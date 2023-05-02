Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. AmBase Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABCP   US0231641061

AMBASE CORPORATION

(ABCP)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  12:44:13 2023-05-02 pm EDT
0.0900 USD    0.00%
02:39pAmbase reports results for the three months ended march 31, 2023
PR
01:38pAMBASE CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
04/10Ambase Corp : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AMBASE REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2023

05/02/2023 | 02:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AmBase Corporation ("AmBase" or the "Company") (OTC: ABCP) announced today a net loss of $1,220,000 or $0.03 per share for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

For the three months ended March 31, 2022, the Company recorded a net loss of $1,057,000 or $0.03 per share.

Statements made in this press release may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Forward-looking statements can be identified by such words as "estimates," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "plans," "intends" and variations of such words and similar expressions.  The Company cautions readers that a variety of factors could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the Company's forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, include, but are not limited to those set forth under the heading "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are incorporated herein by reference. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise.

The information in this press release should be read in conjunction with the AmBase Corporation's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the year-to-date period ended March 31, 2023, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. A more complete discussion of the Company's annual results and the Company's affairs is included in AmBase Corporation's Annual Report on 10-K for the annual period December 31, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

AmBase Corporation

Summary Results

(in thousands, except per share data)
















Three Months








2023

2022

Operating expenses





$           1,192

$         1,057

Operating loss






(1,192)

(1,057)

Interest income






1

-

Interest expense






(29)

-

Income (loss) before income taxes




(1,220)

(1,057)

Income tax expense (benefit)




-

-

Net income (loss)





$          (1,220)

$        (1,057)










Net income (loss) per common share - basic



$            (0.03)

$         (0.03)










Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic



40,738

40,738

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ambase-reports-results-for-the-three-months-ended-march-31-2023-301813682.html

SOURCE AmBase Corporation


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about AMBASE CORPORATION
02:39pAmbase reports results for the three months ended march 31, 2023
PR
01:38pAMBASE CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS ..
AQ
04/10Ambase Corp : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
03/30Ambase Corporation Announces Kenneth M. Schmidt Do Not Stand for Re-Election to Board o..
CI
03/28Ambase reports results for the twelve months ended december 31, 2022
PR
03/28AMBASE CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS ..
AQ
03/28AmBase Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
03/28AmBase Corporation Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
02/09Ambase Corp : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
02/09AmBase Corporation Enters into Senior Promissory Note
CI
More news
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer