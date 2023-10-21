Amber Enterprises India Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2023

October 21, 2023 at 04:43 am EDT Share

Amber Enterprises India Limited reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was INR 9,270.65 million compared to INR 7,504.45 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 9,398.13 million compared to INR 7,626.26 million a year ago. Net loss was INR 69.47 million compared to INR 29.8 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was INR 2.06 compared to INR 0.88 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was INR 2.06 compared to INR 0.88 a year ago.

For the six months, sales was INR 26,290.51 million compared to INR 25,761.71 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 26,611.14 million compared to INR 26,012.02 million a year ago. Net income was INR 386.95 million compared to INR 390.69 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 11.48 compared to INR 11.6 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 11.48 compared to INR 11.6 a year ago.