Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ambac Financial Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMBC   US0231398845

AMBAC FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(AMBC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-09 pm EDT
14.86 USD   +0.13%
08:32aEverspan Partners with Centrex Underwriters on Hospitality-Focused Liability Programs
BU
09/07BofA tells court Ambac cannot prove $2.7 bln mortgage case
RE
09/07Ambac's $2.7 billion mortgage case against Bank of America heads to trial
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Everspan Partners with Centrex Underwriters on Hospitality-Focused Liability Programs

09/12/2022 | 08:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Everspan Group, Rated A- (Excellent) by AM Best, today announced it has launched a program partnership with Centrex Underwriters, Inc., a managing general agency specializing in liquor liability and general liability insurance for the hospitality industry.

Centrex operates in 38 states and the District of Columbia and serves a wide range of businesses, including bars/taverns, wineries, liquor stores, caterers, dance halls, golf courses and bowling alleys.

“Centrex is a family-owned business with deep roots in the hospitality industry, having profitably underwritten liquor liability for more than 30 years,” said Steve Dresner, Everspan’s Chief Underwriting and Reinsurance Officer. “Everspan is excited to diversify into this sector and thrilled to partner with an underwriter as experienced as Centrex.”

Centrex has been providing liquor liability insurance coverage since 1988, making it one of the longest-running hospitality programs. In 2012, it began writing a general liability line of business to complement the ongoing liquor liability line of business.

“Centrex is excited to bring its 34 years of experience and knowledge of the hospitality industry to Everspan,” said Erik Carlson, Senior Vice President at Centrex. “With Everspan's experience and guidance, we anticipate an enduring relationship that will allow Centrex and Everspan to grow, profit, and service the needs of our wholesale brokers.”

About Everspan Group

Everspan Group is a specialty property and casualty insurance platform that operates nationwide on an admitted and non-admitted basis. The companies which comprise the Everspan Group are wholly owned subsidiaries of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: AMBC), a financial services holding company. For more information, please refer to www.everspangroup.com.

About Centrex Underwriters, Inc.

Headquartered in a suburb of Memphis, Tennessee, Centrex Underwriters, Inc,. is a family owned and operated independent Managing General Agency specializing in Liquor Liability and General Liability insurance. Writing a broad range of hospitality business in 38 states plus Washington, D.C., Centrex offers affordable insurance products through a select group of Wholesale Excess and Surplus Lines brokers. For more information, please visit www.centrexuw.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about AMBAC FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
08:32aEverspan Partners with Centrex Underwriters on Hospitality-Focused Liability Programs
BU
09/07BofA tells court Ambac cannot prove $2.7 bln mortgage case
RE
09/07Ambac's $2.7 billion mortgage case against Bank of America heads to trial
RE
08/31Ambac Financial Group Wins Court Favor Over Summary Judgment Motion in Countrywide Frau..
MT
08/31Ambac Defeats Summary Judgment Motion and Obtains Trial Date in Fraud Case Against Coun..
BU
08/23Ambac to Acquire Minority Stake in Specialty Insurance Underwriter Embrace Partners
MT
08/23Ambac Establishes Strategic Partnership with Embrace Partners, a Minority-Owned Special..
BU
08/23Ambac Financial Group, Inc. acquired an unknown minority stake in Embrace Partners.
CI
08/09MKM Partners Adjusts Ambac Financial Group Price Target to $12 From $9, Maintains Neutr..
MT
08/09TRANSCRIPT : Ambac Financial Group, Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 09, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMBAC FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -141 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -7,58x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 668 M 668 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 132
Free-Float 94,5%
Chart AMBAC FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ambac Financial Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMBAC FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 14,86 $
Average target price 12,00 $
Spread / Average Target -19,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Claude L. LeBlanc President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Trick Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Jeffrey Scott Stein Independent Chairman
Michael Reilly Chief Information & Administrative Officer
C. James Prieur Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMBAC FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.-7.41%668
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-3.20%41 853
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES4.94%38 955
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.21.37%36 443
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION7.47%34 176
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION22.38%27 049