Ambea : acquires two Danish social care companies

Altiden, a part of the Ambea group, acquires SK Reflekt and Huset Reflekt.

SK Reflekt provides social pedagogical consulting services for children, youths, adults and families. Social consulting includes various services such as contact persons, support for independent housing and family counseling. The company also has training apartments. Huset Reflekt provides supported living facilities for up to nine children and youths with special needs. Through the acquisitions, Altiden strengthens its position within social care and establish operations within the new subsegment social consulting.

The revenue for SK Reflekt was 16 MDKK in 2021 and 10 MDKK in Huset Reflekt. The acquisition was closed on June 30 2022.

For more information, contact: Benno Eliasson, CFO

E-mail: ir@ambea.se Ambea press contact

Telephone: +46 (0)10 33 00 501

E-mail: press@ambea.se

Ambea is the market leading care provider in Sweden, Norway and Denmark respectively, with over 900 care units and around 26,000 employees. We offer services in disabled care, individual and family care, and elderly care with a focus on residential care and own management. We aim to be the quality leader in all that we do and our vision is to make the world a better place, one person at a time. The company was founded in 1996 and its head office is located in Solna, Sweden. Ambea is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

