Amber Enterprises India Limited Announces the Resignations of Sanjay Arora and Udaiveer Singh as Key Managerial Personnel

Amber Enterprises India Limited announced that the Board of Amber and the material subsidiaries of the company, that is IL JIN Electronics (India) Private Limited (ILJIN) and Sidwal Refrigeration Industries Private Limited (SIDWAL) (Material Subsidiaries) have vested Mr. Sanjay Arora and Mr. Udaiveer Singh, with critical roles and functionalities and positioned them as: Mr. Sanjay Arora was appointed and designated as Whole Time Director, in ILJIN, effective 15 May 2023 AND Mr. Udaiveer Singh has been appointed and designated as Managing Director of SIDWAL since 29 May 2020. Since, the above material subsidiaries are gaining size and momentum, in view of the enhanced responsibilities in the said material subsidiaries, Mr. Sanjay Arora and Mr. Udaiveer Singh shall be exclusively focusing and dedicating their continuing efforts for expansion, diversification, advancement and development of above material subsidiaries. In light of the above, Mr. Sanjay Arora and Mr. Udaiveer Singh will no longer be designated as KMPs in the Company while they continue to play lead roles for the respective subsidiaries. The same has been taken on record by the Board of Amber in its meeting held on

14 July 2023.