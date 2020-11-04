Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF LITHUANIA  >  Amber Grid    AMG1L   LT0000128696

AMBER GRID

(AMG1L)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Amber Grid : Consolidated Operating Results for nine months of 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/04/2020 | 10:16am EST

AB Amber Grid, legal entity code: 303090867. Address: Savanorių pr. 28, LT-03116 Vilnius, Lithuania.

AB Amber Grid delivers consolidated results of the Group consisting of AB Amber Grid and UAB GET Baltic for 9 months of 2020 prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards:

• Revenue for 9 months of 2020 - EUR 38.2 million (9 months of 2019 - EUR 38.7 million);

• Profit before tax for 9 months of 2020 - EUR 10.8 million (9 months of 2019 - EUR 9.3 million);

• Net profit for 9 months of 2020 - EUR 13.5 million (9 months of 2019 - EUR 7.8 million).

EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) for 9 months of 2020 amounted to EUR 19.4 million, an increase of 12.8% in comparison with 9 months of 2019 (EUR 17.2 million).

Attached:

Disclaimer

AB Amber Grid published this content on 04 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2020 15:15:04 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about AMBER GRID
10:16aAMBER GRID : The total Amber Grid revenue in three quarters of 2020 reaches EUR ..
PU
10:16aAMBER GRID : Consolidated Operating Results for nine months of 2020
PU
09:46aAMBER GRID : Consolidated Operating Results for nine months of 2020
AQ
08:01aAMBER GRID : Launching of non-binding market survey for development of services ..
PU
10/26AMBER GRID : concluded a transaction of nearly Euro 1 million on installation of..
PU
10/23AMBER GRID : Connection of the GIPL gas pipeline to the operating system will fi..
PU
10/19AMBER GRID : The volume of gas transmission services provided by Amber Grid to t..
PU
10/09AMBER GRID : GIPL gas interconnection underwent the first tests
PU
10/01AMBER GRID : NERC has approved a forward-looking 10-year gas transmission networ..
PU
10/01AMBER GRID : Regarding Lithuania‘s Ten-Year Gas Transmission Network Devel..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 54,8 M 64,2 M 64,2 M
Net income 2019 11,8 M 13,9 M 13,9 M
Net Debt 2019 73,6 M 86,3 M 86,3 M
P/E ratio 2019 14,8x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 168 M 197 M 197 M
EV / Sales 2018 5,19x
EV / Sales 2019 4,54x
Nbr of Employees 318
Free-Float 3,42%
Chart AMBER GRID
Duration : Period :
Amber Grid Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Nemunas Biknius Chief Executive Officer
Algirdas Juozaponis Chairman
Gytis Fominas Chief Financial Officer
Andrius Dagys Technical Director
Sigitas utautas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMBER GRID-4.08%197
NATURGY ENERGY GROUP, S.A.-24.82%18 987
CHINA GAS HOLDINGS LIMITED-16.61%16 375
ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION-12.72%12 043
TOKYO GAS CO.,LTD.-9.32%10 146
APA GROUP-1.98%9 202
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group