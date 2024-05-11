SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 10, 2024 - Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA), an edge AI semiconductor company, today announced it will hold its first quarter fiscal year 2025 earnings conference call on Thursday, May 30, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. (Pacific Time). The company will issue its earnings release after the market closes that same day.
Those interested in asking a question on the call are required to register online in advance. Once registered, the dial-in numbers will be provided with a personal identification number (PIN). When dialing in for the live call, the PIN number must be provided to access the call.
The live webcast of the conference call, and a webcast replay, will be available at: http://investor.ambarella.com/events.cfm
About Ambarella
Ambarella's products are used in a wide variety of human vision and edge AI applications, including video security, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), electronic mirror, drive recorder, driver/cabin monitoring, autonomous driving and robotics applications. Ambarella's low-power systems-on-chip (SoCs) offer high-resolution video compression, advanced image and radar processing, and powerful deep neural network processing to enable intelligent perception, fusion and planning. For more information, please visit www.ambarella.com.
