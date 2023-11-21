Ambari Brands Inc. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was CAD 0.000377 million compared to CAD 0.068002 million a year ago. Net loss was CAD 1.09 million compared to CAD 0.325859 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.02 compared to CAD 0.01 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.02 compared to CAD 0.01 a year ago.
For the nine months, sales was CAD 0.088695 million compared to CAD 0.176176 million a year ago. Net loss was CAD 1.48 million compared to CAD 0.902746 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.03 compared to CAD 0.02 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.03 compared to CAD 0.02 a year ago.
Ambari Brands Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
November 21, 2023 at 05:46 pm EST
Share
Share
© S&P Capital IQ - 2023