallmark Financial Services and four years as Torus Insurance’s CEO of Americas and Global Chief Operating Officer. Additionally, Anand spent seven years at CNA in roles of increasing responsibility. In his final three years there, he was President and Chief Underwriting Officer of Commercial Lines, where he was responsible for $3.3 billion of commercial lines business focused on Middle Markets, Excess Casualty, Large Property, Marine, Boiler & Machinery, International P&C, Risk Management Casualty and Engineering. Early in his career, Anand worked for Chubb in various commercial underwriting roles, including Vice President of Commercial Lines for the New York region.

Anand holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from Rider University and is a graduate of the Executive Education Program at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business.

About Ambac

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (“Ambac” or “AFG”) is a financial services holding company headquartered in New York City. Ambac’s core business is a growing specialty P&C distribution and underwriting platform. Ambac also has a legacy financial guaranty business in runoff. Ambac’s common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “AMBC”. Ambac is committed to providing timely and accurate information to the investing public, consistent with our legal and regulatory obligations. To that end, we use our website to convey information about our businesses, including the anticipated release of quarterly financial results, quarterly financial, statistical and business-related information. For more information, please go to www.ambac.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about AMBAC FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
08:32aAmbac Names Naveen Anand President of Cirrata Group
BU
04/25Ambac to Release First Quarter 2023 Results on May 9, 2023
BU
04/17Everspan Partners with Ledgebrook on General Liability Program
BU
04/10Ambac Financial Group Issues Reminder Concerning Expiration of Warrants
BU
04/05Everspan and Aurenity Partner on Excess Casualty Buffer Program
BU
03/30Ambac Financial : Assurance UK Limited - Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosure..
PU
03/29Ambac Announces Meeting and Record Date for 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
BU
03/07Ambac Financial Group, Inc. Announces Board Changes
CI
03/07Xchange Benefits Appoints Christopher LaDelfa to Lead Captive Solutions Group
BU
03/01Transcript : Ambac Financial Group, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 01, 2023
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMBAC FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 234 M - -
Net income 2023 -77,4 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -8,99x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 685 M 685 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,93x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,53x
Nbr of Employees 155
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart AMBAC FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ambac Financial Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMBAC FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 15,11 $
Average target price 17,00 $
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Claude L. LeBlanc President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Trick Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Jeffrey Scott Stein Independent Chairman
Michael Reilly Chief Information & Administrative Officer
Dan McGinnis Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMBAC FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.-13.36%685
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-2.77%42 169
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-3.82%39 500
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-15.01%38 902
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-14.65%30 522
ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD.19.16%28 191
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer