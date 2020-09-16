Log in
AMBARELLA, INC.

(AMBA)
Ambarella : Jefferies Asia Forum Presentation

09/16/2020 | 03:50pm EDT

September 15th and 16th 2020 HKT

Jefferies Asia Forum, Hong Kong - Virtual

Fermi Wang, CEO fwang@ambarella.com

Casey Eichler, CFO ceichler@ambarella.com

Louis Gerhardy, Corporate Development lgerhardy@ambarella.com

2020 AMBARELLA COPYRIGHT COM.AMBARELLA

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements that are subject to many risks and uncertainties. All statements made in this presentation other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding Ambarella's strategy, future operations, financial targets, future revenues, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives for future operations, future product introductions, future rate of our revenue growth, the size of markets addressed by the company's solutions and the growth rate of those markets, technology trends, our ability to address market and customer demands and to timely develop new or enhanced solutions to meet those demands, our ability to achieve design wins, and our ability to retain and expand our customer and partner relationships.

In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "predicts," "potential," or the negative of those terms, and similar expressions and comparable terminology intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based forward-looking statements largely on our estimates of our financial results and our current expectations and projections about future events, markets and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short term and long-term business operations and objectives, and financial needs as of the date of this presentation. Although these forward-looking statements are based upon information available at the time the statements are made and reflect management's good faith beliefs, forward-looking statements inherently involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from anticipated future results. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations are disclosed in Ambarella's annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports and Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and

Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), particularly in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of

Operations." You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. We do not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements after they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this presentation may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward- looking statements.

Before you invest, you should read the annual and quarterly reports and other documents Ambarella has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the company and its ordinary shares. Additional information will also be set forth in Ambarella's future quarterly and annual reports and other filings made with the SEC from time to time. You may access these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC web site at www.sec.gov.

2

AMBARELLA.COM COPYRIGHT AMBARELLA 2020

Ambarella Overview

Ambarella is an artificial intelligence ("AI") company

  • Ambarella developed over a 3+ year period an AI processor architecture specifically optimized for video edge-endpoint applications.
    The integration of this deep neural network AI processor with the company's state-of-the-art video processor yields a highly optimized computer vision ("CV") system-on-a-chip ("SoC").
  • More than $400 million cumulative investment into CV targeting automotive, security camera and other robotic applications.
  • The first 3 production CV SoCs were taped-out and sampled in CY2018 with all three SoCs now in mass production. Three "waves" of CV revenue anticipated; professional security cameras (CY2020), smart home security cameras (CY2021) and automotive camera systems (CY2022-23).

Founded 2004, IPO (NASDAQ: AMBA) 2012

  • Focused on video applications, always with the premise that video is a special type of data requiring an optimized chip architecture.
  • Initially targeted human viewing applications with low-power and high-resolution SoCs for the consumer and security camera markets.
  • New CV SoCs enable machines to visually perceive and make decisions, enabling higher levels of automation in multiple industries.

Strong and liquid balance sheet

  • $411 million cash and marketable securities and no debt exiting Q2 FY2021 (July 31, 2020).
  • Returned $176 million to shareholders via stock repurchases in the last 4 years.

3

AMBARELLA.COM COPYRIGHT AMBARELLA 2020

Global Footprint

758 Employees Across US, Asia, and Europe

179

53

187

323

5

5

6

United States

Europe

China

Taiwan

Hong Kong

Korea

Japan

HQ

Santa

Clara, CA

US ODMs

Jabil

Flextronics

Founded and incorporated in Cayman Islands in 2004

VisLab

Parma, Italy

  • acquired 2015
  • ~50 employees
  • ~30 PhDs

China ODMs

Skylight

Goertek

Huaqin

Kenxen

Taiwan ODMs

  • Chicony
  • Sercomm
  • Vivotek
  • LiteOn
  • WNC
  • Ability

Manufacturing

Samsung Semiconductor

Preferred Partner Contract Design Houses

Rhonda

Teknique

4

AMBARELLA.COM COPYRIGHT AMBARELLA 2020

Ambarella's Computer Vision System-on-a-Chip

Leveraging 15+ Years of Video Processing Expertise with a New and Proprietary AI Processor

15+ years of

Programmable Computer Vision Platform

Video and

with Optimized Coprocessor Acceleration

NEW

Image

Processing

CVflow architecture

Experience

introduced in

FY2019 after 3

years in R&D

Video

Image

CVflow Deep

Neural Network AI

Compression

Processing

processor

5

AMBARELLA.COM COPYRIGHT AMBARELLA 2020

Scalable Computer Vision Portfolio

AI in the Camera- Superior Performance per Watt and Performance per Dollar

CV25

CV22

CV22FS

CV2

CV2FS

CV25 -

CV22 - Mid Range

CV2 - High End

Mainstream

CV22

CV22FS (ASIL-B)

CV2

CV2FS (ASIL-B)

Availability

Announced January 2019

Announced January 2018

Announced January 2020

Announced March 2018

Announced January 2020

Mass production revenue July

Mass production revenue

Sampling August 2020

Production

Sampling August 2020

2019

December 2018

Samsung low power 10nm process

VisionComputer

VideoAI ProcessingProcessing

Up to 3x cameras*

Up to 2x cameras*

Up to 3x cameras*

Up to 6x cameras* and stereo

Up to 3x cameras* and stereo

support

support

8 megapixel sensors at 15

8 mega pixel sensors at 30 - 60 frames per second**

frames per second**

CVflow Deep Neural Network AI Processor (software tools port from TensorFlow, Caffe, ONNX, etc.)

½ of CV22 AI (CVflow)

Baseline (CVflow)

4x CV22 AI (CVflow)

2x CV22 AI (CVflow)

*additional cameras can be supported using external SERDES

**video processing trade-offs available between frames-per-second, resolution, and the number of cameras supported

6

AMBARELLA.COM COPYRIGHT AMBARELLA 2020

Security Camera Market

60%-65% fiscal 2020 total revenue

Security camera revenue driven by enterprise, smart

(Millions)

base

city and home spending

Installed

Primarily driven by enterprise and public spending (e.g. smart cities)

A majority from the professional security camera market

3rd party research firms anticipate premium growth in the home security market

Primarily driven by household spending for durable goods

~750 million security camera global installed base in

C2019

Ambarella has historically served the networked camera market

Human viewing for security applications

Ambarella's now also addresses the computer vision (CV) market

Human viewing and machine sensing for security applications (higher ASP

and new product cycles are incremental)

Machine sensing for many non-security applications (close to 100% units

and ASP are incremental)

Global security camera unit shipments around 210

million in C2018

Computer vision and networked cameras expected to grow while analog shrinks

AMBARELLA.COM COPYRIGHT AMBARELLA 2020

Global Security Camera Installed Base Is Fertile Ground for New CV Product Cycle

1,000CV

(3G)

begins

750

500

Networked (2G)

250

Analog (1G)

- 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019e 2020e

Analog

Networked

Computer Vision

Global Security Camera Unit

TSR

Shipments

Pro CV

Analytics,

becomes

300

material

ofUnits

IHS,Strategy

200

Millions

100

Ambarella,

0

Source:

C2018

C2020

7

Analog

Networked

Computer Vision

Ambarella's Global Security Camera Footprint

Enabling Most Major Enterprise, Smart City and Smart Home Camera Companies

Professional Security

Consumer Security

Enterprise ― Retail ―Smart Cities ― ITS ― Smart Parking

Home Security ― Smart Home Automation ― Delivery Services

AMBARELLA.COM COPYRIGHT AMBARELLA 2020

8

Automotive Camera System Target Markets

~15%-20% fiscal 2020 total revenue

Ambarella

Recorders

Forward-Facing

eMirrors

In-Cabin

Surround

Part-time & Full-time

ADAS

Autonomous

2018 SAM

~$300M

$1B+

<$10M

<$50M

<$100M

~$100M

2025 SAM

~$500M

$1.5B

<$250M

~$500M

~$250M

~$2.5B

Ambarella F2020

Majority of auto

New

New

New

New

New

Revenue

revenue today

Products

A12, H22

CV25

CV22, CV22FS

A12, H22

CV22

S5

CV22, CV22FS,

A12,

CV22

CV2

(Examples)

CV2, CV2FS

CV22FS

CV2 CV22FS

H22

CV2FS

Applications

HV

Machine Sensing

HV & MS

HV & MS

Machine Sensing

Human Vision (HV)

HV & MS

HV & MS

L2+

Human

Human

Human

and/or

L3

Event

L0-L3 ADAS

Viewing

L0-L4

Viewing

L0-L5 ADAS

Viewing

Machine Sensing(MS)

L0 ADAS

L0-L3 ADAS

L4

Reconciliation

ADAS

and PT/FT AD

L5

OEM+T1

OEM+T1+T2

Baolong

Hella

BAIC, DENSO, Geely, JVC,

OEM+T1

T1

Eyesight

Maxieye

Selected Partners

Honda, Nissan, SAIC,

Momenta

BAIC

Korea

Eyeris

Inceptio

Toyota

Aftermarket

Longhorn

and

StradVision

Gentex

Japan

Mercedes-Benz

US OEM

Roadefend

ZF

Engagements

Aftermarket

ZF

ZF

Readsense

Aftermarket

Stradvision

Finedigital, Garmin,

Broadmann17

ZF

Nextbase, Thinkware

Minieye

Source: TSR, Strategy Analytics, Ambarella

9

AMBARELLA.COM COPYRIGHT AMBARELLA 2020

Ambarella's Global Automotive Footprint

OEM, Tier 1's, and Tier 2's

Computer Vision

Human Viewing

(Video Processor and AI Processor "CVflow")

(Video Processor only)

OEM

10

AMBARELLA.COM COPYRIGHT AMBARELLA 2020

11

AMBARELLA.COM COPYRIGHT AMBARELLA 2020

VisLab: 25+ Years of CV Technology Development Focused on Autonomous Driving Applications

EVA

Embedded Vehicle

Autonomy

  • Acquired in 2015, spun-out from the University of Parma (Italy) in 2009
  • Recognized globally for computer vision software expertise applied to autonomous vehicle applications
  • Set worldwide milestones for autonomous driving, participating in multiple DARPA challenges

Porter 2009-now 4 fully autonomous electric vehicles

VW Tiguan 2017 4K sensors

BRAiVE 2008-now

Fully autonomous

PROUD 13km

CV2FS

CV22FS

Consistent track record of innovation

TerraMax 2004-2007

Fully autonomous

VIAC 15km cross-

continent drive

100% AV following

DARPA Urban driving

100% AV, driveless

1993-1994

Mille Miglia 2000+km

DARPA Grand 132

Fully manual

miles off-road 100%

on Italian highways

AV, driverless

Prometheus ADAS

94% autonomous

demo on closed track

steering

VisLab's AV drove in

downtown Parma

in Parma,

100% AV

DEEVA CV

integration 100%

AV

DEEVA 2014

Fully Autonomous

with 13 stereo

camera systems

CV2

CV22

1993

1994

1995

1996

1997

1998

1999

2000

2001

2002

2003

2004

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

12

AMBARELLA.COM COPYRIGHT AMBARELLA 2020

Competitive Landscape is Fragmented

Ambarella's video processing expertise scales across multiple markets

Security Cameras

Automotive Cameras

Professional

Consumer

Recorders

Forward-Facing

eMirror

In-Cabin

Surround

PT/FT Autonomous

ADAS

HiSilicon (Huawei)

China only

Aftermarket

Mobileye (Intel)

(SW from Mobileye+SoC

from STM="black box")

DNN starts with EyeQ5

Movidius (Intel)

Nvidia

(Server based

architectures)

central AI processing

NXP

No DNN for AI processing

Qualcomm

Renesas

SigmaStar

Texas Instruments

New DNN SoC sampling with primitive SW tools

Xilinx

PLDs utilized early in a product life

cycle

(IP Cores)

Cadence, CEVA, etc.

Incomplete solution

(Others)

AMLogic, Fullhan, Ingenic, Will, Socionext,

AIT, Novatek, iCatch

(Custom ASICs)

(Custom ASICs)

(Custom ASICs)

13

AMBARELLA.COM COPYRIGHT AMBARELLA 2020

"Other" Revenue - Mostly "Consumer Discretionary"

15%-20% fiscal 2020 total revenue

  • ~150% of Ambarella's revenue decline between F2017 and
    F2019 was driven by "Other"
    • Business mix shifting from consumer discretionary driven markets to consumer durable, enterprise capital expenditure and government driven investments
  • "Other" revenue expected to decline in dollars and as a percent of revenue over the next 2-3 years
  • With a few exceptions, computer vision is not critical to "Other"
    • Some segments such as police body cameras and commercial drones are expected to adopt CV and remain attractive but relatively small market opportunities

C2016

C2017

C2018

C2019

(F2017)

(F2018)

(F2019)

(F2020)

Security Cameras

35%-40%

45%-50%

60%-65%

60%-65%

focus

market

Auto

10%-15%

10%-15%

15%-20%

15%-20%

focus

market

______

______

______

______

Subtotal 45%-55%

55%-65%

75%-85%75%-85%

focus

market

Other 50%-55%35%-40%15%-20%

15%-20% non focus

Total Revenue

$310

$295

$228

$229

  • Sports/action cameras, consumer drones, and AR/VR markets have not come close to achieving market growth expectations and are relatively small opportunities

14

AMBARELLA.COM COPYRIGHT AMBARELLA 2020

Emerging Opportunities

Includes consumer, enterprise and public applications

Robotics platform announced at CES 2020

  • Robotic software development kit ("SDK") is a unified software infrastructure targeting automated guided vehicles
    (AGV), consumer robots, industrial robots and other emerging Industry 4.0 applications.
  • Provides access and acceleration for common robotic functions including stereo, object detection, key points tracking, occupancy grid, visual odometry.
  • Potential applications include assistance, cleaning, delivery services, surveillance, warehouse, etc..
    • Potential customer examples: Amazon, Alibaba, Baidu, Dyson, LG, iRobot, Segway, Walmart

Manufacturing related applications include barcode reading, defect inspection and other factory related applications

  • Potential customer examples: Basler, Cognex, Fanuc, Keyence, Omron

Access control and building automation

  • Potential customer examples: Assa Abloy, Amazon, Honeywell, Schneider, Siemens

15

Images represent potential customers and their applications

AMBARELLA.COMCOPYRIGHT AMBARELLA 2020

Q2 FY2021 (July 2020) Earnings Call Recap

14+ Customer Engagements Announced Including 8+ CV design wins

7+ Automotive Customers/Partners

7+

Security Customers/Partners

0 Other Customer/Partner

OEM, T1, and aftermarket

6+ enterprise/smart city + 1 smart home

3+ CV and 4+ video processing

5+

CV and 1+ video processing

Customer/

AMBA

Market

Application

Partner

Product

SoC

Comment

Auto-

Sense and/or

T1s /OEMs

View and/or Sense

CV+view

Year-to-date auto design wins of approximately $200 million

AM+OEM

View

1

Auto-OEM

Recorder

Longhorn(DF-Nissan)

Dual channel

A12

DongFeng Nissan passenger cars

2

Auto-OEM

Recorder

HangSheng (Nissan)

Dual channel

H22+A12

Dealer fit for OEM Nissan global

3

Auto-AM

Recorder

Aoni

Dual Ch. (2MP+4MP)

H22

OEM Sunvalley dual chanel (4MP+2MP)

4

Auto-AM

Recorder

Nextbase

622GW

H22

2 ch; 4K HD recording + image stabilization, with rear camera 1080p

5

Auto-AM/OEM

Front ADAS

Maxieye

(front ADAS)

CV22A

New OEM Shanqi. Also targeting vehicle pre-install market

6

Auto-AM

In-Cabin/DMS

EyeSight

Fleet Sense

CV25 Combo product with driver monitoring and recording for commercial fleets

Security

Professional

(China OEMs)

Security cameras

CV

New design wins

7

Security

Professional

Motorola Solutions

H4 Thermal

Infrared-spectrum thermal camera w/ edge-based analytics

8

Security

Professional

PIPS (ex Panasonic)

4K dome

CV22

Vandal Resistant Outdoor Dome Network Camera

9

Security

Professional

PIPS (ex Panasonic)

4k bullet

CV22

Outdoor Bullet Network Camera

10+11

Security

Professional

(established OEMs)

Access Control

CV25

Enterprise access control - first design wins

12

Security

Smart home

Cubo

AI Plus monitor

S2L

Detects if baby's face or mouth covered, or if baby stuck rolling over

16

AMBARELLA.COM COPYRIGHT AMBARELLA 2020

Q2 FY2021 (July 2020) Review and Q3 Outlook

(Q2 FY2021 results and Q3 FY2021 outlook provided September 2, 2020)

Our business is facing tremendous cross-currents

AI computer vision is becoming pervasive, we are embedding it in all our new products and we have strong and growing evidence of market acceptance The global pandemic brings economic constraints and operational challenges which we have successfully managed-to-date

We continue to see a wide variety of geopolitical risks outstanding, including foreign policy, trade and IP matters. Factors potentially disruptive include potential export regulations on advanced technologies

the risk customers in China continue to take actions to reduce their dependence on components they believe could be subject to new export controls, including the creation of dual China/non-China supply chains

changes to tariffs and/or the Entity List

market share shifts between our customers supply chain issues

Our largest competitor in the security camera SoC market, HiSilicon, a unit of Huawei, is facing headwinds of their own

Q3 FY2021 (October, 2020) Outlook

Our Q3 revenue guidance is in the range of $52.0 million to $56.0 million versus the consensus estimate of $55.2 million

We anticipate security camera business will decline sequentially, with automotive revenue flattish and other revenue to increase sequentially We estimate Q3 non-GAAP gross margin between 60.0% to 62.0% with non-GAAP operating expense in the $31 to $33 million range

Q2 F2021 (July, 2020) Results

Revenue of $50.1 million was slightly above the mid-point of our guidance range of $50.0 million plus/minus 6% and the consensus estimate of $50.0 million. On a sequential basis, Auto and Other declined with security camera increasing in the low single digits. Professional security was down and smart home security up.

Non-GAAP gross margin was 62.4% versus the consensus estimate of 59.7%

Non-GAAP EPS were $0.06 versus the consensus estimate of $(0.02).

17

AMBARELLA.COM COPYRIGHT AMBARELLA 2020

www. ambarella.com

lgerhardy@ambarella.com Louis Gerhardy Corporate Development

2019 AMBARELLA COPYRIGHT

Disclaimer

Ambarella Inc. published this content on 14 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2020 19:49:09 UTC
