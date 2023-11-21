Ambari Brands Inc. is a Canada-based consumer packaged goods company. The Company has developed a luxury, performance-driven skincare line of products based on its customized Modern Blend. The Company has developed four core products: the Gold Profection22 Mask, the PM Active12 Serum, the Complex4 Hydrator Cream and the AM Active10 Essence. All the products of the Company are based on its Modern Blend concept, which combines active ingredients, adaptogens, and broad-spectrum cannabidiol (CBD). The Company's products are vegan. The Company's products are sold directly through its e-commerce platform, as well as through select luxury retailers and international distributors. The Company operates through four segments: Direct consumers, Distributors, Retailers and Other.

Sector Other Specialty Retailers