June 5, 2024
Bank of America Global Technology Conference
The Westin St. Francis Hotel, San Francisco
Fermi Wang, President & CEO
John Young, CFO
Louis Gerhardy, VP Corporate Development
AMBARELLA.COM COPYRIGHT AMBARELLA 2024
Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation contains forward-looking statements that are subject to many risks and uncertainties. All statements made in this presentation other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding Ambarella's strategy, future operations, financial targets, future revenues, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives for future operations, future product introductions, future rate of our revenue growth, the size of markets addressed by the company's solutions and the growth rate of those markets, technology trends, our ability to address market and customer demands and to timely develop new or enhanced solutions to meet those demands, our ability to achieve design wins, our ability to build and deliver products to customers, and our ability to retain and expand our customer and partner relationships.
In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes,"
"estimates," "projects," "predicts," "potential," or the negative of those terms, and similar expressions and comparable terminology intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based forward-looking statements largely on our estimates of our financial results and our current expectations and projections about future
events, markets and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short term and long-term business operations and objectives, and financial needs as of the date of this presentation. Although these forward-looking statements are based upon information available at the time the statements are made and reflect management's good faith beliefs, forward-looking statements inherently involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from anticipated future results. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations are disclosed in Ambarella's annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and
Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), particularly in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations." You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. We do not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements after they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by
applicable law. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ
materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this presentation may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward- looking statements.
Before you invest, you should read the annual and quarterly reports and other documents Ambarella has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the company and its ordinary shares. Additional information will also be set forth in Ambarella's future quarterly and annual reports and other filings made with the SEC from time to time. You may access these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC web site at www.sec.gov.
AMBARELLA.COM COPYRIGHT AMBARELLA 2024
Ambarella Overview
Advanced deep learning AI inference hardware and software
Founded on the premise that video is a unique type of data requiring an optimized SoC architecture
Santa Clara, CA
Company HQ Detroit Munich Parma
Shanghai Seoul
VisLab
Dayton
Tokyo
Hsinchu
Shenzhen
2024 to-date
~22M AI SoCs shipped
2021
Acquisition of
2015
Acquisition of
- Ambarella's deep neural network AI inference processor integrated with a state- of- the-art video & radar processor yields highly optimized domain controller SoCs
- VisLab, a pioneer in CV and autonomous driving software, acquired in 2015
- Oculii, a pioneer in high-definition radar perception technology, acquired in 2021
World-class engineering team
- ~500 software, algorithm and image processing engineers globally
- 2nm in development, 5nm in mass production, 10nm ~60% of revenue
- >10yrs of flawless VLSI execution with step "A" silicon into production
Products: 2nd Gen AI (e.g., Computer Vision), 3rd Gen AI (e.g., Central Domain Controllers, N1 and CV7x), and legacy human viewing only video processors
917
+
HEADCOUNT
AI revenue
contribution begins
2012
IPO, NASDAQ: AMBA
2004
Ambarella founded
- Low-powerand high-performance SoCs for auto and IoT markets
- Scalable family allows SW to be reused across a customer's portfolio
Significant R&D investment funded by operations and strong balance sheet
- >$1 billion cumulative R&D investment into AI
AI R&D
investment begins
AMBARELLA.COM COPYRIGHT AMBARELLA 2024
AI Inference the Foundation for Growth
Successfully leveraging perception heritage into multiple high value deep learning AI inference applications
Ambarella Processor Functionality
Perception,
Fusion,
Planning
and Viewing
Perception
and
Viewing
Human
Viewing
Fully
New
EdgeAutomated
GenAI
Partially
Automated
Video Processor
Computer Vision
Central Domain Controllers
2nd generation AI inference
GenAI Processors
e.g., CNN AI networks
(3rd generation AI inference e.g., Transformer
and CNN networks)
AMBARELLA.COM COPYRIGHT AMBARELLA 2024
Ambarella's "Algorithm First" Approach
Differentiated approach enables superior efficiency and scalability
Superior Image Quality
AI-based Computer Vision &
Radar Processing
"Algorithm First" Approach
Programmable AI Platform
with Optimized Acceleration
Image
Autonomous
CVflow - Deep
Processing &
Radar
Neural Network
Driving
Compression
Processing
AI processor
17 years of
25 years of
Oculii
CVflow® -
Patented
Image
Autonomous
Superior AI
Adaptive AI
Processing and
Driving
Performance
Radar
Compression
Experience
Per Watt
Algorithms
Experience
AMBARELLA.COM COPYRIGHT AMBARELLA 2024
AI Inference SoCs
Scalable Deep Learning AI Inference Processor Portfolio
Superior AI performance per Watt
5nm Samsung
CV3-AD family of central domain controllers
3rd generation AI
(e.g., Transformer AI networks)
2024S
2024S
2024S
2024S
2023
Jun 2022S
~1.5x CV22 AI
~6x CV22 AI
~13x CV22 AI
~27x CV22 AI
~80x CV22 AI
~160x CV22 AI
10nm Samsung
2nd generation AI
(e.g., CNN AI networks)
Feb 2021P
Jul 2019P
Dec 2018P
Apr 2021P
Aug 2019P
Apr 2021P
2022P
¼ of CV22 AI
½ of CV22 AI
Baseline (CVflow DNN AI)
4x CV22 AI
2x CV22 AI
3.5x CV22 AI
Human Viewing
20xx = Calendar Year
P = Production
S = Sample
AMBARELLA.COM COPYRIGHT AMBARELLA 2024
AMBARELLA.COM COPYRIGHT AMBARELLA 2024
Large and Growing Markets
Serviceable market ("SAM") revenue CAGR in the high teens
(K)
• F2024 revenue was ~34% Auto and ~66% IoT
Market
• F2028 revenue SAM estimate ~70% Auto and ~30% IoT
Serviceable
• We are focused on IoT edge applications, including both edge
endpoints and edge infrastructure systems (e.g., AI box, edge server)
Ambarella's
• We address the megatrends of security, safety, and automation
• Key driver is to enable electronic systems to perceive the world
and make intelligent decisions; human viewing business expected
to decline as a proportion of revenue
• AI has triggered new product cycles in existing IoT markets and
opened entirely new opportunities in the auto and IoT markets
• GenAI is expected to be an important new product cycle
• SAM estimates do not include opportunities for autonomous
driving software nor Generative AI ("GenAI")
$10,000
Other
Home
SAM
Robotics
$7,500
Id/Access
Smart
IoT
Enterprise/
Public
Security
Auto
Radar
$5,000
L4/L5
SAM
L2+
$2,500
Auto
Front
ADAS
In-cabin,
emirror,
$-
recorders
F2024
F2027
Source: Ambarella, ABI, Gartner, IHS, Strategy Analytics, TSR
AMBARELLA.COM.CCOPYRIGHTM COPYRIGHTAMBARELLAAMBARELLA2024 2024
Automotive Applications
(~34% of fiscal 2024 revenue from vehicles)
Processing
Application
Products
Sensor Fusion and Planning
Machine Sensing
Human Perception
Visualization
ADAS
Autonomous Driving
Human Viewing + Recording
Machine Sensing + Viewing + Recording
Part-time
Full-Time
Dataloggers, Drive
Front ADAS
Other ADAS
L2+
L4
Recorders
(front facing camera)
(emirror, in-cabin (DMS, OMS)
(pre-install,dealer-fit, aftermarket)
access, personalization)
C2023 penetration
~15%
~70%
~1% other
~3%
~0.1%
(% of new vehicles
~4% emirror
produced globally)
~15% in-cabin
C2023 à C2027
$275M à $400M
$1.6M à $1.3B
$200M à $500M
$500M à $2.5B
$200M à $900M
Ambarella SAM*
Ambarella
Human Viewing
2nd Generation AI
3rd Generation AI
Processors
Other Ambarella
CV3-AD Platform
•
4D radar perception
Products
• End-to-end AI SW Stack
AMBARELLAAMBARELLA.COM.COMCOPYRIGHTCOPYRIGHTAMBARELLAAMBARELLA2024 2024
6-Year Automotive Revenue Funnel 4.0 ~$2.4B
Consistent methodology: Won= notified of award with 1 discount factor Pipeline= in the bidding process with 2 discount factors (1) confidence in customers revenue forecast for a project and (2) probability of winning a project
- Our auto business generated about $77 million of revenue in F2024 and our six-year $2.4 billion funnel is an indication of the strong revenue growth we anticipate from the auto market
- >90% funnel is AI and a large portion of the AI is CV3
- Significant revisions between funnel 4.0 and funnel 3.0
- There were a significant number of revisions to the prior funnel including changes in OEM/T1 forecasts and project delays, projects won or lost and the addition of new projects
- Distribution of funnel revenue is exponential in shape
- Assumptions for auto funnel ASP to rise with time
- Rising adoption of new technologies in vehicles produced
• Series production SoP can be ~3 years from award
3.0 = $2.3B
2.0 = $1.8B
1.0 = $600M
$800
$200
$700
$400
$1,100
$1,500
4.0 = $2.4B
$800
won
$1,600
pipeline
November 2020
November 2021
November 2022
November 2023
AMBARELLA.COM COPYRIGHT AMBARELLA 2024
IoT Applications
(non-auto IoT applications represented ~66% of fiscal 2024 revenue)
IoT
(Proportions approximately based on F2024 revenue)
"Security"
Enterprise "Security"
Home
Security
• IoT historically camera-based human viewing and endpoints
• 2nd gen AI SoCs now a majority of revenue and typically process CNN networks, enabling machine sensing + human viewing à ASP approximately doubled
• 3rd gen AI SoCs add transformer network processing support. Expected to enable
entirely new applications, potentially expanding SAM deeper into the network à further increase in ASP anticipated
• Enterprise currently the largest security market
• Global installed base in C2023 estimated to be 1.1 billion cameras with <10% of the
installed based on embedded deep learning SoCs
• Installed base growing low single digits Y/Y (AI a key driver)
Other
• Annual unit demand heavily influenced by replacement units (AI a key driver)
• Consistent with our revenue, we estimate a majority of the installed base is
represented by enterprise + public capital expenditures, the balance home spending
• Other IoT includes emerging GenAI and legacy
Access Control
• 2nd gen and 3rd gen AI SoCs are enabling entirely new applications, including access
Drone
control, consumer cameras, fixed and mobile robotics and virtual reality
Consumer
• GenAI represents both a new product cycle and an extension into new markets as
Camera
larger models can be condensed into smaller, more efficient models at the edge
LLMs
Multi-modal
• N1 serves the "missing middle" for 3B to 50B parameter models such as
Robotics; fixed
Llama-v2, Gemma, Phi-2 and CLIP in network infrastructure HW
and mobile
VR
• CV7x family addresses <3B parameter models including within an endpoint
Wearable
AMBARELLAAMBARELLA.COM.COMCOPYRIGHTCOPYRIGHTAMBARELLAAMBARELLA2024 2024
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Ambarella Inc. published this content on 06 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2024 02:05:02 UTC.