Ambarella : Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call to be Held February 28, 2022

SANTA CLARA, Calif.-February 8, 2022-Ambarella, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMBA), an AI vision silicon company, today announced it will hold its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 earnings conference call on Monday, February 28th at 1:30 p.m. (Pacific Time). The company will issue its earnings release after the market closes that same day.
Those in the U.S. interested in participating should dial 877-304-8963 approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. International callers should dial 760-666-4834. A webcast of the conference call will be available at: http://investor.ambarella.com/events.cfm
About Ambarella
Ambarella's products are used in a wide variety of human and computer vision applications, including video security, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), electronic mirror, drive recorder, driver/cabin monitoring, autonomous driving and robotics applications. Ambarella's low-power systems on chip (SoCs) offer high-resolution video compression, advanced image processing and powerful deep neural network processing to enable intelligent cameras to extract valuable data from high-resolution video streams. For more information, please visit www.ambarella.com
