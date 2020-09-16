Ambarella : Jefferies Asia Forum Presentation

Louis Gerhardy, Corporate Development lgerhardy@ambarella.com
2020 AMBARELLA COPYRIGHT COM.AMBARELLA
Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation contains forward-looking statements that are subject to many risks and uncertainties. All statements made in this presentation other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding Ambarella's strategy, future operations, financial targets, future revenues, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives for future operations, future product introductions, future rate of our revenue growth, the size of markets addressed by the company's solutions and the growth rate of those markets, technology trends, our ability to address market and customer demands and to timely develop new or enhanced solutions to meet those demands, our ability to achieve design wins, and our ability to retain and expand our customer and partner relationships.
In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "predicts," "potential," or the negative of those terms, and similar expressions and comparable terminology intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based forward-looking statements largely on our estimates of our financial results and our current expectations and projections about future events, markets and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short term and long-term business operations and objectives, and financial needs as of the date of this presentation. Although these forward-looking statements are based upon information available at the time the statements are made and reflect management's good faith beliefs, forward-looking statements inherently involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from anticipated future results. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations are disclosed in Ambarella's annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports and Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and
Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), particularly in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of
Operations." You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. We do not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements after they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this presentation may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward- looking statements.
Before you invest, you should read the annual and quarterly reports and other documents Ambarella has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the company and its ordinary shares. Additional information will also be set forth in Ambarella's future quarterly and annual reports and other filings made with the SEC from time to time. You may access these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC web site at www.sec.gov.
2
AMBARELLA.COM COPYRIGHT AMBARELLA 2020
Ambarella Overview
Ambarella is an artificial intelligence ("AI") company
Ambarella developed over a 3+ year period an AI processor architecture specifically optimized for video edge-endpoint applications.
The integration of this deep neural network AI processor with the company's state-of-the-art video processor yields a highly optimized computer vision ("CV") system-on-a-chip ("SoC").
More than $400 million cumulative investment into CV targeting automotive, security camera and other robotic applications.
The first 3 production CV SoCs were taped-out and sampled in CY2018 with all three SoCs now in mass production. Three "waves" of CV revenue anticipated; professional security cameras (CY2020), smart home security cameras (CY2021) and automotive camera systems (CY2022-23).
Founded 2004, IPO (NASDAQ: AMBA) 2012
Focused on video applications, always with the premise that video is a special type of data requiring an optimized chip architecture.
Initially targeted human viewing applications with low-power and high-resolution SoCs for the consumer and security camera markets.
New CV SoCs enable machines to visually perceive and make decisions, enabling higher levels of automation in multiple industries.
Strong and liquid balance sheet
$411 million cash and marketable securities and no debt exiting Q2 FY2021 (July 31, 2020).
Returned $176 million to shareholders via stock repurchases in the last 4 years.
3
AMBARELLA.COM COPYRIGHT AMBARELLA 2020
Global Footprint
758 Employees Across US, Asia, and Europe
179
53
187
323
5
5
6
United States
Europe
China
Taiwan
Hong Kong
Korea
Japan
HQ
Santa
Clara, CA
US ODMs
Jabil
Flextronics
Founded and incorporated in Cayman Islands in 2004
VisLab
Parma, Italy
acquired 2015
~50 employees
~30 PhDs
China ODMs
Skylight
Goertek
Huaqin
Kenxen
Taiwan ODMs
Chicony
Sercomm
Vivotek
LiteOn
WNC
Ability
Manufacturing
Samsung Semiconductor
Preferred Partner Contract Design Houses
Rhonda
Teknique
4
AMBARELLA.COM COPYRIGHT AMBARELLA 2020
Ambarella's Computer Vision System-on-a-Chip
Leveraging 15+ Years of Video Processing Expertise with a New and Proprietary AI Processor
15+ years of
Programmable Computer Vision Platform
Video and
with Optimized Coprocessor Acceleration
NEW
Image
Processing
CVflow architecture
Experience
introduced in
FY2019 after 3
years in R&D
Video
Image
CVflow Deep
Neural Network AI
Compression
Processing
processor
5
AMBARELLA.COM COPYRIGHT AMBARELLA 2020
Scalable Computer Vision Portfolio
AI in the Camera- Superior Performance per Watt and Performance per Dollar
CV25
CV22
CV22FS
CV2
CV2FS
CV25 -
CV22 - Mid Range
CV2 - High End
Mainstream
CV22
CV22FS (ASIL-B)
CV2
CV2FS (ASIL-B)
Availability
Announced January 2019
Announced January 2018
Announced January 2020
Announced March 2018
Announced January 2020
Mass production revenue July
Mass production revenue
Sampling August 2020
Production
Sampling August 2020
2019
December 2018
Samsung low power 10nm process
VisionComputer
VideoAI ProcessingProcessing
Up to 3x cameras*
Up to 2x cameras*
Up to 3x cameras*
Up to 6x cameras* and stereo
Up to 3x cameras* and stereo
support
support
8 megapixel sensors at 15
8 mega pixel sensors at 30 - 60 frames per second**
frames per second**
CVflow Deep Neural Network AI Processor (software tools port from TensorFlow, Caffe, ONNX, etc.)
½ of CV22 AI (CVflow)
Baseline (CVflow)
4x CV22 AI (CVflow)
2x CV22 AI (CVflow)
*additional cameras can be supported using external SERDES
**video processing trade-offs available between frames-per-second, resolution, and the number of cameras supported
6
AMBARELLA.COM COPYRIGHT AMBARELLA 2020
Security Camera Market
60%-65% fiscal 2020 total revenue
Security camera revenue driven by enterprise, smart
(Millions)
base
city and home spending
Installed
Primarily driven by enterprise and public spending (e.g. smart cities)
A majority from the professional security camera market
3rd party research firms anticipate premium growth in the home security market
Primarily driven by household spending for durable goods
~750 million security camera global installed base in
C2019
Ambarella has historically served the networked camera market
Human viewing for security applications
Ambarella's now also addresses the computer vision (CV) market
Human viewing and machine sensing for security applications (higher ASP
and new product cycles are incremental)
Machine sensing for many non-security applications (close to 100% units
and ASP are incremental)
Global security camera unit shipments around 210
million in C2018
Computer vision and networked cameras expected to grow while analog shrinks
AMBARELLA.COM COPYRIGHT AMBARELLA 2020
Global Security Camera Installed Base Is Fertile Ground for New CV Product Cycle
1,000CV
(3G)
begins
750
500
Networked (2G)
250
Analog (1G)
- 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019e 2020e
Analog
Networked
Computer Vision
Global Security Camera Unit
TSR
Shipments
Pro CV
Analytics,
becomes
300
material
ofUnits
IHS,Strategy
200
Millions
100
Ambarella,
0
Source:
C2018
C2020
7
Analog
Networked
Computer Vision
Ambarella's Global Security Camera Footprint
Enabling Most Major Enterprise, Smart City and Smart Home Camera Companies
Professional Security
Consumer Security
Enterprise ― Retail ―Smart Cities ― ITS ― Smart Parking
Home Security ― Smart Home Automation ― Delivery Services
AMBARELLA.COM COPYRIGHT AMBARELLA 2020
8
Automotive Camera System Target Markets
~15%-20% fiscal 2020 total revenue
Ambarella
Recorders
Forward-Facing
eMirrors
In-Cabin
Surround
Part-time & Full-time
ADAS
Autonomous
2018 SAM
~$300M
$1B+
<$10M
<$50M
<$100M
~$100M
2025 SAM
~$500M
$1.5B
<$250M
~$500M
~$250M
~$2.5B
Ambarella F2020
Majority of auto
New
New
New
New
New
Revenue
revenue today
Products
A12, H22
CV25
CV22, CV22FS
A12, H22
CV22
S5
CV22, CV22FS,
A12,
CV22
CV2
(Examples)
CV2, CV2FS
CV22FS
CV2 CV22FS
H22
CV2FS
Applications
HV
Machine Sensing
HV & MS
HV & MS
Machine Sensing
Human Vision (HV)
HV & MS
HV & MS
L2+
Human
Human
Human
and/or
L3
Event
L0-L3 ADAS
Viewing
L0-L4
Viewing
L0-L5 ADAS
Viewing
Machine Sensing(MS)
L0 ADAS
L0-L3 ADAS
L4
Reconciliation
ADAS
and PT/FT AD
L5
OEM+T1
OEM+T1+T2
Baolong
Hella
BAIC, DENSO, Geely, JVC,
OEM+T1
T1
Eyesight
Maxieye
Selected Partners
Honda, Nissan, SAIC,
Momenta
BAIC
Korea
Eyeris
Inceptio
Toyota
Aftermarket
Longhorn
and
StradVision
Gentex
Japan
Mercedes-Benz
US OEM
Roadefend
ZF
Engagements
Aftermarket
ZF
ZF
Readsense
Aftermarket
Stradvision
Finedigital, Garmin,
Broadmann17
ZF
Nextbase, Thinkware
Minieye
Source: TSR, Strategy Analytics, Ambarella
9
AMBARELLA.COM COPYRIGHT AMBARELLA 2020
Ambarella's Global Automotive Footprint
OEM, Tier 1's, and Tier 2's
Computer Vision
Human Viewing
(Video Processor and AI Processor "CVflow")
(Video Processor only)
OEM
10
AMBARELLA.COM COPYRIGHT AMBARELLA 2020
11
AMBARELLA.COM COPYRIGHT AMBARELLA 2020
VisLab: 25+ Years of CV Technology Development Focused on Autonomous Driving Applications
EVA
Embedded Vehicle
Autonomy
Acquired in 2015, spun-out from the University of Parma (Italy) in 2009
Recognized globally for computer vision software expertise applied to autonomous vehicle applications
Set worldwide milestones for autonomous driving, participating in multiple DARPA challenges
Porter 2009-now 4 fully autonomous electric vehicles
VW Tiguan 2017 4K sensors
BRAiVE 2008-now
Fully autonomous
PROUD 13km
CV2FS
CV22FS
Consistent track record of innovation
TerraMax 2004-2007
Fully autonomous
VIAC 15km cross-
continent drive
100% AV following
DARPA Urban driving
100% AV, driveless
1993-1994
Mille Miglia 2000+km
DARPA Grand 132
Fully manual
miles off-road 100%
on Italian highways
AV, driverless
Prometheus ADAS
94% autonomous
demo on closed track
steering
VisLab's AV drove in
downtown Parma
in Parma,
100% AV
DEEVA CV
integration 100%
AV
DEEVA 2014
Fully Autonomous
with 13 stereo
camera systems
CV2
CV22
1993
1994
1995
1996
1997
1998
1999
2000
2001
2002
2003
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
12
AMBARELLA.COM COPYRIGHT AMBARELLA 2020
Competitive Landscape is Fragmented
Ambarella's video processing expertise scales across multiple markets
Security Cameras
Automotive Cameras
Professional
Consumer
Recorders
Forward-Facing
eMirror
In-Cabin
Surround
PT/FT Autonomous
ADAS
HiSilicon (Huawei)
China only
Aftermarket
Mobileye (Intel)
(SW from Mobileye+SoC
from STM="black box")
DNN starts with EyeQ5
Movidius (Intel)
Nvidia
(Server based
architectures)
central AI processing
NXP
No DNN for AI processing
Qualcomm
Renesas
SigmaStar
Texas Instruments
New DNN SoC sampling with primitive SW tools
Xilinx
PLDs utilized early in a product life
cycle
(IP Cores)
Cadence, CEVA, etc.
Incomplete solution
(Others)
AMLogic, Fullhan, Ingenic, Will, Socionext,
AIT, Novatek, iCatch
(Custom ASICs)
(Custom ASICs)
(Custom ASICs)
13
AMBARELLA.COM COPYRIGHT AMBARELLA 2020
"Other" Revenue - Mostly "Consumer Discretionary"
15%-20% fiscal 2020 total revenue
~150% of Ambarella's revenue decline between F2017 and
F2019 was driven by "Other"
Business mix shifting from consumer discretionary driven markets to consumer durable, enterprise capital expenditure and government driven investments
"Other" revenue expected to decline in dollars and as a percent of revenue over the next 2-3 years
With a few exceptions, computer vision is not critical to "Other"
Some segments such as police body cameras and commercial drones are expected to adopt CV and remain attractive but relatively small market opportunities
C2016
C2017
C2018
C2019
(F2017)
(F2018)
(F2019)
(F2020)
Security Cameras
35%-40%
45%-50%
60%-65%
60%-65%
focus
market
Auto
10%-15%
10%-15%
15%-20%
15%-20%
focus
market
______
______
______
______
Subtotal 45%-55%
55%-65%
75%-85%75%-85%
focus
market
Other 50%-55%35%-40%15%-20%
15%-20% non focus
Total Revenue
$310
$295
$228
$229
Sports/action cameras, consumer drones, and AR/VR markets have not come close to achieving market growth expectations and are relatively small opportunities
14
AMBARELLA.COM COPYRIGHT AMBARELLA 2020
Emerging Opportunities
Includes consumer, enterprise and public applications
Robotics platform announced at CES 2020
Robotic software development kit ("SDK") is a unified software infrastructure targeting automated guided vehicles
(AGV), consumer robots, industrial robots and other emerging Industry 4.0 applications.
Provides access and acceleration for common robotic functions including stereo, object detection, key points tracking, occupancy grid, visual odometry.
Potential applications include assistance, cleaning, delivery services, surveillance, warehouse, etc..
Images represent potential customers and their applications
AMBARELLA.COMCOPYRIGHT AMBARELLA 2020
Q2 FY2021 (July 2020) Earnings Call Recap
14+ Customer Engagements Announced Including 8+ CV design wins
7+ Automotive Customers/Partners
7+
Security Customers/Partners
0 Other Customer/Partner
OEM, T1, and aftermarket
6+ enterprise/smart city + 1 smart home
3+ CV and 4+ video processing
5+
CV and 1+ video processing
Customer/
AMBA
Market
Application
Partner
Product
SoC
Comment
Auto-
Sense and/or
T1s /OEMs
View and/or Sense
CV+view
Year-to-date auto design wins of approximately $200 million
AM+OEM
View
1
Auto-OEM
Recorder
Longhorn(DF-Nissan)
Dual channel
A12
DongFeng Nissan passenger cars
2
Auto-OEM
Recorder
HangSheng (Nissan)
Dual channel
H22+A12
Dealer fit for OEM Nissan global
3
Auto-AM
Recorder
Aoni
Dual Ch. (2MP+4MP)
H22
OEM Sunvalley dual chanel (4MP+2MP)
4
Auto-AM
Recorder
Nextbase
622GW
H22
2 ch; 4K HD recording + image stabilization, with rear camera 1080p
5
Auto-AM/OEM
Front ADAS
Maxieye
(front ADAS)
CV22A
New OEM Shanqi. Also targeting vehicle pre-install market
6
Auto-AM
In-Cabin/DMS
EyeSight
Fleet Sense
CV25 Combo product with driver monitoring and recording for commercial fleets
Security
Professional
(China OEMs)
Security cameras
CV
New design wins
7
Security
Professional
Motorola Solutions
H4 Thermal
Infrared-spectrum thermal camera w/ edge-based analytics
8
Security
Professional
PIPS (ex Panasonic)
4K dome
CV22
Vandal Resistant Outdoor Dome Network Camera
9
Security
Professional
PIPS (ex Panasonic)
4k bullet
CV22
Outdoor Bullet Network Camera
10+11
Security
Professional
(established OEMs)
Access Control
CV25
Enterprise access control - first design wins
12
Security
Smart home
Cubo
AI Plus monitor
S2L
Detects if baby's face or mouth covered, or if baby stuck rolling over
16
AMBARELLA.COM COPYRIGHT AMBARELLA 2020
Q2 FY2021 (July 2020) Review and Q3 Outlook
(Q2 FY2021 results and Q3 FY2021 outlook provided September 2, 2020)
Our business is facing tremendous cross-currents
AI computer vision is becoming pervasive, we are embedding it in all our new products and we have strong and growing evidence of market acceptance The global pandemic brings economic constraints and operational challenges which we have successfully managed-to-date
We continue to see a wide variety of geopolitical risks outstanding, including foreign policy, trade and IP matters. Factors potentially disruptive include potential export regulations on advanced technologies
the risk customers in China continue to take actions to reduce their dependence on components they believe could be subject to new export controls, including the creation of dual China/non-China supply chains
Our largest competitor in the security camera SoC market, HiSilicon, a unit of Huawei, is facing headwinds of their own
Q3 FY2021 (October, 2020) Outlook
Our Q3 revenue guidance is in the range of $52.0 million to $56.0 million versus the consensus estimate of $55.2 million
We anticipate security camera business will decline sequentially, with automotive revenue flattish and other revenue to increase sequentially We estimate Q3 non-GAAP gross margin between 60.0% to 62.0% with non-GAAP operating expense in the $31 to $33 million range
Q2 F2021 (July, 2020) Results
Revenue of $50.1 million was slightly above the mid-point of our guidance range of $50.0 million plus/minus 6% and the consensus estimate of $50.0 million. On a sequential basis, Auto and Other declined with security camera increasing in the low single digits. Professional security was down and smart home security up.
Non-GAAP gross margin was 62.4% versus the consensus estimate of 59.7%
Non-GAAP EPS were $0.06 versus the consensus estimate of $(0.02).
17
AMBARELLA.COM COPYRIGHT AMBARELLA 2020
www. ambarella.com
lgerhardy@ambarella.com Louis Gerhardy Corporate Development
Ambarella Inc. published this content on 14 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2020 19:49:09 UTC