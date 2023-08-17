All divisions showed underlying margin improvements in the second quarter. Nytida and Stendi in

particular increased their profitability by meeting the increase in demand while also completing operational improvements. Our organic growth further continued during the period and all divisions opened new care homes.

Occupancy increased in Vardaga and a new major management contract for home care also started in Lin­ köping. In Denmark and Altiden, we opened our second nursing home under own management, Fribo Greve, which is now welcoming new care receivers.

Ambea's net sales rose 5 per cent to SEK 3,310 million. Excluding non-recurring items, EBITA rose just over 30 per cent quarter-on-quarter. Overall, EBITA amounted to SEK 191 million. The second quarter has many public holidays, which has a negative seasonal effect on our profitability. Nevertheless, we posted favourable earnings and were able to provide more people­ with secure and sustainable care, which I consider a sign of strength.

Operational improvements

New salary negotiations and the indexation mechanisms of our revenue contracts are now close to completion in all countries, which will create clarity ahead. We have worked intensively to increase occupancy and implement operational improvements to protect our margin in a time of high cost inflation and lagging revenue contract