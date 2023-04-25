Advanced search
    AMBC   US0231398845

AMBAC FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(AMBC)
04:00:02 2023-04-24 pm EDT
15.77 USD   +1.09%
08:59aAmbac to Release First Quarter 2023 Results on May 9, 2023
BU
04/17Everspan Partners with Ledgebrook on General Liability Program
BU
04/10Ambac Financial Group Issues Reminder Concerning Expiration of Warrants
BU
Ambac to Release First Quarter 2023 Results on May 9, 2023

04/25/2023 | 08:59am EDT
Conference Call Scheduled for May 10, 2023

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: AMBC), a financial services holding company, today announced that it will release first quarter 2023 results on May 9, 2023, following the close of the market.

Conference Call

On May 10, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. (ET), Claude LeBlanc, President and Chief Executive Officer, and David Trick, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will discuss first quarter 2023 results during a live conference call. A live audio webcast of the call will be available through the Investor Relations section of Ambac’s website, www.ambac.com. Participants may also listen via telephone by dialing (877) 407-9716 (Domestic) or (201) 493-6779 (International).

The webcast will be archived on Ambac's website. A replay of the call will be available through May 24, 2023, and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 (Domestic) or (412) 317-6671 (International), using ID# 13737443.

About Ambac

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (“Ambac” or “AFG”) is a financial services holding company headquartered in New York City. Ambac’s core business is a growing specialty P&C distribution and underwriting platform. Ambac also has a legacy financial guaranty business in run off. Ambac’s common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “AMBC”. Ambac is committed to providing timely and accurate information to the investing public, consistent with our legal and regulatory obligations. To that end, we use our website to convey information about our businesses, including the anticipated release of quarterly financial results, quarterly financial, statistical and business-related information. For more information, please go to www.ambac.com.

The Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation of Ambac contains substantial restrictions on the ability to transfer Ambac’s common stock. Subject to limited exceptions, any attempted transfer of common stock shall be prohibited and void to the extent that, as a result of such transfer (or any series of transfers of which such transfer is a part), any person or group of persons shall become a holder of 5% or more of Ambac’s common stock or a holder of 5% or more of Ambac’s common stock increases its ownership interest.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about AMBAC FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 234 M - -
Net income 2023 -77,4 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -28,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 714 M 714 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,05x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,64x
Nbr of Employees 155
Free-Float 93,9%
Managers and Directors
Claude L. LeBlanc President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Trick Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Jeffrey Scott Stein Independent Chairman
Michael Reilly Chief Information & Administrative Officer
Dan McGinnis Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMBAC FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.-9.58%714
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-4.26%41 375
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-5.36%38 991
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-18.06%38 019
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-14.62%30 501
ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD.14.18%26 854
