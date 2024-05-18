Amber Enterprises India Limited is engaged in manufacturing of consumer durable products. The Company is a solution provider for air conditioner original equipment manufacturer (OEM) /original design manufacturer (ODM) industry in India. It designs and manufactures complete refrigeration and air conditioning (RACS) including window air conditioners (WACS) and indoor units (IDUS) and outdoor units (ODUS) of split air conditioners (SACs) with specifications ranging from 0.75 ton to two tons, across energy ratings and types of refrigerants. It also manufactures functional components of RACS that include heat exchangers, motors and multi-flow condensers with other components, such as sheet metal components, copper tubing and including plastic extrusion, vacuum forming and injection molding processes. The Company also manufactures components, other durables, and automobiles, such as case liners for refrigerator, plastic extrusion sheets, and sheet metal components for microwave.