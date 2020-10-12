Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ambea : Nomination Committee appointed for the Annual General Meeting 2021

10/12/2020 | 01:10am EDT

The Nomination Committee ahead of the 2021 consists of:

  • Erik Malmberg, Actor SCA, Chair of the Nomination Committee
  • Carl Gustafsson, Didner & Gerge Fonder AB
  • Suzanne Sandler, Handelsbanken Fonder AB
  • Lena Hofsberger, Chair of Ambea AB (publ).

Shareholders who wish to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee can do so on the following e-mail address: valberedning@ambea.seor to below address:

Ambea AB
Valberedningen
c/o Jacob Persson

Box 1565
SE-171 29 Solna, Sweden

The Nomination Committee's proposals shall be presented in the convening notice made public before the annual shareholders' meeting as well as on the company's website.

The Annual General Meeting will take place May 12, 2021, at Ambea's headquarter, Evenemangsgatan 21, Solna.

___________________________________________________________________________________________

At the shareholders' meeting 2020, principles for the appointment of the Nomination Committee was resolved upon. The following principles for the appointment of a Nomination Committee shall apply: The Nomination Committee shall be composed of the Chairman of the Board of directors and a representative for each of the three largest shareholders based on the shareholding in the Company as of August 31st the year before the annual shareholders' meeting. Should a change in ownership occur post August 31st and three months ahead of the annual shareholders' meeting, which would entail that one of the shareholder who appointed a representative no longer is among the three largest shareholders, this appointed representative shall leave his/her seat available to the third largest shareholder to appoint their representative.

The chairman of the board of directors shall convene the Nomination Committee. The member representing the largest shareholder shall be appointed Chairman of the Nomination Committee unless otherwise unanimously agreed.

The Nomination Committee shall perform the duties of the Nomination Committee as set out in the Code, which, among other things, includes proposals for appointment of board members, chairman of the board and auditor. The Nomination Committee will also propose remuneration to the board members. The Nomination Committee's proposals shall be presented in the convening notice made public before each annual shareholders' meeting.

For more information, contact:

Jacob Persson, Head of Group Business Control & Investor Relations
Telephone: +46 (0)708 64 07 52
E-mail: ir@ambea.se

Ambea press contact
Telephone: +46 (0)10 33 00 501
E-mail: press@ambea.se

Ambea is the market leading care provider in Sweden, Norway and Denmark respectively, with over 900 care units and around 26,000 employees. We offer services in disabled care, individual and family care, and elderly care with a focus on residential care and own management. We aim to be the quality leader in all that we do and our vision is to make the world a better place, one person at a time. The company was founded in 1996 and its head office is located in Solna, Sweden. Ambea is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Ambea AB published this content on 12 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2020 05:09:03 UTC
