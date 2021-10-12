Ambea : Nomination Committee appointed for the Annual General Meeting 2022

The Nomination Committee ahead of the 2022 consists of:

· Erik Malmberg, Actor SCA, Chair of the Nomination Committee

· Mikael Holm-Lorsell, Alcur Fonder

· Anette Dahlberg, Första AP-fonden

· Lena Hofsberger, Chair of Ambea AB (publ).

Shareholders who wish to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee can do so on the following e-mail address: valberedning@ambea.se or to below address:

Ambea AB

Valberedningen

c/o Johan Regnér

Box 1565

SE-171 29 Solna, Sweden

The Nomination Committee's proposals shall be presented in the convening notice made public before the annual shareholders' meeting as well as on the company's website.

The Annual General Meeting will take place May 12, 2022, at Ambea's headquarter, Evenemangsgatan 21, Solna.

At the shareholders' meeting 2020, principles for the appointment of the Nomination Committee was resolved upon. The following principles for the appointment of a Nomination Committee shall apply: The Nomination Committee shall be composed of the Chairman of the Board of directors and a representative for each of the three largest shareholders based on the shareholding in the Company as of August 31st the year before the annual shareholders' meeting. Should a change in ownership occur post August 31st and three months ahead of the annual shareholders' meeting, which would entail that one of the shareholder who appointed a representative no longer is among the three largest shareholders, this appointed representative shall leave his/her seat available to the third largest shareholder to appoint their representative.

The chairman of the board of directors shall convene the Nomination Committee. The member representing the largest shareholder shall be appointed Chairman of the Nomination Committee unless otherwise unanimously agreed.

The Nomination Committee shall perform the duties of the Nomination Committee as set out in the Code, which, among other things, includes proposals for appointment of board members, chairman of the board and auditor. The Nomination Committee will also propose remuneration to the board members. The Nomination Committee's proposals shall be presented in the convening notice made public before each annual shareholders' meeting.

For more information, contact: Johan Regnér, Corporate Finance Manager

Telephone: +46 (0)733 77 50 04

E-mail: johan.regner@ambea.se Ambea press contact

Telephone: +46 (0)10 33 00 501

E-mail: press@ambea.se

