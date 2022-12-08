Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ambac Financial Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMBC   US0231398845

AMBAC FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(AMBC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-08 pm EST
16.21 USD   +0.43%
04:52pAmbac Releases Statement Regarding Speculative Acquisition Report
BU
11/29Everspan Group Announces Retirement of Wyatt Blackburn
BU
11/28Compass Point Starts Ambac Financial Group at Neutral With $18 Price Target
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ambac Releases Statement Regarding Speculative Acquisition Report

12/08/2022 | 04:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: AMBC) (“Ambac”), a financial services holding company, released the following statement:

Ambac has become aware of a media report indicating it is in discussions to acquire a financial guarantee company. This report is inaccurate. Ambac is not engaged in an acquisition process with any financial guarantee business.

Management is regularly evaluating the market for opportunities to create value for shareholders and will update investors as appropriate.

About Ambac

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (“Ambac” or “AFG”) is a financial services holding company headquartered in New York City. Ambac’s core business is a growing specialty P&C distribution and underwriting platform. Ambac also has a legacy financial guaranty business in runoff. Ambac’s common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “AMBC”. Ambac is committed to providing timely and accurate information to the investing public, consistent with our legal and regulatory obligations. To that end, we use our website to convey information about our businesses, including the anticipated release of quarterly financial results, quarterly financial, statistical and business-related information. For more information, please go to www.ambac.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about AMBAC FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
04:52pAmbac Releases Statement Regarding Speculative Acquisition Report
BU
11/29Everspan Group Announces Retirement of Wyatt Blackburn
BU
11/28Compass Point Starts Ambac Financial Group at Neutral With $18 Price Target
MT
11/09Transcript : Ambac Financial Group, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 09, 2022
CI
11/08Ambac : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/08Earnings Flash (AMBC) AMBAC FINANCIAL GROUP Posts Q3 EPS $7.37
MT
11/08AMBAC FINANCIAL GROUP INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
11/08Tranche Update on Ambac Financial Group, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on March ..
CI
11/08Ambac Financial Group, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mon..
CI
11/08Ambac Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMBAC FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 368 M - -
Net income 2022 372 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 1,93x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 726 M 726 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,97x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,16x
Nbr of Employees 132
Free-Float 94,5%
Chart AMBAC FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ambac Financial Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMBAC FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 16,14 $
Average target price 17,00 $
Spread / Average Target 5,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Claude L. LeBlanc President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Trick Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Jeffrey Scott Stein Independent Chairman
Michael Reilly Chief Information & Administrative Officer
C. James Prieur Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMBAC FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.0.56%726
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.9.09%46 087
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES20.21%44 069
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.31.65%41 245
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION10.76%34 506
SAMPO OYJ10.28%26 317