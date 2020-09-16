Ambarella : Jefferies Asia Forum Presentation 0 09/16/2020 | 03:50pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields September 15th and 16th 2020 HKT Jefferies Asia Forum, Hong Kong - Virtual Fermi Wang, CEO fwang@ambarella.com Casey Eichler, CFO ceichler@ambarella.com Louis Gerhardy, Corporate Development lgerhardy@ambarella.com 2020 AMBARELLA COPYRIGHT COM.AMBARELLA Forward-Looking Statements This presentation contains forward-looking statements that are subject to many risks and uncertainties. All statements made in this presentation other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding Ambarella's strategy, future operations, financial targets, future revenues, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives for future operations, future product introductions, future rate of our revenue growth, the size of markets addressed by the company's solutions and the growth rate of those markets, technology trends, our ability to address market and customer demands and to timely develop new or enhanced solutions to meet those demands, our ability to achieve design wins, and our ability to retain and expand our customer and partner relationships. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "predicts," "potential," or the negative of those terms, and similar expressions and comparable terminology intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based forward-looking statements largely on our estimates of our financial results and our current expectations and projections about future events, markets and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short term and long-term business operations and objectives, and financial needs as of the date of this presentation. Although these forward-looking statements are based upon information available at the time the statements are made and reflect management's good faith beliefs, forward-looking statements inherently involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from anticipated future results. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations are disclosed in Ambarella's annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports and Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), particularly in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations." You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. We do not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements after they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this presentation may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward- looking statements. Before you invest, you should read the annual and quarterly reports and other documents Ambarella has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the company and its ordinary shares. Additional information will also be set forth in Ambarella's future quarterly and annual reports and other filings made with the SEC from time to time. You may access these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC web site at www.sec.gov. 2 AMBARELLA.COM COPYRIGHT AMBARELLA 2020 Ambarella Overview Ambarella is an artificial intelligence ("AI") company Ambarella developed over a 3+ year period an AI processor architecture specifically optimized for video edge-endpoint applications.

The integration of this deep neural network AI processor with the company's state-of-the-art video processor yields a highly optimized computer vision ("CV") system-on-a-chip ("SoC").

edge-endpoint applications. The integration of this deep neural network AI processor with the company's state-of-the-art video processor yields a highly optimized computer vision ("CV") system-on-a-chip ("SoC"). More than $400 million cumulative investment into CV targeting automotive, security camera and other robotic applications.

The first 3 production CV SoCs were taped-out and sampled in CY2018 with all three SoCs now in mass production. Three "waves" of CV revenue anticipated; professional security cameras (CY2020), smart home security cameras (CY2021) and automotive camera systems (CY2022-23). Founded 2004, IPO (NASDAQ: AMBA) 2012 Focused on video applications, always with the premise that video is a special type of data requiring an optimized chip architecture.

Initially targeted human viewing applications with low-power and high-resolution SoCs for the consumer and security camera markets.

low-power and high-resolution SoCs for the consumer and security camera markets. New CV SoCs enable machines to visually perceive and make decisions, enabling higher levels of automation in multiple industries. Strong and liquid balance sheet $411 million cash and marketable securities and no debt exiting Q2 FY2021 (July 31, 2020).

Returned $176 million to shareholders via stock repurchases in the last 4 years. 3 AMBARELLA.COM COPYRIGHT AMBARELLA 2020 Global Footprint 758 Employees Across US, Asia, and Europe 179 53 187 323 5 5 6 United States Europe China Taiwan Hong Kong Korea Japan HQ Santa Clara, CA US ODMs  Jabil  Flextronics Founded and incorporated in Cayman Islands in 2004 VisLab Parma, Italy acquired 2015

~50 employees

~30 PhDs China ODMs  Skylight  Goertek  Huaqin  Kenxen Taiwan ODMs Chicony

Sercomm

Vivotek

LiteOn

WNC

Ability Manufacturing Samsung Semiconductor Preferred Partner Contract Design Houses Rhonda Teknique 4 AMBARELLA.COM COPYRIGHT AMBARELLA 2020 Ambarella's Computer Vision System-on-a-Chip Leveraging 15+ Years of Video Processing Expertise with a New and Proprietary AI Processor 15+ years of Programmable Computer Vision Platform Video and with Optimized Coprocessor Acceleration NEW Image Processing CVflow architecture Experience introduced in FY2019 after 3 years in R&D Video Image CVflow Deep Neural Network AI Compression Processing processor 5 AMBARELLA.COM COPYRIGHT AMBARELLA 2020 Scalable Computer Vision Portfolio AI in the Camera- Superior Performance per Watt and Performance per Dollar CV25 CV22 CV22FS CV2 CV2FS CV25 - CV22 - Mid Range CV2 - High End Mainstream CV22 CV22FS (ASIL-B) CV2 CV2FS (ASIL-B) Availability Announced January 2019 Announced January 2018 Announced January 2020 Announced March 2018 Announced January 2020 Mass production revenue July Mass production revenue Sampling August 2020 Production Sampling August 2020 2019 December 2018 Samsung low power 10nm process VisionComputer VideoAI ProcessingProcessing Up to 3x cameras* Up to 2x cameras* Up to 3x cameras* Up to 6x cameras* and stereo Up to 3x cameras* and stereo support support 8 megapixel sensors at 15 8 mega pixel sensors at 30 - 60 frames per second** frames per second** CVflow Deep Neural Network AI Processor (software tools port from TensorFlow, Caffe, ONNX, etc.) ½ of CV22 AI (CVflow) Baseline (CVflow) 4x CV22 AI (CVflow) 2x CV22 AI (CVflow) *additional cameras can be supported using external SERDES **video processing trade-offs available between frames-per-second, resolution, and the number of cameras supported 6 AMBARELLA.COM COPYRIGHT AMBARELLA 2020 Security Camera Market 60%-65% fiscal 2020 total revenue  Security camera revenue driven by enterprise, smart (Millions) base city and home spending Installed  Primarily driven by enterprise and public spending (e.g. smart cities)  A majority from the professional security camera market  3rd party research firms anticipate premium growth in the home security market  Primarily driven by household spending for durable goods  ~750 million security camera global installed base in C2019  Ambarella has historically served the networked camera market  Human viewing for security applications  Ambarella's now also addresses the computer vision (CV) market  Human viewing and machine sensing for security applications (higher ASP and new product cycles are incremental)  Machine sensing for many non-security applications (close to 100% units and ASP are incremental)  Global security camera unit shipments around 210 million in C2018  Computer vision and networked cameras expected to grow while analog shrinks AMBARELLA.COM COPYRIGHT AMBARELLA 2020 Global Security Camera Installed Base Is Fertile Ground for New CV Product Cycle 1,000CV (3G) begins 750 500 Networked (2G) 250 Analog (1G) - 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019e 2020e Analog Networked Computer Vision Global Security Camera Unit TSR Shipments Pro CV Analytics, becomes 300 material ofUnits IHS,Strategy 200 Millions 100 Ambarella, 0 Source: C2018 C2020 7 Analog Networked Computer Vision Ambarella's Global Security Camera Footprint Enabling Most Major Enterprise, Smart City and Smart Home Camera Companies Professional Security Consumer Security Enterprise ― Retail ―Smart Cities ― ITS ― Smart Parking Home Security ― Smart Home Automation ― Delivery Services AMBARELLA.COM COPYRIGHT AMBARELLA 2020 8 Automotive Camera System Target Markets ~15%-20% fiscal 2020 total revenue Ambarella Recorders Forward-Facing eMirrors In-Cabin Surround Part-time & Full-time ADAS Autonomous 2018 SAM ~$300M $1B+ <$10M <$50M <$100M ~$100M 2025 SAM ~$500M $1.5B <$250M ~$500M ~$250M ~$2.5B Ambarella F2020 Majority of auto New New New New New Revenue revenue today Products A12, H22 CV25 CV22, CV22FS A12, H22 CV22 S5 CV22, CV22FS, A12, CV22 CV2 (Examples) CV2, CV2FS CV22FS CV2 CV22FS H22 CV2FS Applications HV Machine Sensing HV & MS HV & MS Machine Sensing Human Vision (HV) HV & MS HV & MS L2+ Human Human Human and/or L3 Event L0-L3 ADAS Viewing L0-L4 Viewing L0-L5 ADAS Viewing Machine Sensing(MS) L0 ADAS L0-L3 ADAS L4 Reconciliation ADAS and PT/FT AD L5 OEM+T1 OEM+T1+T2 Baolong Hella BAIC, DENSO, Geely, JVC, OEM+T1 T1 Eyesight Maxieye Selected Partners Honda, Nissan, SAIC, Momenta BAIC Korea Eyeris Inceptio Toyota Aftermarket Longhorn and StradVision Gentex Japan Mercedes-Benz US OEM Roadefend ZF Engagements Aftermarket ZF ZF Readsense Aftermarket Stradvision Finedigital, Garmin, Broadmann17 ZF Nextbase, Thinkware Minieye Source: TSR, Strategy Analytics, Ambarella 9 AMBARELLA.COM COPYRIGHT AMBARELLA 2020 Ambarella's Global Automotive Footprint OEM, Tier 1's, and Tier 2's Computer Vision Human Viewing (Video Processor and AI Processor "CVflow") (Video Processor only) OEM 10 AMBARELLA.COM COPYRIGHT AMBARELLA 2020 11 AMBARELLA.COM COPYRIGHT AMBARELLA 2020 VisLab: 25+ Years of CV Technology Development Focused on Autonomous Driving Applications EVA Embedded Vehicle Autonomy Acquired in 2015, spun-out from the University of Parma (Italy) in 2009

spun-out from the University of Parma (Italy) in 2009 Recognized globally for computer vision software expertise applied to autonomous vehicle applications

Set worldwide milestones for autonomous driving, participating in multiple DARPA challenges Porter 2009-now 4 fully autonomous electric vehicles VW Tiguan 2017 4K sensors BRAiVE 2008-now Fully autonomous PROUD 13km CV2FS CV22FS  Consistent track record of innovation TerraMax 2004-2007 Fully autonomous VIAC 15km cross- continent drive 100% AV following DARPA Urban driving 100% AV, driveless 1993-1994 Mille Miglia 2000+km DARPA Grand 132 Fully manual miles off-road 100% on Italian highways AV, driverless Prometheus ADAS 94% autonomous demo on closed track steering VisLab's AV drove in downtown Parma in Parma, 100% AV DEEVA CV integration 100% AV DEEVA 2014 Fully Autonomous with 13 stereo camera systems CV2 CV22 1993 1994 1995 1996 1997 1998 1999 2000 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 12 AMBARELLA.COM COPYRIGHT AMBARELLA 2020 Competitive Landscape is Fragmented Ambarella's video processing expertise scales across multiple markets Security Cameras Automotive Cameras Professional Consumer Recorders Forward-Facing eMirror In-Cabin Surround PT/FT Autonomous ADAS HiSilicon (Huawei) China only Aftermarket Mobileye (Intel) (SW from Mobileye+SoC from STM="black box") DNN starts with EyeQ5 Movidius (Intel) Nvidia (Server based architectures) central AI processing NXP No DNN for AI processing Qualcomm Renesas SigmaStar Texas Instruments New DNN SoC sampling with primitive SW tools Xilinx PLDs utilized early in a product life cycle (IP Cores) Cadence, CEVA, etc. Incomplete solution (Others) AMLogic, Fullhan, Ingenic, Will, Socionext, AIT, Novatek, iCatch (Custom ASICs) (Custom ASICs) (Custom ASICs) 13 AMBARELLA.COM COPYRIGHT AMBARELLA 2020 "Other" Revenue - Mostly "Consumer Discretionary" 15%-20% fiscal 2020 total revenue ~150% of Ambarella's revenue decline between F2017 and

F2019 was driven by "Other"

F2019 was driven by "Other" Business mix shifting from consumer discretionary driven markets to consumer durable, enterprise capital expenditure and government driven investments

"Other" revenue expected to decline in dollars and as a percent of revenue over the next 2-3 years

2-3 years With a few exceptions, computer vision is not critical to "Other"

Some segments such as police body cameras and commercial drones are expected to adopt CV and remain attractive but relatively small market opportunities

C2016 C2017 C2018 C2019 (F2017) (F2018) (F2019) (F2020) Security Cameras 35%-40% 45%-50% 60%-65% 60%-65% focus market Auto 10%-15% 10%-15% 15%-20% 15%-20% focus market ______ ______ ______ ______ Subtotal 45%-55% 55%-65% 75%-85%75%-85% focus market Other 50%-55%35%-40%15%-20% 15%-20% non focus Total Revenue $310 $295 $228 $229 Sports/action cameras , consumer drones , and AR/VR markets have not come close to achieving market growth expectations and are relatively small opportunities 14 AMBARELLA.COM COPYRIGHT AMBARELLA 2020 Emerging Opportunities Includes consumer, enterprise and public applications Robotics platform announced at CES 2020 Robotic software development kit ("SDK") is a unified software infrastructure targeting automated guided vehicles

(AGV), consumer robots, industrial robots and other emerging Industry 4.0 applications.

(AGV), consumer robots, industrial robots and other emerging Industry 4.0 applications. Provides access and acceleration for common robotic functions including stereo, object detection, key points tracking, occupancy grid, visual odometry.

Potential applications include assistance, cleaning, delivery services, surveillance, warehouse, etc..

Potential customer examples: Amazon, Alibaba, Baidu, Dyson, LG, iRobot, Segway, Walmart

Manufacturing related applications include barcode reading, defect inspection and other factory related applications Potential customer examples: Basler, Cognex, Fanuc, Keyence, Omron Access control and building automation Potential customer examples: Assa Abloy, Amazon, Honeywell, Schneider, Siemens 15 Images represent potential customers and their applications AMBARELLA.COMCOPYRIGHT AMBARELLA 2020 Q2 FY2021 (July 2020) Earnings Call Recap 14+ Customer Engagements Announced Including 8+ CV design wins 7+ Automotive Customers/Partners 7+ Security Customers/Partners 0 Other Customer/Partner OEM, T1, and aftermarket 6+ enterprise/smart city + 1 smart home 3+ CV and 4+ video processing 5+ CV and 1+ video processing Customer/ AMBA Market Application Partner Product SoC Comment Auto- Sense and/or T1s /OEMs View and/or Sense CV+view Year-to-date auto design wins of approximately $200 million AM+OEM View 1 Auto-OEM Recorder Longhorn(DF-Nissan) Dual channel A12 DongFeng Nissan passenger cars 2 Auto-OEM Recorder HangSheng (Nissan) Dual channel H22+A12 Dealer fit for OEM Nissan global 3 Auto-AM Recorder Aoni Dual Ch. (2MP+4MP) H22 OEM Sunvalley dual chanel (4MP+2MP) 4 Auto-AM Recorder Nextbase 622GW H22 2 ch; 4K HD recording + image stabilization, with rear camera 1080p 5 Auto-AM/OEM Front ADAS Maxieye (front ADAS) CV22A New OEM Shanqi. Also targeting vehicle pre-install market 6 Auto-AM In-Cabin/DMS EyeSight Fleet Sense CV25 Combo product with driver monitoring and recording for commercial fleets Security Professional (China OEMs) Security cameras CV New design wins 7 Security Professional Motorola Solutions H4 Thermal Infrared-spectrum thermal camera w/ edge-based analytics 8 Security Professional PIPS (ex Panasonic) 4K dome CV22 Vandal Resistant Outdoor Dome Network Camera 9 Security Professional PIPS (ex Panasonic) 4k bullet CV22 Outdoor Bullet Network Camera 10+11 Security Professional (established OEMs) Access Control CV25 Enterprise access control - first design wins 12 Security Smart home Cubo AI Plus monitor S2L Detects if baby's face or mouth covered, or if baby stuck rolling over 16 AMBARELLA.COM COPYRIGHT AMBARELLA 2020 Q2 FY2021 (July 2020) Review and Q3 Outlook (Q2 FY2021 results and Q3 FY2021 outlook provided September 2, 2020)  Our business is facing tremendous cross-currents  AI computer vision is becoming pervasive, we are embedding it in all our new products and we have strong and growing evidence of market acceptance  The global pandemic brings economic constraints and operational challenges which we have successfully managed-to-date  We continue to see a wide variety of geopolitical risks outstanding, including foreign policy, trade and IP matters. Factors potentially disruptive include  potential export regulations on advanced technologies  the risk customers in China continue to take actions to reduce their dependence on components they believe could be subject to new export controls, including the creation of dual China/non-China supply chains  changes to tariffs and/or the Entity List  market share shifts between our customers  supply chain issues  Our largest competitor in the security camera SoC market, HiSilicon, a unit of Huawei, is facing headwinds of their own  Q3 FY2021 (October, 2020) Outlook  Our Q3 revenue guidance is in the range of $52.0 million to $56.0 million versus the consensus estimate of $55.2 million  We anticipate security camera business will decline sequentially, with automotive revenue flattish and other revenue to increase sequentially  We estimate Q3 non-GAAP gross margin between 60.0% to 62.0% with non-GAAP operating expense in the $31 to $33 million range  Q2 F2021 (July, 2020) Results  Revenue of $50.1 million was slightly above the mid-point of our guidance range of $50.0 million plus/minus 6% and the consensus estimate of $50.0 million. On a sequential basis, Auto and Other declined with security camera increasing in the low single digits. Professional security was down and smart home security up.  Non-GAAP gross margin was 62.4% versus the consensus estimate of 59.7%  Non-GAAP EPS were $0.06 versus the consensus estimate of $(0.02). 17 AMBARELLA.COM COPYRIGHT AMBARELLA 2020 www. ambarella.com lgerhardy@ambarella.com Louis Gerhardy Corporate Development 2019 AMBARELLA COPYRIGHT Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Ambarella Inc. published this content on 14 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2020 19:49:09 UTC 0 All news about AMBARELLA, INC. 03:50p AMBARELLA : Jefferies Asia Forum Presentation PU 09/02 Ambarella, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results GL 08/28 AMBARELLA, INC. : half-yearly earnings release 08/07 AMBARELLA : Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call t.. BU 08/05 AMBARELLA : Lattice FPGA Brings High-Performance MIPI Bridging to Ambarella's CV.. BU 06/02 Ambarella, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results GL 05/28 AMBARELLA, INC. : quaterly earnings release 05/08 Ambarella Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call t.. GL 04/17 AMBARELLA : Dougherty & Co. Virtual NDR Presentation PU 03/17 AMBARELLA : 32ND Annual ROTH Conference Virtual 1-on-1 Roadshow PU