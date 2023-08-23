Ambarella : Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call to be Held August 29, 2023
Today at 01:33 pm
Share
SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug 23, 2023-Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA), an edge AI semiconductor company, today announced it will hold its second quarter fiscal year 2024 earnings conference call on Tuesday, Aug 29th at 1:30 p.m. (Pacific Time). The company will issue its earnings release after the market closes that same day.
Those interested in asking a question on the call are required to register online in advance. Once registered, the dial-in numbers will be provided with a personal identification number (PIN). When dialing in for the live call, the PIN number must be provided to access the call.
The live webcast of the conference call, and a webcast replay, will be available at: http://investor.ambarella.com/events.cfm
About Ambarella
Ambarella's products are used in a wide variety of human vision and edge AI applications, including video security, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), electronic mirror, drive recorder, driver/cabin monitoring, autonomous driving and robotics applications. Ambarella's low-power systems-on-chip (SoCs) offer high-resolution video compression, advanced image and radar processing, and powerful deep neural network processing to enable intelligent perception, fusion and planning. For more information, please visit www.ambarella.com.
Contact:
Louis Gerhardy
VP Corporate Development
408-636-2310 lgerhardy@ambarella.com
Ambarella, Inc. is a developer of low-power system-on-a-chip (SoC) semiconductors that provide artificial intelligence processing, image signal processing and video compression. The Company serves human-viewing applications with video and image processors for enterprise, public infrastructure and home applications, such as Internet protocol, security cameras, sports cameras, wearables, aerial drones, and aftermarket automotive video recorders. It is focused on creating AI technology that enables edge devices to visually perceive the environment and make decisions based on the data collected from cameras and, other types of sensors. Its CVflow-architecture supports a range of computer vision algorithms, including object detection, classification and tracking, semantic and instance segmentation, image processing, stereo object detection, terrain mapping, and face recognition. Its CVflow processes other sensor modalities, including lidar, radar, time of flight, thermal and near-infrared.