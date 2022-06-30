Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Ambea AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMBEA   SE0009663826

AMBEA AB (PUBL)

(AMBEA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  08:30 2022-06-30 am EDT
46.51 SEK   -2.21%
08:23aAMBEA : acquires two Danish social care companies
PU
05/21AMBEA : Admission of trading of subscription rights and BTAs postponed to 23 May
PU
05/12Report from Ambea's annual shareholders' meeting 12 May 2022
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ambea : acquires two Danish social care companies

06/30/2022 | 08:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Altiden, a part of the Ambea group, acquires SK Reflekt and Huset Reflekt.

SK Reflekt provides social pedagogical consulting services for children, youths, adults and families. Social consulting includes various services such as contact persons, support for independent housing and family counseling. The company also has training apartments. Huset Reflekt provides supported living facilities for up to nine children and youths with special needs. Through the acquisitions, Altiden strengthens its position within social care and establish operations within the new subsegment social consulting.

The revenue for SK Reflekt was 16 MDKK in 2021 and 10 MDKK in Huset Reflekt. The acquisition was closed on June 30 2022.

For more information, contact:

Benno Eliasson, CFO
E-mail: ir@ambea.se

Ambea press contact
Telephone: +46 (0)10 33 00 501
E-mail: press@ambea.se

Ambea is the market leading care provider in Sweden, Norway and Denmark respectively, with over 900 care units and around 26,000 employees. We offer services in disabled care, individual and family care, and elderly care with a focus on residential care and own management. We aim to be the quality leader in all that we do and our vision is to make the world a better place, one person at a time. The company was founded in 1996 and its head office is located in Solna, Sweden. Ambea is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Ambea AB published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 12:22:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AMBEA AB (PUBL)
08:23aAMBEA : acquires two Danish social care companies
PU
05/21AMBEA : Admission of trading of subscription rights and BTAs postponed to 23 May
PU
05/12Report from Ambea's annual shareholders' meeting 12 May 2022
AQ
05/12Ambea AB Announces Board Appointments
CI
05/12Ambea AB Approves Dividend, Payable on May 19, 2022
CI
05/04Ambea AB Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
05/04TRANSCRIPT : Ambea AB, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 04, 2022
CI
05/04Ambea's interim report January- March 2022
AQ
05/04Ambea AB Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/02Ambea's Nytida Purchases Swedish Family Care Company Alternatus Familia
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 12 378 M 1 212 M 1 212 M
Net income 2022 440 M 43,0 M 43,0 M
Net Debt 2022 10 330 M 1 011 M 1 011 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,2x
Yield 2022 2,94%
Capitalization 4 496 M 440 M 440 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,20x
EV / Sales 2023 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 26 000
Free-Float 69,9%
Chart AMBEA AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Ambea AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMBEA AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 47,56 SEK
Average target price 79,33 SEK
Spread / Average Target 66,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Jensen President & Chief Executive Officer
Benno Eliasson Chief Financial Officer
Yrjö Pekka Tapio Närhinen Chairman
Gunilla Rudebjer Independent Director
Patricia Briceño Rodriguez Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMBEA AB (PUBL)-21.52%440
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-9.51%122 411
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-31.62%51 908
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-23.62%22 248
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS-21.13%16 151
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA-15.98%14 730