Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF LITHUANIA  >  Amber Grid    AMG1L   LT0000128696

AMBER GRID

(AMG1L)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Amber Grid : The total Amber Grid revenue in three quarters of 2020 reaches EUR 38.2 million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/04/2020 | 10:16am EST

Lithuanian gas transmission system operator Amber Grid earned EUR 38.2 million in revenue in the first nine months of this year, which remained at the same level as during the same period last year. Although the tariff for transmission services provided by Amber Grid has been 16% lower since the beginning of this year, increased gas transmission volumes to Latvia and higher gas demand in Lithuania, especially in the electricity generation sector, helped maintain a stable level of gas transmission revenues.

The Amber Grid profit before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in the first nine months of this year reached EUR 19.4 million, or almost 13% more than last year at the same time. The company's net profit for the period increased to EUR 13.5 million from EUR 7.8 million at the same time in 2019. Profits were positively impacted by lower operating and income tax expenses due to large investments.

'Proper use of the gas transmission infrastructure and earned revenues from gas transportation to the Baltic States and Finland allowed compensate for the lower revenue growth at the beginning of the year due to the lower applied tariff and warmer-than-usual winter weather. The Lithuanian gas transmission system is adapted to various market scenarios and our customers take advantage of the opportunities created and alternatives to gas trading. During the active implementation of the strategic Lithuanian energy project GIPL, investments in the installation of a gas interconnection amounted to EUR 70 million in nine months. This is five times more investments of Amber Grid than at the same time last year,' says Nemunas Biknius, the CEO of Amber Grid.

More gas was transported to the Lithuanian gas transmission system

During the three quarters of 2020, almost 26 terawatt-hours (TWh) of gas were transported to the Lithuanian gas transmission system, excluding gas transportation to the Kaliningrad. This is almost 17.6% more than in 2019 at the same time.

In nine months, twice as much gas was transmitted from the Lithuanian gas transmission system to Latvia, Estonia and Finland as at the same time last year - 7.8 TWh. Transmission volumes increased mainly due to favourable gas prices on the international market and the launch of the Estonian-Finnish gas interconnection Balticconnector, which started operating this year.

In January-September, Lithuania consumed 17.7 TWh of gas or 5.7% more than at the same time last year. The extremely favourable gas price prevailing this year encouraged the production of electricity from gas in Lithuania.

Within 9 months, 63.7% of the total amount of gas intended for consumers in Lithuania, the Baltic States and Finland was supplied from the Klaipėda LNG Terminal, and 36.3% - via pipelines from Belarus and Latvia. The amount of gas supplied through the Klaipėda LNG Terminal was almost 40% higher compared to the same period last year.

Disclaimer

AB Amber Grid published this content on 04 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2020 15:15:04 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about AMBER GRID
10:16aAMBER GRID : The total Amber Grid revenue in three quarters of 2020 reaches EUR ..
PU
10:16aAMBER GRID : Consolidated Operating Results for nine months of 2020
PU
09:46aAMBER GRID : Consolidated Operating Results for nine months of 2020
AQ
08:01aAMBER GRID : Launching of non-binding market survey for development of services ..
PU
10/26AMBER GRID : concluded a transaction of nearly Euro 1 million on installation of..
PU
10/23AMBER GRID : Connection of the GIPL gas pipeline to the operating system will fi..
PU
10/19AMBER GRID : The volume of gas transmission services provided by Amber Grid to t..
PU
10/09AMBER GRID : GIPL gas interconnection underwent the first tests
PU
10/01AMBER GRID : NERC has approved a forward-looking 10-year gas transmission networ..
PU
10/01AMBER GRID : Regarding Lithuania‘s Ten-Year Gas Transmission Network Devel..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 54,8 M 64,2 M 64,2 M
Net income 2019 11,8 M 13,9 M 13,9 M
Net Debt 2019 73,6 M 86,3 M 86,3 M
P/E ratio 2019 14,8x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 168 M 197 M 197 M
EV / Sales 2018 5,19x
EV / Sales 2019 4,54x
Nbr of Employees 318
Free-Float 3,42%
Chart AMBER GRID
Duration : Period :
Amber Grid Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Nemunas Biknius Chief Executive Officer
Algirdas Juozaponis Chairman
Gytis Fominas Chief Financial Officer
Andrius Dagys Technical Director
Sigitas utautas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMBER GRID-4.08%197
NATURGY ENERGY GROUP, S.A.-24.82%18 987
CHINA GAS HOLDINGS LIMITED-16.61%16 375
ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION-12.72%12 043
TOKYO GAS CO.,LTD.-9.32%10 146
APA GROUP-1.98%9 202
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group