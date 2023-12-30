Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Limited Announces Executive Changes

Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Limited appointed Mr. Govindprasad Namdeo (DIN: 10441519) as an Additional Independent Director for a first term of five consecutive years with effect from 29 December, 2023, accepted Resignation of Mr. Anilkumar H. Parekh (DIN: 00312504) Non-Executive Non-

Independent Director of the Company with effect from 29 December, 2023. The Board of Directors of the Company has considered and approved appointment of Mr. Ajay Mayor (DIN: 05293608) as an Additional Nominee Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 29th December, 2023 and Mr. Bharatendu Jani (DIN: 06835932) as an Additional Nominee Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 29 December, 2023. Ajay Mayor has a major in International Relations from Pomona College. He has worked in the fashion and retail sectors and serves as a Director on the Board of Sarabhai Holdings Private Limited (Shareholder Promoter Group). He is a Trustee of Sangeet Kendra, a non-profit that works for the preservation and dissemination of Indian classical music. He is keenly interested in technology, design and finance. Major in International Relations from Pomona College. Bharatendu Jani (ACA, B.Com) has about 42 years post qualification experience as Financial Consultant, Internal and Management Auditor, and has held corporate executive positions. His areas of professional interest have been finance, investment, and financial control systems. He is currently associated as Managing Director with Sarabhai Holdings Private Limited (Shareholder Promoter Group), investment company since 2014.