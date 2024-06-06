June 5, 2024

Bank of America Global Technology Conference

The Westin St. Francis Hotel, San Francisco

Fermi Wang, President & CEO

John Young, CFO

Louis Gerhardy, VP Corporate Development

Ambarella Overview

Advanced deep learning AI inference hardware and software

Founded on the premise that video is a unique type of data requiring an optimized SoC architecture

Santa Clara, CA

Company HQ Detroit Munich Parma

Shanghai Seoul

VisLab

Dayton

Tokyo

Hsinchu

Shenzhen

2024 to-date

~22M AI SoCs shipped

2021

Acquisition of

2015

Acquisition of

  • Ambarella's deep neural network AI inference processor integrated with a state- of- the-art video & radar processor yields highly optimized domain controller SoCs
  • VisLab, a pioneer in CV and autonomous driving software, acquired in 2015
  • Oculii, a pioneer in high-definition radar perception technology, acquired in 2021

World-class engineering team

  • ~500 software, algorithm and image processing engineers globally
  • 2nm in development, 5nm in mass production, 10nm ~60% of revenue
  • >10yrs of flawless VLSI execution with step "A" silicon into production

Products: 2nd Gen AI (e.g., Computer Vision), 3rd Gen AI (e.g., Central Domain Controllers, N1 and CV7x), and legacy human viewing only video processors

917

+

HEADCOUNT

AI revenue

contribution begins

2012

IPO, NASDAQ: AMBA

2004

Ambarella founded

  • Low-powerand high-performance SoCs for auto and IoT markets
  • Scalable family allows SW to be reused across a customer's portfolio

Significant R&D investment funded by operations and strong balance sheet

  • >$1 billion cumulative R&D investment into AI

AI R&D

investment begins

AI Inference the Foundation for Growth

Successfully leveraging perception heritage into multiple high value deep learning AI inference applications

Ambarella Processor Functionality

Perception,

Fusion,

Planning

and Viewing

Perception

and

Viewing

Human

Viewing

Fully

New

EdgeAutomated

GenAI

Partially

Automated

Video Processor

Computer Vision

Central Domain Controllers

2nd generation AI inference

GenAI Processors

e.g., CNN AI networks

(3rd generation AI inference e.g., Transformer

and CNN networks)

Ambarella's "Algorithm First" Approach

Differentiated approach enables superior efficiency and scalability

Superior Image Quality

AI-based Computer Vision &

Radar Processing

"Algorithm First" Approach

Programmable AI Platform

with Optimized Acceleration

Image

Autonomous

CVflow - Deep

Processing &

Radar

Neural Network

Driving

Compression

Processing

AI processor

17 years of

25 years of

Oculii

CVflow® -

Patented

Image

Autonomous

Superior AI

Adaptive AI

Processing and

Driving

Performance

Radar

Compression

Experience

Per Watt

Algorithms

Experience

AI Inference SoCs

Scalable Deep Learning AI Inference Processor Portfolio

Superior AI performance per Watt

5nm Samsung

CV3-AD family of central domain controllers

3rd generation AI

(e.g., Transformer AI networks)

2024S

2024S

2024S

2024S

2023

Jun 2022S

~1.5x CV22 AI

~6x CV22 AI

~13x CV22 AI

~27x CV22 AI

~80x CV22 AI

~160x CV22 AI

10nm Samsung

2nd generation AI

(e.g., CNN AI networks)

Feb 2021P

Jul 2019P

Dec 2018P

Apr 2021P

Aug 2019P

Apr 2021P

2022P

¼ of CV22 AI

½ of CV22 AI

Baseline (CVflow DNN AI)

4x CV22 AI

2x CV22 AI

3.5x CV22 AI

Human Viewing

20xx = Calendar Year

P = Production

S = Sample

Large and Growing Markets

Serviceable market ("SAM") revenue CAGR in the high teens

(K)

F2024 revenue was ~34% Auto and ~66% IoT

Market

F2028 revenue SAM estimate ~70% Auto and ~30% IoT

Serviceable

We are focused on IoT edge applications, including both edge

endpoints and edge infrastructure systems (e.g., AI box, edge server)

Ambarella's

We address the megatrends of security, safety, and automation

Key driver is to enable electronic systems to perceive the world

and make intelligent decisions; human viewing business expected

to decline as a proportion of revenue

• AI has triggered new product cycles in existing IoT markets and

opened entirely new opportunities in the auto and IoT markets

• GenAI is expected to be an important new product cycle

SAM estimates do not include opportunities for autonomous

driving software nor Generative AI ("GenAI")

$10,000

Other

Home

SAM

Robotics

$7,500

Id/Access

Smart

IoT

Enterprise/

Public

Security

Auto

Radar

$5,000

L4/L5

SAM

L2+

$2,500

Auto

Front

ADAS

In-cabin,

emirror,

$-

recorders

F2024

F2027

Source: Ambarella, ABI, Gartner, IHS, Strategy Analytics, TSR

Automotive Applications

(~34% of fiscal 2024 revenue from vehicles)

Processing

Application

Products

Sensor Fusion and Planning

Machine Sensing

Human Perception

Visualization

ADAS

Autonomous Driving

Human Viewing + Recording

Machine Sensing + Viewing + Recording

Part-time

Full-Time

Dataloggers, Drive

Front ADAS

Other ADAS

L2+

L4

Recorders

(front facing camera)

(emirror, in-cabin (DMS, OMS)

(pre-install,dealer-fit, aftermarket)

access, personalization)

C2023 penetration

~15%

~70%

~1% other

~3%

~0.1%

(% of new vehicles

~4% emirror

produced globally)

~15% in-cabin

C2023 à C2027

$275M à $400M

$1.6M à $1.3B

$200M à $500M

$500M à $2.5B

$200M à $900M

Ambarella SAM*

Ambarella

Human Viewing

2nd Generation AI

3rd Generation AI

Processors

Other Ambarella

CV3-AD Platform

4D radar perception

Products

• End-to-end AI SW Stack

6-Year Automotive Revenue Funnel 4.0 ~$2.4B

Consistent methodology: Won= notified of award with 1 discount factor Pipeline= in the bidding process with 2 discount factors (1) confidence in customers revenue forecast for a project and (2) probability of winning a project

  • Our auto business generated about $77 million of revenue in F2024 and our six-year $2.4 billion funnel is an indication of the strong revenue growth we anticipate from the auto market
    • >90% funnel is AI and a large portion of the AI is CV3
  • Significant revisions between funnel 4.0 and funnel 3.0
    • There were a significant number of revisions to the prior funnel including changes in OEM/T1 forecasts and project delays, projects won or lost and the addition of new projects
  • Distribution of funnel revenue is exponential in shape
    • Assumptions for auto funnel ASP to rise with time
    • Rising adoption of new technologies in vehicles produced

• Series production SoP can be ~3 years from award

3.0 = $2.3B

2.0 = $1.8B

1.0 = $600M

$800

$200

$700

$400

$1,100

$1,500

4.0 = $2.4B

$800

won

$1,600

pipeline

November 2020

November 2021

November 2022

November 2023

IoT Applications

(non-auto IoT applications represented ~66% of fiscal 2024 revenue)

IoT

(Proportions approximately based on F2024 revenue)

"Security"

Enterprise "Security"

Home

Security

IoT historically camera-based human viewing and endpoints

• 2nd gen AI SoCs now a majority of revenue and typically process CNN networks, enabling machine sensing + human viewing à ASP approximately doubled

• 3rd gen AI SoCs add transformer network processing support. Expected to enable

entirely new applications, potentially expanding SAM deeper into the network à further increase in ASP anticipated

Enterprise currently the largest security market

• Global installed base in C2023 estimated to be 1.1 billion cameras with <10% of the

installed based on embedded deep learning SoCs

• Installed base growing low single digits Y/Y (AI a key driver)

Other

• Annual unit demand heavily influenced by replacement units (AI a key driver)

• Consistent with our revenue, we estimate a majority of the installed base is

represented by enterprise + public capital expenditures, the balance home spending

Other IoT includes emerging GenAI and legacy

Access Control

• 2nd gen and 3rd gen AI SoCs are enabling entirely new applications, including access

Drone

control, consumer cameras, fixed and mobile robotics and virtual reality

Consumer

• GenAI represents both a new product cycle and an extension into new markets as

Camera

larger models can be condensed into smaller, more efficient models at the edge

LLMs

Multi-modal

• N1 serves the "missing middle" for 3B to 50B parameter models such as

Robotics; fixed

Llama-v2, Gemma, Phi-2 and CLIP in network infrastructure HW

and mobile

VR

• CV7x family addresses <3B parameter models including within an endpoint

Wearable

