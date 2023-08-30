Page 1 of 11 August 29, 2023 1:30PM PST Q2 Fiscal 2024 (July 31, 2023) earnings call script Louis Gerhardy, VP Corporate Development Good afternoon and thank you for joining our second quarter fiscal year 2024, financial results conference call. On the call with me today is Dr. Fermi Wang, President and CEO, and Brian White, CFO. The primary purpose of today's call is to provide you with information regarding the results for our second quarter fiscal year 2024. The discussion today and the responses to your questions will contain forward-looking statements regarding our projected financial results, financial prospects, market growth and demand for our solutions, among other things. These statements are based on currently available information and subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Should any of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should our assumptions prove to be incorrect, our actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements. We are under no obligation to update these statements. 1

Page 2 of 11 These risks, uncertainties and assumptions, as well as other information on potential risk factors that could affect our financial results, are more fully described in the documents that we file with the SEC. Access to our second quarter fiscal 2024, results press release, transcripts, historical results, SEC filings and a replay of today's call can be found on the Investor Relations page of our website. The content of today's call as well as the materials posted on our website are Ambarella's property and cannot be reproduced or transcribed without our prior written consent. Fermi will now provide a business update for the quarter, Brian will review the financial results and outlook and then we will be available for your questions. Dr. Fermi Wang, President & CEO Good afternoon. Our fiscal Q2 revenue was approximately flat sequentially and consistent with our guidance. Our AI business grew sequentially and year-over-year, while our video processor business was down sequentially and down about 50% from a year ago. Our blended ASP in Q2 was above $12 and is on-track to grow about 20% year-over-year, thanks to the richer mix of AI SoCs, highlighting the value of our emerging AI inference business. 2

Page 3 of 11 Our mid to long term growth outlook for the AI inference processor business remains positive, however the near-term environment is very challenging for our overall business. Customers are now more aggressively reducing their inventory, and we are now seeing some pockets of weak end-market demand which complicates our customers' ongoing inventory reduction efforts. Given this, we have reduced our 2H outlook. We are not expecting a recovery in calendar 2023, but we do anticipate our customers' inventory will normalize by the end of the year and set us up for a return to growth in calendar 2024. We continue to expand our position in the rapidly evolving AI inference processor market. Cumulatively, we have shipped more than 17 million AI inference processors into device endpoints for IoT and auto applications, and we are now expanding our AI inference processor reach into vehicle autonomy. As announced on the last earnings call, we continue to evaluate the AI inference accelerator market opportunity. I will now summarize the status of our 3 major SoC product families; video processors, CV2 and CV3. 3

Page 4 of 11 First, video processors for human viewing are expected to be about 40% of total revenue this year, down from 55% last year and they typically command a single digit ASP. For several years we have been prioritizing our limited resources on AI technology and products, and for this reason we anticipate our video processor revenue to continue to contract. However, the revenue impact from the video processor contraction in F2025 is anticipated to be significantly lower than what we are experiencing this year. Second, our CV2 family of SoCs established Ambarella in the AI inference market, and these SoCs are expected to approach 60% of our total revenue in fiscal 2024, up from 45% last year. This family of AI inference SoCs commands an ASP close to $20 and serves computer vision applications for auto and IoT. CV2 remains an important growth market for Ambarella in the mid to long term. Third, our CV3 family of SoCs first began to sample 1 year ago. Based on our 3rd generation of AI inference technology, these SoCs target more challenging AI inference workloads such as partial or complete mobile system autonomy. The CV3 family of SoCs range from $50 to more than $400 per SoC, and our autonomous driving software stack, optimized to run on CV3, can add hundreds of dollars per unit of incremental software value. 4