Amber Hill Financial : SECOND INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE TWELVE MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. AMBER HILL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED τʆږછٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡ (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 33) SECOND INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE TWELVE MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020 The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Amber Hill Financial Holdings Limited (the "Company") would like to announce the unaudited interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") for the twelve months ended 31 December 2020 (the "Reporting Period"), together with the comparative figures for the corresponding period in 2019. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the twelve months ended 31 December 2020 Twelve months ended 31 December 2020 2019 Notes HK$'000 HK$'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) Revenue 4 71,778 135,613 Cost of sales and services (48,473) (105,104) Gross profit 23,305 30,509 Other revenue and other net gain 5 2,173 6,625 Fair value gain on contingent consideration receivables - 54,510 Operating expenses (40,251) (79,193) (Loss)/profit from operations (14,773) 12,451 Finance costs 6(a) (14,169) (15,684) Other non-operating expenses 6(b) (7,392) (117,699) Impairment losses 6(c) (16,298) (268,290) Share of profit of an associate - 5,396 Loss before tax 6 (52,632) (383,826) Income tax (expense)/credit 7 (3) 428 Loss for the period (52,635) (383,398) Twelve months ended 31 December 2020 2019 Notes HK$'000 HK$'000 (Unaudited) (Audited)Other comprehensive income/(loss) for the period: Items may be reclassified to profit or loss: Release of translation reserve upon disposal of foreign subsidiaries 101 (75) Release of translation reserve upon deconsolidation of foreign subsidiaries - (2,020) 101 (2,095) Exchange differences on translating financial statements of: - subsidiaries 530 (126) - associate - 253 530 127 631 (1,968) Total comprehensive loss for the period (52,004) (385,366) Loss for the period attributable to: Equity shareholders of the Company (52,635) (380,376) Non-controlling interests - (3,022) (52,635) (383,398) Total comprehensive loss for the period attributable to: Equity shareholders of the Company (52,004) (382,151) Non-controlling interests - (3,215) (52,004) (385,366) (restated) Loss per share - Basic 9 HK45.51 cents HK406.83 cents - Diluted 9 HK45.51 cents HK406.83 cents CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION As at 31 December 2020 As at As at 31 December 31 December 2020 2019 Notes HK$'000 HK$'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 14,733 17,180 Right-of-use assets 526 - Intangible assets - 11,188 Deposit paid 400 400 Goodwill - 489 Contingent consideration receivables - 34,230 Interest in an associate 586 586 16,245 64,073 Current assets Trading securities 174 114 Loan receivable 4,911 - Trade receivables 10 56,514 18,654 Prepayments, deposits and other receivables 19,083 26,577 Contingent consideration receivables 11 - 26,110 Tax recoverable - 45 Client trust bank balance 819 1,924 Cash and cash equivalents 25,604 13,525 107,105 86,949 Total Assets 123,350 151,022 Capital and reserves Share capital 12 1,343 938 Reserves (122,493) (111,085) Equity attributable to shareholders of the Company (121,150) (110,147) Non-controlling interests (70) 8,829 Total Equity (121,220) (101,318) As at As at 31 December 31 December 2020 2019 Notes HK$'000 HK$'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) Non-current liabilities Convertible bonds 14 - 52,890 Lease liabilities 541 - Deferred tax liabilities - 2,797 541 55,687 Current liabilities Trade payables 13 15,010 7,764 Accruals and other payables 56,281 43,304 Lease liabilities - 5,976 Other loan 13,000 13,000 Shareholder's loan 19(c) 38,500 - Convertible bonds 14 112,768 108,601 Amount due to a deconsolidated subsidiary 8,467 8,467 Tax payables 3 2,961 Provisions 15 - 6,580 244,029 196,653 Total Equity and Liabilities 123,350 151,022 Net current liabilities (136,924) (109,704) Total assets less current liabilities (120,679) (45,631) CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY For the twelve months ended 31 December 2020 Attributable to equity shareholders of the Company Share Convertible Non- Share Share Translation options Capital bonds Statutory Accumulated controlling capital premium reserve reserve reserve reserve reserve losses Subtotal interests Total HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 Unaudited At 1 January 2020 938 3,995,137 (1,842) 15,570 (15,000) 25,893 - (4,130,843) (110,147) 8,829 (101,318) Share issuance 405 40,596 - - - - - - 41,001 - 41,001 Lapse of share options - - - (15,570) - - - 15,570 - - - Disposal of a subsidiary (note 18) - - - - - - - - - (8,899) (8,899) Release of convertible bonds reserve - - - - - (24,400) - 24,400 - - - Total comprehensive loss for the period - - 631 - - - - (52,635) (52,004) - (52,004) At 31 December 2020 1,343 4,035,733 (1,211) - (15,000) 1,493 - (4,143,508) (121,150) (70) (121,220) Audited At 1 January 2019 932,717 3,058,278 (67) 14,690 (15,000) 37,063 3,420 (3,765,181) 265,920 26,698 292,618 Convertible bonds restructure - - - - - (11,170) - 11,114 (56) - (56) Share issuance 5,080 - - - - - - - 5,080 - 5,080 Capital reorganisation (936,859) 936,859 - - - - - - - - - Lapse of share options - - - (180) - - - 180 - - - Equity settled share-based payment - - - 1,060 - - - - 1,060 - 1,060 Deconsolidation of subsidiaries (Note 17) - - - - - - (3,420) 3,420 - (13,170) (13,170) Disposal of subsidiaries (Note 18) - - - - - - - - - (1,484) (1,484) Total comprehensive loss for the year - - (1,775) - - - - (380,376) (382,151) (3,215) (385,366) At 31 December 2019 938 3,995,137 (1,842) 15,570 (15,000) 25,893 - (4,130,843) (110,147) 8,829 (101,318) - 5 - CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS For the twelve months ended 31 December 2020 Twelve months ended 31 December 2020 2019 Notes HK$'000 HK$'000 (Unaudited) (Audited)Net cash (used in)/generated from operating activities (52,247) 281 Cash flows from investing activities Net cash outflow from disposal of subsidiaries 18 (10,723) (841) Acquisition of a subsidiary (492) - Interest received - 18 Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 534 32 Purchase of property, plant and equipment (1,027) (27) Net cash outflow from deconsolidation of subsidiaries 17 - (8,380) Net cash used in investing activities (11,708) (9,198) Cash flows from financing activities Consideration paid for convertible bonds restructure - (499) Dividend received - - Interest paid - (111) Capital element of lease payments (3,944) (5,589) Interest element of lease payments (53) (325) Proceeds from issuance of shares 41,001 5,080 Loan from a shareholder 38,500 - Advances from other payables - 1,199 Net cash generated from/(used in) financing activities 75,504 (245) Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 11,549 (9,162) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 13,525 22,910 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes 530 (223) Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 25,604 13,525 NOTES TO UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 1. GENERAL INFORMATION Amber Hill Financial Holdings Limited (the "Company") was incorporated and domiciled in the Cayman Islands under Companies Law (2004 Revision) of the Cayman Islands as an exempted company with limited liability on 20 March 2007. The Company's shares were listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("Stock Exchange") on 19 November 2007. The Company is an investment holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") are principally engaged in trading of party products, securities and commodities brokerage and assets management, advancing business and trading of commodities. As set out in the announcement of the Company dated 7 July 2020, the credit guarantee and investment business of the Group had ceased due to loss of control and deconsolidation of the relevant operating subsidiaries in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") since 2019 and during the Reporting Period. The security products trading business of the Group had ceased due to cessation of control over the relevant operating subsidiary in early 2020, while provision of security services business had ceased in late 2020 upon completion of the conditional sale and purchase agreement as set out in the announcement of the Company dated 30 June 2020. The address of the principal place of business of the Company is 19/F, One Hennessy, 1 Hennessy Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong and the Company has been registered as a non-Hong Kong company under Part XI

of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance since 4 September 2007.

2. BASIS OF PREPARATION The unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared in accordance with the applicable disclosure provisions of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and Hong Kong Accounting Standard ("HKAS") 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("HKICPA"). The unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the same accounting policies adopted in the consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2019, except for the accounting policy changes that are expected to be reflected in the consolidated financial statements for the eighteen months ending 30 June 2021. Details of these changes in accounting policies are set out in note 3. The preparation of the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements in conformity with HKAS 34 requires management to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of policies and reported amounts of assets and liabilities, income and expenses on a year to date basis. Actual results may differ from these estimates. On 31 December 2020, the Company announced the change in its financial year end date from 31 December to 30 June. Accordingly, the current financial period will cover an eighteen-month period from 1 January 2020 to 30 June 2021. The unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial information now presented covers a twelve-month period from 1 January 2020 to 31 December 2020, and the comparative figures in this unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial information cover a twelve-month period from 1 January 2019 to 31 December 2019. The unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements contain the condensed consolidated statement of financial position of the Group as at 31 December 2020 and the related condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity and condensed consolidated statement of cash flows for the twelve-month period then ended and selected explanatory notes. The notes include an explanation of events and transactions that are significant to understanding the changes in financial position and performance of the Group since 31 December 2019, being the date to which the latest published audited consolidated financial statements were made up. The interim condensed consolidated financial statements and notes thereto do not include all of the information required for a full set of financial statements prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs"). The interim condensed consolidated financial statements are unaudited, but have been reviewed by the audit committee and the board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company. The financial information relating to the financial year ended 31 December 2019 that is included in the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements as comparative information does not constitute the Company's statutory financial statements for that financial year but is derived from those financial statements. Deconsolidation of subsidiaries of the Company As disclosed in the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019 contained in the annual report for that year (the "2019 Annual Report"), during the time between 31 December 2019 and the publication of the 2019 Annual Report, despite repeated verbal, written request and physical meeting in Beijing, PRC, the Board has been unable to obtain cooperation from legal representative, directors and key management of its subsidiary, ձ՘ऎࢠፄ༟ዄڭϞࠢʮ̡ (Harmonic Strait Credit Guarantee Company Limited*) ("Harmonic Strait" or the "Deconsolidated Subsidiary"), and the subsidiaries of Harmonic Strait namely ଉέᖍ҃ԶᏐᗡ၍ଣϞࠢʮ̡ (Shenzhen Hanhong SCM Co., Ltd.*) and ଉέᔜ̵۾਷ყ൱׸Ϟ ࠢʮ̡ (Shenzhen Sunnyway International Trade Company Limited*) (together with Harmonic Strait, collectively known as the "Deconsolidated Subsidiaries"). Due to the inability to obtain cooperation from the legal representative, directors and key management of the Deconsolidated Subsidiaries, the Board has been unable to access the books and records of the Deconsolidated Subsidiaries. Given these circumstances, the Board has not consolidated the financial statements of the Deconsolidated Subsidiaries in the consolidated financial statements of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2019 and the twelve months ended 31 December 2020. As such, the results, assets, liabilities and cash flows of the Deconsolidated Subsidiaries have been deconsolidated from the consolidated financial statements of the Group since 1 January 2019. In the opinion of the Board, although apparent evidence and information available to the Board did not substantiate that the Group had lost control of the Deconsolidated Subsidiaries since 1 January 2019, the consolidated financial statements of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2019 and the twelve months ended 31 December 2020 were prepared on the basis that the deconsolidation of the Deconsolidated Subsidiaries was deemed to be effective on 1 January 2019 (the "Deconsolidation"), which presented more fairly the results, state of affairs and cashflows of the Group as a whole in light of incomplete books and records of the Deconsolidated Subsidiaries. Had the Deconsolidated Subsidiaries been consolidated up to the date when the control over the Deconsolidated Subsidiaries was lost, many elements in the consolidated financial statements would have been materially affected. Further details of the Deconsolidated Subsidiaries are set out in Note 17 to these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements. Going concern basis The Group recorded a loss attributable to equity shareholders of the Company of approximately HK$52,635,000 for the twelve months ended 31 December 2020 and, as of that date, the Group had net current liabilities and net liabilities of approximately HK$136,924,000 and HK$121,150,000 respectively. These conditions indicate the existence of a material uncertainty which may cast doubt on the Group's ability to continue as a going concern and therefore, the Group may be unable to realise its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business. Notwithstanding the above conditions, the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements were prepared based on the assumption that the Group can be operated as a going concern after taking into consideration the completion of the rights issue (the "Rights Issue") and the subscription (the "Subscription") as stipulated in the circular dated 4 November 2020 and the prospectus of the Company dated 11 December 2020 which raised net proceeds of approximately HK$284 million in aggregate in January 2021. Should the Group be unable to continue in business as a going concern, adjustments would have to be made in the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements to write down the values of the assets to their net realisable amounts, to provide for any further liabilities which might arise, and to reclassify non-current assets and non-current liabilities as current assets and current liabilities, respectively. The effect of these adjustments has not been reflected in these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements. 3. CHANGE IN ACCOUNTING POLICIES The HKICPA has issued a number of new HKFRSs and amendments to HKFRSs that are first effective for the current accounting period of the Group. Of these, the following developments are relevant to the Group's interim condensed consolidated financial statements: Amendment to HKFRS 16 Covid-19-Related Rent Concessions4 Amendments to HKFRS 3 Reference to the Conceptual Framework2 Amendments to HKFRS 9, Interest Rate Benchmark Reform - Phase 25 HKAS 39, HKFRS 7, HKFRS 4 and HKFRS 16 Amendments to HKFRS 10 Sale or Contribution of Assets between an Investor and its Associate or and HKAS 28 Joint Venture3 Amendments to HKAS 1 Classification of Liabilities as Current or Non-current and related amendments to Hong Kong Interpretation 5 (2020)1 Amendments to HKAS 16 Property, Plant and Equipment - Proceeds before Intended Use2 Amendments to HKAS 37 Onerous Contracts - Cost of Fulfilling a Contract2 Amendments to HKFRSs Annual Improvements to HKFRSs 2018-20202 1 Effective for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2023.

2 Effective for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2022.

3 Effective for annual periods beginning on or after a date to be determined.

4 Effective for annual periods beginning on or after 1 June 2020.

5 Effective for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2021. 4. REVENUE The principal activities of the Group are sales of party products, provision of securities and commodities brokerage and assets management service and trading of commodities and provision of security services. Disaggregation of Revenue Disaggregation by major products or service lines within the scope of HKFRS 15 Twelve months ended 31 December 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) Sales of party products 26,463 40,965 Brokerage commission income and assets management income (excluded interest income from cash and margin client and investment income) - 76 Trading of commodities 21,033 - Sales of security products - 79,502 Provision of security services 784 2,419 48,280 122,962 Revenue from other sources Interest income from cash and margin client earned from securities brokerage and assets management business 756 650 Investment income under assets management segment 22,742 - Interest income from advancing business - 12,001 23,498 12,651 Total 71,778 135,613 Disaggregation by timing of revenue recognition within the scope of HKFRS 15 - At a point in time 47,496 120,543 - Over time 784 2,419 48,280 122,962 5. 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) Reversal of lease liabilities 1,390 - Net exchange (loss)/gain (15) 954 Interest income 119 18 Dividend income 1 - Loss on convertible bonds restructure (note 14(a)) - (1,693) Fair value loss on derivative financial assets - (1,546) Realised loss on disposal of trading securities - (498) Unrealised loss on fair value changes in trading securities - (67) Sundry income 639 11,057 Loss on written off of property, plant and equipment - (1,600) Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment 39 - 2,173 6,625 6. LOSS BEFORE TAX Loss before tax has been arrived at after charging/(crediting): OTHER REVENUE AND OTHER NET GAIN Twelve months ended 31 December 2020 Twelve months ended 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) (a) Finance costs Interest on convertible bonds 12,308 14,000 Interest on shareholder's loan 806 - Interest on lease liabilities 29 762 Interest on other borrowings 1,026 922 Total 14,169 15,684 (b) Other non-operating expenses Gain on disposal of subsidiaries (190) (2,616) Loss on termination of profit guarantees and cancellation of convertible bonds 6,939 - Loss on deregistration of a subsidiary - 159 Loss on deconsolidation of subsidiaries - 120,156 Others 643 - Total 7,392 117,699 31 December 2020 Twelve months ended 31 December 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) (c) Impairment losses on: Impairment loss on goodwill - 43,235 Impairment loss on intangible assets - 28,681 Impairment loss on interest in an associate - 46,445 Impairment loss on property, plant and equipment - 294 Impairment loss on right-of-use asset - 1,912 Impairment loss on loan receivable, net 89 111,128 Impairment loss on trade receivables, net 5,430 18,245 Impairment loss on prepayments, deposits and other receivables, net 10,779 18,350 Total 16,298 268,290 (d) Other items Amortisation of intangible assets - 5,411 Depreciation on property, plant and equipment 2,981 5,630 Depreciation on right-of-use assets 72 11,083 7. INCOME TAX (EXPENSES)/CREDIT The amount of taxation (charged)/credited to the condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income represents: Twelve months ended 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) Current tax - Hong Kong Profits Tax Under-provision in prior years - (276) Current tax - PRC Income Tax Charged for the period (3) (3,050) Under-provision in prior years - (172) (3) (3,498) Deferred tax credit - 3,926 Total income tax (expense)/credit (3) 428 31 December 2020 No provision for Hong Kong Profits Tax has been made for the twelve months ended 31 December 2020 as the Group has no assessable profits for the period (year ended 31 December 2019: HK$Nil). The provision for PRC Income Tax for the twelve months ended 31 December 2020 was calculated at 25% of the estimated assessable profits for the period (2019: 25%). Pursuant to the rules and regulations of the Cayman Islands and the British Virgin Islands (the "BVI"), the Group is exempted from income tax in the Cayman Islands and the BVI. 8. DIVIDEND The Board did not recommend the payment of an interim dividend for the twelve months ended

31 December 2020 and year ended 31 December 2019.

9. LOSS PER SHARE The calculation of basic loss per share is based on: Twelve months ended 31 December 2020 2019 The consolidated loss attributable to equity shareholders of the Company HK$'000 HK$'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) (52,635) (380,376) Number of shares *(restated)The weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue 115,646,512 93,498,580 *Restated as a result of share consolidation on the basis of every ten then existing shares of HK$0.001 each be consolidated into one consolidated share of HK$0.01 each with effect from 1 December 2020. The calculation of diluted loss per share does not assume the exercise of the Company's outstanding share options or conversion of outstanding convertible bonds which had anti-dilutive effect and would result in a reduction in loss per share during the twelve months ended 31 December 2020 and year ended 31 December 2019. Therefore, the diluted loss per share is same as basic loss per share during the twelve months ended 31 December 2020 and year ended 31 December 2019. 10. TRADE RECEIVABLES At At 31 December 31 December 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) Trade receivables arising from securities brokerage and assets management: - Clients arising from dealing in securities 3,555 2,788 - Investment income 22,681 - 26,236 2,788 Trade receivables arising from trading of party products 10,077 9,303 Trade receivables arising from trading of commodities 23,969 - Interest receivables arising from advancing business 12,387 12,387 Trade receivables arising from trading of security products - 5,449 Trade receivables arising from provision of security services - 7,834 72,669 37,761 Less: Impairment (16,155) (19,107) 56,514 18,654 Customers from trading of party products, customers from trading of commodities and customers from provision of security services are usually offered a credit period of up to 90 days. Amounts relating to sales to customers from trading of security products are due immediately when goods are delivered. The Group seeks to maintain strict control over its outstanding receivables. Overdue balances are reviewed regularly by senior management. An ageing analysis of trade receivables based on the date of the invoice and net of provision of impairment loss is as follows: At At 31 December 31 December 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) Within 30 days 35,094 5,265 31 to 60 days 969 5,294 61 to 90 days 2,872 4,056 Over 90 days 17,579 4,039 56,514 18,654 11. CONTINGENT CONSIDERATION RECEIVABLES Contingent consideration receivables as at 31 December 2019 represent the profit guarantee in respect of ᅃ ۾̙ڦ ( ̏ԯ ) ߅ҦϞࠢʮ̡ (Dewe Kexin (Beijing) Technology Co., Ltd*) ("Dewe Kexin") and International Security Net Co., Limited ("International Security Net") (collectively the "Acquired Group") for each of the years ended 31 December 2018, 2019 and 2020 (the "Relevant Years") given by the vendors (the "Vendors") to the Group in relation to the acquisition of the Acquired Group by the Group on 17 December 2018. Non-fulfillment and termination of profit guarantees On 30 June 2020, the Vendors and the Company entered into a supplemental deed in relation to the agreement for the acquisition of the Acquired Group by the Group in 2018. Pursuant thereto, it was mutually agreed the following: (i) to determine the profit guarantee of the Acquired Group for the financial year ended 31 December 2019 (the "2019 Profit Guarantee") based on the audited financial statements of the Acquired Group for the year ended 31 December 2019 with a limitation on the scope of audit opinion expressed by the auditor nominated by the Company and waive any right of claim in relation thereto by the Group (the "Assessment Accounts"); (ii) based on the Assessment Accounts, the Acquired Group recorded a net loss for the financial year ended 31 December 2019, representing a complete non-fulfillment of the 2019 Profit Guarantee, and the Vendors irrevocably agreed to pay to the Group compensation for the non-fulfillment by way of surrendering the relevant convertible bonds in the principal amount of HK$26,250,000 issued by the Company as contingent consideration for the then acquisition of the Acquired Group by the Group in 2018; and (iii) the profit guarantee of the Acquired Group for the financial year ended 31 December 2020 (the "2020 Profit Guarantee") be terminated and the Vendors of the Acquired Group irrevocably agreed to pay to the Group compensation by way of surrendering relevant convertible bonds in the principal amount of HK$35,000,000 issued by the Company as contingent consideration for the then acquisition of the Acquired Group by the Group in 2018. The cancellation of convertible bonds and termination of profit guarantee has been completed during the Reporting Period. For details, please refer to note 14(b).

12. SHARE CAPITAL At 31 December 2020 Number of shares Amount '000 HK$'000 Authorised: Ordinary shares of HK$0.001 each At 1 January 2020 10,000,000,000 10,000,000 Share consolidation (note (c)) (9,000,000,000) - Ordinary shares of HK$0.01 each At 31 December 2020 1,000,000,000 10,000,000 At 31 December 2020 Number of shares '000 Amount HK$'000 Issued and fully paid: Ordinary shares of HK$0.001 each At 1 January 2020 937,797 938 Issue of new shares (notes (a) and (b) Share consolidation (note (c)) 405,316 405 (1,208,802) - Ordinary shares of HK$0.01 each At 31 December 2020 134,311 1,343 At 31 December 2019 Number of shares '000 Amount HK$'000 Authorised: Ordinary shares of HK$0.1 each At 1 January 2019 Capital reorganisation (note (d)) 100,000,000 9,900,000,000 10,000,000 - Ordinary shares of HK$0.001 each At 31 December 2019 10,000,000,000 10,000,000 Issued and fully paid: Ordinary shares of HK$0.1 each At 1 January 2019 9,327,172 932,717 Issue of new shares (note (e)) Capital reorganisation (note (d)) 50,800 5,080 (8,440,175) (936,859) Ordinary shares of HK$0.001 each At 31 December 2019 937,797 938 Notes: (a) During the Reporting Period, the Company completed a placing of new shares under the general mandate granted to Directors by the shareholders of the Company at the annual general meeting of the Company held on 18 June 2019. An aggregate of 181,463,440 shares were successfully placed at issue price of HK$0.1 each to not fewer than six placees in accordance with the terms and conditions of the relevant placing agreement dated 26 February 2020. The placing of the new shares was completed on 20 April 2020. (b)During the Reporting Period, the Company completed another placing of new shares under the general mandate granted to the Directors by the Company's shareholders at the extraordinary general meeting of the Company held on 7 July 2020. On 17 July 2020, the Company and a placing agent entered into a placing agreement pursuant to which the Company has conditionally agreed to place through the placing agent, on a best effort basis, of up to 223,852,128 shares, to not less than six independent third parties at a price of HK$0.105 per placing share. The placing was completed on 4 August 2020. (c) The share consolidation (the "Share Consolidation") which consolidated the issued shares of the Company on the basis of every ten shares of HK$0.001 each into one consolidated share of HK$0.01 each was approved by the Company's shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting of the Company held on 27 November 2020 and became effective on 1 December 2020. (d) The capital reorganisation (the "Capital Reorganisation") announced by the Company on 4 April 2019 was approved by the Company's shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting of the Company on 23 May 2019 and completed on 24 July 2019. The number of authorised shares of the Company was increased from 100,000 million shares of HK$0.1 each to 10,000,000 million shares of HK$0.001 each and its authorised capital of HK$10,000 million remained unchanged on the completion date of the Capital Reorganisation. The Company's issued share capital was reduced from HK$937,797,200 divided into 9,377,972,000 shares of HK$0.1 each to HK$937,797 divided into 937,797,200 shares of HK$0.001 each on the completion date of the Capital Reorganisation. The Capital Reorganisation comprised the following: (i) the par value of each issued ordinary share of the Company of HK$0.1 was reduced to HK$0.0001 by cancelling the paid-up share capital to the extent of HK$0.0999 on each issued share (the "Capital Reduction"); (ii) immediately after the Capital Reduction becoming effective, each authorised but unissued share was subdivided into 1,000 new ordinary shares of the Company of HK$0.0001 each ("New Shares") (the "Subdivision"); and (iii) immediately after the Capital Reduction and Subdivision becoming effective, the New Shares were consolidated on the basis that every ten issued and unissued New Shares of HK$0.0001 each were consolidated into one new ordinary shares of the Company of HK$0.001 each. A credit of approximately HK$936,859,000 arising from the Capital Reduction was transferred to the share premium account of the Company. Details of the Capital Reorganisation were set out in the Company's circular dated 26 April 2019 and its announcements dated 4 April 2019, 23 May 2019, 8 July 2019 and 24 July 2019.

(e) On 18 March 2019, the Company and four subscribers entered into the subscription agreements to issue a total of 300,000,000 new shares of HK$0.1 each. Subsequently, the Company entered into a termination agreement with one of the four subscribers to terminate issuance of 100,000,000 shares of HK$0.1 each with effect on 15 July 2019. On the same date, the Company entered into supplemental agreements with each of remaining three subscribers to reduce issuance of shares from 200,000,000 shares to 50,800,000 shares in aggregate. On 22 July 2019, 50,800,000 shares of HK$0.1 each were allotted and issued to the three subscribers, giving rise to a gross proceeds of approximately HK$5,080,000. Details of the above were set out in the Company's announcements dated 18 March 2019, 15 July 2019, 17 July 2019 and 22 July 2019. 13. TRADE PAYABLES At At 31 December 31 December 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) Trade payables arising from trading of party products 9,874 2,796 Trade payables arising from assets management 1,880 - Trade payables arising from dealing in securities: - Clients' money 819 1,924 Trade payable arising from trading of commodities 2,437 - Trade payables arising from trading of security products - 3,044 15,010 7,764 The ageing analysis of trade payables based on the date of the invoices is as follows: At At 31 December 31 December 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) Within 30 days 10,708 4,720 31 to 60 days 192 - 61 to 90 days 2,539 - Over 90 days 1,571 3,044 15,010 7,764 The trade payables arising from trading of party products, trading of commodities and trading of security products are non-interest bearing and are normally settled within 90 days. The carrying amounts of the trade payables at the end of the Reporting Period approximated their fair values. 14. CONVERTIBLE BONDS At 31 December 2020 (Unaudited) Liability Equity portion portion Total At 31 December 2019 (Audited) Liability Equity portion portion Total Note HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 2020 Convertible Bonds (a) 112,768 1,493 114,261 108,601 1,493 110,094 2021 Convertible Bonds (b) - - - 52,890 24,400 77,290 Total 112,768 1,493 114,261 161,491 25,893 187,384 Representing: Current liabilities 112,768 - 112,768 108,601 - 108,601 Non-current liabilities - - - 52,890 - 52,890 Convertible bonds reserve - 1,493 1,493 - 25,893 25,893 (a)On 18 February 2019, the Company and Internet Finance Investment Co. Ltd. (the "Original Bondholder"), a company wholly owned by Ms. Cheung Kwan, a former-executive Director and the former-chairlady of the Board, entered into a deed of variation, pursuant to which the parties agreed that, subject to fulfilment of the conditions precedent, the terms of the convertible bonds in the principal amount of HK$100,000,000 with maturity date on 18 February 2019 ("2019 Convertible Bonds") would be amended as follows: (i) the maturity date to be extended from 18 February 2019 to 18 February 2020;

(ii) the 2019 Convertible Bonds would bear interest at the rate of 5% per annum commencing from 18 February 2019 (originally zero coupon); and

(iii) the Company would issue additional convertible bonds in the principal amount of HK$5,000,000 to the Original Bondholder, the principal amount of 2019 Convertible Bonds would increase from HK$100,000,000 to HK$105,000,000. Save as disclosed above, all the remaining terms and conditions of the 2019 Convertible Bonds remain unchanged. The above amendments (the "Convertible Bonds Restructure") was approved by the shareholders at the Company's extraordinary general meeting on 18 June 2019 and completed on 25 June 2019. Details of the Convertible Bonds Restructure are set out in the Company's circular to shareholders dated 20 May 2019 and announcements dated 18 February 2019, 18 June 2019 and 25 June 2019. The Convertible Bonds Restructure was considered to be a substantial modification of terms and conditions of the 2019 Convertible Bonds. Accordingly, the 2019 Convertible Bonds have been accounted for as extinguishment and the convertible bonds resulting from the Convertible Bonds Restructure (the "2020 Convertible Bonds") have been recognised upon the completion of the Convertible Bonds Restructure on 25 June 2019. The Group recognised a loss of the Convertible Bonds Restructure of HK$1,693,000 and transferred the equity component of the 2019 Convertible Bonds to accumulated losses of HK$11,114,000 during the year ended 31 December 2019. The Group recognised the transaction costs for the Convertible Bonds Restructure of HK$499,000 during the year ended 31 December 2019. The Group recognised the liability component and derivatives of the 2020 Convertible Bonds on 25 June 2019 which were determined based on the valuations performed by an independent firm of professional valuers with recognised qualifications and experiences using discounted cash flow model at an equivalent market interest rate for a similar bond without a conversion option and binomial option pricing model, respectively. The effective interest rate of the liability component was 11% per annum. The derivatives of the 2020 Convertible Bonds include early redemption option and mandatory conversion option, both options are interdependent. The early redemption option and mandatory conversion option represent that the Company would redeem the outstanding convertible bonds at a value equal to the aggregate principal amount then outstanding on the maturity date. The Company should be entitled to early redeem any part of the outstanding convertible bonds at any time prior to the maturity date at 103% of the principal amount. The Company should be entitled to give notice to the bondholders at any time within 5 business days prior to the maturity date to require mandatory conversion of all outstanding convertible bonds. As announced by the Company on 24 July 2019, the conversion price of 2020 Convertible Bonds was adjusted to HK$1.0 per share of the Company with effect from 24 July 2019. The maximum number of shares that would be issued by the Company upon conversion of all the outstanding 2020 Convertible Bonds at the adjusted conversion price of HK$1.00 is 105,000,000 shares. Details of the then adjustment of the conversion price of the 2020 Convertible Bonds are set out in the Company's announcement on 24 July 2019. On 6 November 2019, the 2020 Convertible Bonds with the principal amount of HK$100,000,000 was transferred to Neo Tech. Inc. (the "New Bondholder") of which Mr. Ng Yu, the chairman, executive Director and the substantial shareholder of the Company, is the beneficial owner. Upon maturity of the 2020 Convertible Bonds on 18 February 2020, there is default interest at the rate of 10% per annum under the terms of the 2020 Convertible Bonds. The New Bondholder agreed to the Company that it would only charge the Company default interest at the rate of 2.5% per annum until the date of actual repayment by the Company of the total outstanding amount under the 2020 Convertible Bonds with principal amount of HK$100,000,000. Reference is made to the circular of the Company dated 4 November 2020 in relation to, among other things, the Share Consolidation. The Share Consolidation has become effective on 1 December 2020. As a result of the Share Consolidation and pursuant to the terms of the 2020 Convertible Bonds, the conversion price of the outstanding 2020 Convertible Bonds has been adjusted from HK$1.00 per share of HK$0.001 to HK$10.00 per consolidated share of HK$0.01. The maximum number of shares that would be issued upon conversion of all the outstanding 2020 Convertible Bonds at the adjusted conversion price of HK$10.00 is 10,500,000 consolidated shares. The said adjustments took effect from the close of business on 30 November 2020. The Rights Issue and the Subscription have been completed as at 25 January 2021. As a result, the following adjustments took place in relation to the outstanding 2020 Convertible Bonds issued by the Company. Immediately prior to the completion of the Rights Issue and the Subscription, the 2020 Convertible Bonds had an outstanding principal amount of HK$105,000,000, with the maximum number of shares that would be issued upon conversion at the conversion price of HK$10.00 of all the outstanding 2020 Convertible Bonds being 10,500,000 shares. As a result of completion of the Rights Issue and the Subscription and pursuant to the terms of the 2020 Convertible Bonds, the conversion price of the outstanding 2020 Convertible Bonds has been adjusted from HK$10.00 per share to HK$7.91 per share. The maximum number of shares that would be issued upon the conversion of all the outstanding 2020 Convertible Bonds at the adjusted conversion price of HK$7.91 is 13,274,336 shares. The said adjustments took effect retrospectively from 11 December 2020 (being the day immediately following the record date with regard to determination of the entitlements under the Rights Issue). Notwithstanding the above adjustments to the 2020 Convertible Bonds, the Company intends to repay all the outstanding overdue 2020 Convertible Bonds with part of the net proceeds from the Rights Issue and the Subscription. As at 31 December 2020, the outstanding interest of the 2020 Convertible Bonds amounted to HK$7.77 million. (b) On 17 December 2018, the Company issued convertible bonds in the principal amount of HK$70,000,000 (the "2021 Convertible Bonds") as consideration for the acquisition of the Acquired Group. The 2021 Convertible Bonds include three tranches in principal amounts of HK$8,750,000, HK$26,250,000 and HK$35,000,000 respectively which would be convertible from the date of settlement of the Compensation (as defined below) for each of the years ended 31 December 2018, 2019 and 2020 (the "Relevant Years") (details refer to below) until maturity date. The Vendors guaranteed that the combined audited consolidated profit after tax (excluding extraordinary and exceptional items) (the "Guaranteed Profit") of the Acquired Group under the HKFRSs (the "Net Profit of Each of the Relevant Years") should be not less than HK$10,000,000, HK$30,000,000 and HK$40,000,000 for each of the three years ended 31 December 2018, 2019 and 2020 respectively (the "Guaranteed Profit of Each of the Relevant Years"), failing which the Vendors shall pay the compensation (the "Compensation") to the Group to be calculated as follows: The consideration x (the Guaranteed Profit of Each of the Relevant Years - the Net Profit of Each of the Relevant Years)/the total Guaranteed Profit of the Relevant Years The Vendors and the Group should procure the auditor nominated by the Group to complete the audited financial statements of the Acquired Group for each of the year ended 31 December 2018, 2019 and 2020 within 3 months after the end of the Relevant Years or any other date as agreed between the Vendors and the Group. The Compensation (if any) should be paid by the Vendors to the Group within 7 business days after determination of the Net Profit of Each of the Relevant Years. The Vendors should be entitled to elect to pay the Compensation in cash or by way of set off against an equivalent principal amount of the 2021 Convertible Bonds. Based on the audited financial statements of the Acquired Group issued on 27 August 2019, the combined audited consolidated profit after tax (excluding extraordinary items and exceptional items) of the Acquired Group under HKFRSs for the year ended 31 December 2018 was approximately HK$11 million which was not less than the Guaranteed Profit for the year ended 31 December 2018 of HK$10 million. Accordingly, no Compensation was required to be paid by the Vendors to the Group in relation to the Guarantee Profit for the year ended 31 December 2018. The 2021 Convertible Bonds did not bear interest and would be mature on the third anniversary of the date of issue with conversion price of HK$0.1 per share. As at the date of issue of the 2021 Convertible Bonds, the fair value of the liability component of the 2021 Convertible Bonds were determined based on a valuation performed by an independent valuer using discounted cash flow model at an equivalent market interest rate for a similar bond without a conversion option. The effective interest rate of the liability component was 15.34% per annum. The conversion price of 2021 Convertible Bonds was adjusted from HK$0.1 per share of HK$0.1 to HK$1.0 per share of HK$0.001 with effect from 24 July 2019 as a result of completion of the Capital Reduction. The maximum number of shares that would be issued upon conversion of all the outstanding 2021 Convertible Bonds at the adjusted conversion price of HK$1.00 is 70,000,000 shares. Details of the adjustments of the conversion price of the 2021 Convertible Bonds are set out in the Company's announcement on 24 July 2019. On 30 June 2020, the Vendors entered into the sale and purchase agreement with the Group in relation to the disposal by the Group of the entire issued share capital of International Security Net and other receivables for a total consideration of HK$8,750,000 by way of surrendering by the Vendors of the relevant 2021 Convertible Bonds in principal amount of HK$8,750,000 issued by the Company and arising from the profit guarantee of the Acquired Group for the financial year ended 31 December 2018 (the "2018 Profit Guarantee"). The transaction has been completed during the Reporting Period. On 30 June 2020, the Vendors and the Group entered into a supplemental deed, pursuant to which it was mutually agreed that profit guarantee for the years ended 31 December 2019 and 2020 was unfulfilled and be terminated respectively. The Vendors agreed to surrender the corresponding 2021 Convertible Bonds in the principal amount of HK$26,250,000 and HK$35,000,000 respectively to the Company for cancellation. The cancellation has been completed during the Reporting Period. 15. PROVISIONS As described in section "Charge of Assets" under Management Discussion and Analysis, provision was made by the Group for the best estimate of the expected legal claim for the vessel with the carrying amount of HK$16,875,000 as at 31 December 2019. The amount of provision as at 31 December 2019 took into account the then outstanding fees and expenses claimed by Market Speed Limited and Li Yee Man Anly (trading as Ming Fai Marine Service) which was subsequently settled in May 2020. The vessel was released, unencumbered, back to the Group's ownership and possession on 4 June 2020.

16. SEGMENT REPORTING The Group determines its operating segments based on the reports reviewed by the chief operating decision maker that are used to make strategic decisions. The Group has five (2019: six) reportable segments. The segments are managed separately as each business offers different products and services and requires different business strategies. The following summary describes the operations in each of the Group's reportable segments: - Trading of party products - Securities brokerage and assets management - Trading of commodities - Advancing business - Trading of security products and provision of security services During the Reporting Period, the credit guarantee and investment business segment was ceased due to loss of control and deconsolidation of the relevant operating subsidiaries in the PRC (note 2). (a) Segment Revenues and Results

The accounting policies of the operating segments are the same as the accounting policies of the Group. Management monitors the results of the Group's operating segments separately for the purpose of making decisions about resources allocation and performance assessment. Segment performance is evaluated based on reportable segment profit or loss, which is a measure of adjusted profit or loss before tax. The adjusted profit or loss before tax is measured consistently with the Group's profit or loss before tax except that certain other revenue and other net gain, other non-operating expenses, finance costs, share of profit of an associate, unallocated corporate income and unallocated corporate expenses are excluded from such measurement. The following is an analysis of the Group's revenue and results by operation segment: Trading of party products Securities brokerage and assets management Trading of commodities Advancing business Trading of security products and provision of security services Credit guarantee and investment business Revenue Segment results Twelve months ended Twelve months ended 31 December 31 December 2020 HK$'000 (Unaudited) 26,463 23,498 21,033 - 784 - 71,778 2019 HK$'000 (Audited) 40,965 726 - 12,001 81,921 - 135,613 2020 2019 HK$'000 (Unaudited) HK$'000 (Audited) (8,995) (4,541) 19,296 (36,237) 55 (11,241) (611) (130,671) (5,173) (1,600) - 4,572 375 (183,915)Reconciliation: Bank interest income Unallocated corporate expenses Unallocated corporate income - (38,173) 1,887 18 (34,966) 13,768 Impairment loss on interest in an associate - (46,445) Loss on convertible bonds restructure - (1,693) Fair value loss on derivative financial assets - (1,546) Equity settled share-based payment expenses - (1,060)Finance costs Share of profit of an associate Loss on deregistration of subsidiaries Loss on termination of profit guarantees and cancellation of convertible bonds Gain on disposal of subsidiaries Loss on deconsolidation of subsidiaries (14,169) (15,684) - - 5,396 (159) (6,939) 190 - 2,616 - (120,156) Loss before tax Income tax (expense)/credit (52,632) (383,826) (3) 428 Loss for the period (52,635) (383,398) (b) Segment Assets and Liabilities For the purpose of monitoring segment performances and allocating resources between segments: - all assets are allocated to operating segments other than loan receivable, certain right-of-use assets, interest in an associate, tax recoverable, certain prepayments, deposits and other receivables and cash and cash equivalents; and

- all liabilities are allocated to operating segments other than certain accruals and other payables, other loan, shareholder's loan, amount due to a deconsolidated subsidiary, certain lease liabilities and convertible bonds. The following is an analysis of the Group's assets and liabilities by operating segment: As at 31 December 2020 Trading of securityTrading of party Securities brokerage and assets Trading ofproducts management commodities HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 Advancing business HK$'000 products and provision of security services HK$'000 Total HK$'000 Unaudited ASSETS Segment assets 12,170 23,705 33,377 424 - 69,676 Cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash) 26,423 Loan receivable 4,911 Interest in an associate 586 Unallocated corporate assets 21,754 Consolidated total assets 123,350 LIABILITIES Segment liabilities 10,474 3,528 33,380 713 - 48,095 Convertible bonds 112,768 Shareholder's loan 38,500 Other loan 13,000 Amount due to a deconsolidated subsidiary 8,467 Unallocated corporate liabilities 23,740 Consolidated total liabilities 244,570 As at 31 December 2019 Audited ASSETS Segment assets Bank balances and cashTrading of party Securities brokerage and assets Trading ofproducts management commodities HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 Advancing business HK$'000 Trading of security products and provision of security services HK$'000 Credit guarantee and investment business HK$'000 Total HK$'000 11,075 19,755 567 104 87,098 - 118,599 (including restricted cash) 15,449 Interest in an associate 586 Tax recoverable 45 Unallocated corporate assets 16,343 Consolidated total assets 151,022 LIABILITIES Segment liabilities 3,460 11,523 2,118 635 13,449 20 31,205 Convertible bonds 161,491 Tax payables 2,961 Other loan 13,000 Amount due to a deconsolidated subsidiary 8,467 Unallocated corporate liabilities 35,216 Consolidated total liabilities 252,340 (c) Geographic information Revenue The following table sets out information about the geographical location of the Group's revenue from external customers. The geographical location of customers is based on the location at which the services were provided or the goods were delivered. For the twelve months ended 31 December 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) Revenue from contracts with customers within the scope of HKFRS 15 Hong Kong 27,247 43,460 Mainland China 21,033 79,502 48,280 122,962 Revenue from other sources Hong Kong 23,498 12,651 Mainland China - - 23,498 12,651 Total 71,778 135,613 Specified non-current assets The following table sets out information about the geographical location of the Group's property, plant and equipment, intangible assets, goodwill and interest in an associate ("Specified Non-Current Assets"). The geographical location of the Specified Non-Current Assets is based on the physical location of the asset for property, plant and equipment, the location of the operation to which they are allocated for intangible assets and goodwill, and the location of operation of the associate. At At 31 December 31 December 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) Hong Kong 15,254 16,875 Mainland China 591 12,568 Total 15,845 29,443 (d) Revenues from customers contributing 10% or more of the total revenue of the Group are as follows: For the twelve months ended 31 December 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Customer A # 32,556 Customer B 22,681 * Customer C 21,033 * Customer D 9,912 * *The transactions with each of these customers from securities brokerage and assets management business, trading of commodities and trading of party products business did not contribute 10% or more of total revenue of the Group for the twelve months ended 31 December 2019. # The transaction with this customer from trading of security products business did not contribute 10% more of total revenue of the Group for the twelve months ended 31 December 2020. 17. DECONSOLIDATION OF SUBSIDIARIES As described in note 2 to these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements, the Group deconsolidated the Deconsolidated Subsidiaries from its consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2019 and the Reporting Period. (a)The following is a list of the subsidiaries which have been deconsolidated with effect from 1 January 2019: Name Harmonic Strait# ଉέᖍ҃ԶᏐᗡ၍ଣϞࠢʮ̡ Shenzhen Hanhong SCM Co., Ltd.* ଉέᔜ̵۾਷ყ൱׸Ϟࠢʮ̡ Shenzhen Sunnyway International Trading Company Limited* Place of establishment/ incorporation and operation Particulars of issued and paid up capital PRC US$20,000,000 PRC RMB10,000,000 PRC RMB25,000,000 Group's effective interest Principal activities 90% Provision of credit service, conduct investment business and advancing business

90% Provision of supply chain management service, operating import and export business and trading of metals

90% Provision of credit service and conduct investment business # This deconsolidated subsidiary is registered as a sino-foreign joint venture limited liability company incorporated in the PRC. * The English name is for identification purpose only. (b) The net assets of the Deconsolidated Subsidiaries as of 1 January 2019, which is based on their financial information as of 31 December 2018 are set out below: Total HK$'000 Net assets deconsolidated of: Property, plant and equipment 104 Loan receivables 62,929 Trade receivables, prepayments, deposits and other receivables 66,938 Amounts due from the fellow subsidiaries 8,487 Cash and cash equivalent 8,380 Accruals and other payables (11,492) Non-controlling interests (13,170) 122,176 Loss on deconsolidation of subsidiaries (120,156) Translation reserve release upon deconsolidation (2,020) - Net cash outflow arising on deconsolidation of subsidiaries Cash and bank balances disposed of (8,380) 18. DISPOSAL OF SUBSIDIARIES For the twelve months ended 31 December 2020 Pursuant to a loan agreement entered into between the Company's subsidiary as borrower and an independent third party as lender, a share pledge (the "Share Pledge") over the Group's 51% equity interest in Dewe Kexin created as security for a loan in principal amount of RMB5,000,000 (the "Loan") was registered on 14 January 2020. The Share Pledge was subsequently enforced on 17 February 2020. As a result, Dewe Kexin ceased to be a subsidiary of the Company ("Dewe Deconsolidation"). HK$'000 Net assets disposed of: Property, plant and equipment 16 Cash and cash equivalents 10,740 Trade receivables 5,449 Prepayment, deposits and other receivables 5,749 Trade payables (3,044) Accruals and other payables (6,179) Tax payable (2,961) 9,770 Loss on disposal of a subsidiary: Loan payable pledged by the Company's equity interest in Dewe Kexin 5,595 Less: Net assets disposed of 9,770 Goodwill 11,188 Intangible assets 489 Deferred tax liabilities (2,797) Non-controlling interest (8,899) Translation reserve release upon disposal 101 Loss in disposal of a subsidiary (4,257) Net cash outflow arising on disposal: Cash and bank balances disposed of (10,740) As disclosed in the above note 14(b) to these unaudited interim condensed financial statements, on 30 June 2020, the Vendors entered into the sale and purchase agreement with the Group in relation to the disposal by the Group of the entire issued share capital of International Security Net and the other receivables for a total consideration of HK$8,750,000 by way of surrendering by the Vendors of the relevant 2021 Convertible Bonds in principal amount of HK$8,750,000 issued by the Company and arising from the 2018 Profit Guarantee. The disposal has been completed on 31 December 2020. HK$'000 Net liabilities disposed of: Cash and cash equivalents (overdrawn) (17) Trade receivables 199 Prepayment, deposits and other receivables 3,626 Accruals and other payables (6,220) (2,412) Gain on disposal of a subsidiary: Convertible bonds surrendered and cancelled 7,629 Less: Net liabilities disposed of (2,412) Other receivables disposed of 5,594 Gain on disposal of a subsidiary 4,447 Net cash inflow arising on disposal: Cash and bank balances (overdrawn) disposed of 17 For the year ended 31 December 2019 (a) Disposal Group 1 In December 2019, the Company entered into sale and purchase agreement with an independent third party ("Purchaser 1") to dispose certain subsidiaries which listed as below. The disposal was completed on 27 December 2019. List of disposed subsidiaries and its subsidiaries (collectively "Disposal Group 1"): Particulars Place of of issued and establishment/ paid up/ Group's incorporation registered effective Name of subsidiary and operation capital interest Principal activities Gold Classic Group Limited BVI USD1 100% Investment holding Blooming Charm Company Limited BVI USD1 100% Investment holding AIF Corporate Management Limited BVI USD1 100% Investment holding World Paradise Limited BVI USD1 100% Investment holding Aceland Enterprises Limited BVI USD1 100% Investment holding Asiaciti Limited BVI USD1 100% Investment holding AIF Fund Management Holdings Limited BVI USD50,000 100% Investment holding AIF Television Culture Communication BVI USD1 100% Investment holding Company Limited China Cloud Copper Company Limited BVI USD1 100% Inactive Name of subsidiaryPlace of establishment/ incorporation and operation Particulars of issued and paid up/ registered capital Group's effective interest Principal activities ࠠᅅబ͠˂ɨٰᛆҳ༟ਿږ၍ଣϞࠢʮ̡ PRC RMB50,000,000 90% Inactive Chongqing Fujia Tianxia Equity Investment Fund Management Co., Limited* Ϫᘽڗڡᘒ߅ҦϞࠢʮ̡ PRC RMB10,000,000

70% Inactive Jiangsu Chang Qing Bao Technology Co., Ltd* *The English name is for identification purpose only. Details of net assets of Disposal Group 1 at date of disposal were as follows: HK$'000 Net assets disposed of: Deposits and other receivables, net of impairment 7,721 Cash and cash equivalents 723 Accruals and other payables (1,878) 6,566 Gain on disposal of subsidiaries: Consideration receivables 6,110 Less: Net assets disposed of 6,566 Non-controlling interest (1,484) Translation reserve release upon disposal (72) Gain on disposal of subsidiaries 1,100 Net cash outflow arising on disposal: Cash and bank balances disposal of (723) (b) Disposal Group 2 In December 2019, the Company entered into sale and purchase agreement with an independent third party ("Purchaser 2") to dispose certain subsidiaries which listed as below. The disposal was completed on 27 December 2019. List of disposed subsidiaries and its subsidiaries (collectively "Disposal Group 2"): Place of establishment/ Particulars of Group's incorporation issued and effective Name of subsidiary and operation paid up capital interest Principal activities Hycolon Limited Hong Kong HK$1 100% Inactive AIF Energy and Resources Hong Kong HK$1 100% Investment holding Investments Limited AIF Healthtech Limited Hong Kong HK$1 100% Investment holding AIF Mining Technology Hong Kong HK$100 100% Investment holding Development Limited Asia Investment Finance Limited Hong Kong HK$1 100% Inactive Details of net assets of Disposal Group 2 at date of disposal were as follows: HK$'000 Net assets disposed of: Right-of-use assets 2,471 Deposits and other receivables, net of impairment 664 Cash and cash equivalents 118 Lease liabilities (4,338) Accruals and other payables (310) (1,395) Gain on disposal of subsidiaries: Consideration receivables 118 Less: Net liabilities disposed of (1,395) Translation reserve release upon disposal (3) Gain on disposal of subsidiaries 1,516 Net cash outflow arising on disposal: Cash and bank balances disposal of (118) Total gain on disposal of Disposal Group 1 and Disposal Group 2 2,616 19. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS During the Reporting Period, the Group had the following significant transactions with related parties: (a) During the Reporting Period, the Group entered into agreements (the "Agreements") with Neo Tech Inc., pursuant to which the Group, by paying a premium, would be entitled to the profits (the "Relevant Profits"), if any, from the difference between the opening value and the closing value of the long position of certain investment funds as the underlying assets respectively specified in the Agreements as at the respective dates of expiry of the Agreements. Neo Tech Inc. and its sole beneficial owner, namely Mr. Ng Yu (who is also the chairman of the Company and an executive Director), are the substantial shareholders of the Company. The transactions contemplated under the Agreements (including the payment of the abovementioned premium) were of normal commercial terms and exempted connected transactions according to Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. Upon expiry of the Agreements, the Relevant Profits in the total amount of HK$22,681,000 were recognised during the Reporting Period. (b) As at 31 December 2020, the Company had outstanding unsecured convertible bonds in principal amount of HK$100,000,000 held by Neo Tech Inc.. The convertible bonds are charged at 5% (2019: 5%) coupon rate, unsecured and overdue on 18 February 2020. Neo Tech Inc. agreed to the Company that it would only charge the Company default interest at the rate of 2.5% per annum until the date of actual repayment by the Company of the total outstanding amount under the convertible bonds. Further details of the convertible bonds are set out in note 14(a).

(c) During the Reporting Period, Mr. Ng Yu provided loans in total amount of HK$38,500,000 to the Company at interest rate of 2.5%, unsecured and repayable on demand. As at 31 December 2020, principal of HK$38,500,000 and interest of HK$806,000 were outstanding. The relevant principal and interest were repaid in full on 27 January 2021.

(d) On 11 September 2020, the Company announced that, among other things, an agreement was entered into by the Company (as issuer) and Neo Tech Inc. (as subscriber) on 31 July 2020 in relation to the Subscription. It was further announced by the Company on 25 January 2021 that the Subscription was completed on that date, pursuant to which a total of 284,673,884 shares were issued and allotted by the Company to Neo Tech Inc. at the price of HK$0.71 per share. Details of the Subscription were set out in the Company's announcements dated 11 September 2020, 3 November 2020, 13 January 2021 and 25 January 2021, and its circular dated 3 November 2020.

(e) Compensation to key management of the Group is as follows: For the twelve months ended 31 December 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) Salaries, allowances and other benefits 2,185 11,437 Contributions to defined contribution retirement plans 27 73 Discretionary bonus - 150 Equity-settled share-based payment - 419 2,212 12,079 20. CAPITAL COMMITMENTS As at 31 December 2020 and 2019, the Group did not have capital commitments contracted but not provided for in the consolidated financial statements.

21. EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD Completion of the Rights Issue and the Subscription References are made to (i) the announcements dated 11 September 2020, 3 November 2020, 31 December 2020, 13 January 2021 and 25 January 2021, (ii) the circular dated 3 November 2020, and (iii) the prospectus dated 11 December 2020 relating to, among other things, the Rights Issue and the Subscription of the Company. The Rights Issue was approximately 29.35% subscribed and became unconditional on 7 January 2021. 118,259,944 rights shares were issued by the Company for a total consideration of approximately HK$84 million at the issue price of HK$0.71 per share. On 25 January 2021, 284,673,884 subscription shares were allotted and issued by the Company to Neo Tech Inc. for a total consideration of approximately HK$202 million at the subscription price of HK$0.71 per share. Total net proceeds of approximately HK$284 million had been raised from the Rights Issue and the Subscription after the Reporting Period. 22. APPROVAL OF INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS The unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the twelve months ended 31 December 2020 were approved by the Board on 26 February 2021. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS COMPANY PROFILE Amber Hill Financial Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") was incorporated and domiciled in the Cayman Islands under Companies Law (2004 Revision) of the Cayman Islands as an exempted company with limited liability on 20 March 2007. The Company's shares are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"). On 31 December 2020, the Company announced the change of its financial year end date from 31 December to 30 June. Accordingly, the current financial reporting period will cover an eighteen-month period from 1 January 2020 to 30 June 2021, and the unaudited interim results of the Group disclosed herein covers a twelve-month period from 1 January 2020 to 31 December 2020 (the "Reporting Period"). The Group is principally engaged in trading of party products, securities and commodities brokerage and asset management, advancing business and trading of commodities. FINANCIAL REVIEW During the second half of 2020, the Group prudently maintained its existing business operations and continued its stringent control over the operating costs. The Group recorded revenue of HK$71.78 million for the Reporting Period (corresponding period in 2019: HK$135.61 million), representing a year-on-year decrease of 47%. The decrease in revenue was mainly due to the cessation of trading of security products in early 2020, no new loans granted from the advancing business and decrease in sales of party products. For details, please refer to Business Review Section. Cost control measures continue to be in place in second half of 2020, and operating expenses decreased by 49% to HK$40.25 million during the Reporting Period as compared with the corresponding period in 2019. Loss from operations of HK$14.77 million for the Reporting Period was recorded. Net loss attributable to equity shareholders of the Company for the Reporting Period was HK$52.64 million (corresponding period in 2019: HK$380.38 million), which was mainly attributable to the abovementioned loss from operations, and (i) interest of HK$12.31 million on convertible bonds issued by the Company, (ii) loss resulting from termination of profit guarantees provided to the Group and cancellation of the corresponding convertible bonds issued by the Company of HK$6.94 million; and (iii) impairment on certain receivables of HK$16.30 million. During the Reporting Period, the loss per share of the Company was HK45.51 cents (corresponding period in 2019: HK406.83 cents (restated as a result of completion of the share consolidation of the Company with effect from 1 December 2020)). BUSINESS REVIEW Trading of Party Products The revenue generated from the trading of party products segment decreased to HK$26.46 million (corresponding period in 2019: HK$40.97 million) during the Reporting Period. The trading of party products segment of the Group comprises of designing, developing, merchandising and providing consumer hard goods, primarily party and festivity products. The drop in revenue is primarily due to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on normal social and business orders in North America and Hong Kong, the two major markets of the Group's trading of party products segment. The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company is, however, confident about the future prospects of this business segment with promising long-term growth rates and believes that the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic would only be temporary and would be lessened gradually when vaccines become available to the public worldwide. As previously disclosed, the Company intends to apply approximately HK$30 million from the proceeds of the Rights Issue and the Subscription as additional capital for this segment. With the additional financial resources, the Group will continue to explore ways to broaden its customer base which include, in particular, the development of an electronic trading platform to capture demand without geographical boundary. The Group also targets to further expand into the PRC market which has a promising market size of approximately US$528.4 million in 2019. The PRC has also recovered rapidly from the COVID-19 pandemic as a result of the effective quarantine and hygiene measures taken since early 2020. The Company will continue with its efforts in developing this business segment despite the economic uncertainties caused by the spread of COVID-19. As at the date hereof, the Company has already secured first batch of confirmed orders in an aggregate amount of approximately HK$26 million for this business segment which are expected to be due for delivery in the first quarter of 2021. Securities and Commodities Brokerage and Asset Management The Group recorded a revenue of HK$23.50 million (corresponding period in 2019: HK$0.73 million) from this segment during the Reporting Period. The relevant licenses of the Group to carry out Type 1 (Dealing in Securities), Type 2 (Dealing in Futures Contracts) and Type 5 (Advising on Futures Contracts) regulated activities (collectively the "Securities Licenses"); as well as Type 4 (Advising on Securities) and Type 9 (Asset Management) regulated activities (collectively the "Asset Management Licenses") under the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of laws of Hong Kong) (the "SFO") were suspended in 2019 before the existing management joined the Group for the reason of failure to meet the requirements of required liquid capital and responsible officers under the SFO. The Group has already taken steps to comply with such requirements under the SFO and is awaiting for the SFC to approve the applications for resumption of the Asset Management Licenses and Securities Licenses. As previously disclosed, the Company intends to apply approximately HK$15 million from the proceeds from the Rights Issue and the Subscription for strengthening the liquid capitals and supporting the development of the securities and commodities brokerage and asset management business of the Group, including but not limited to promoting the business, attracting more customers and recruiting new staff to expand the business team. The securities and commodities brokerage business of the Group will focus on providing securities and commodities brokerage services to retail and institutional clients in Hong Kong. The asset management business of the Group is expected to focus on providing fund management, discretionary account and investment advisory services to clients who are professional investors in Hong Kong, the PRC, and other Asia markets. The Group will also continue to identify and evaluate suitable business expansion and investment management opportunities for the asset management business of the Group in other countries and regions. Trading of Commodities During the Reporting Period, the Group generated revenue of HK$21.03 million (corresponding period in 2019: Nil) from this segment. The Group has completed the business review and has resumed this segment in the second half of 2020. It is anticipated that the Group will expand this segment by purchasing different commodities from upstream companies and sell them to downstream companies as well as exploring other business opportunities in the Asian regions. Advancing Business To properly assess the status of the existing loan portfolio of the Group and to protect the interests of the Company and its shareholders, no new loans have been granted since the inception of the current management in December 2019, hence the Group did not generate any revenue from this segment during the Reporting Period (corresponding period in 2019: HK$12 million). As previously disclosed, the Company intends to apply approximately HK$15 million from the proceeds of the Rights Issue and Subscription for financing the advancing business of the Group. The Company is currently developing an electronic platform to provide retail loans with the application of financial technology. The business model is designed in such a way that short-term microadvances will be provided to individuals while at the same time the credit risk borne by the Company will be relatively low. The Company is also developing the business of provision of advances of relatively larger sum to borrowers who are capable of providing personal guarantee, asset pledge or other collaterals to secure the loans. It is anticipated that interest from the advances will generate stable source of revenue to the Group. Although the existing loan portfolio was fully impaired in 2019 as the recoverability of the relevant receivables was considered as doubtful as previously disclosed, the Group has been actively seeking opportunities to dispose of the impaired loan receivables and/or the pledged assets as distressed assets to suitable buyer(s) on such terms and conditions which are fair and reasonable to the Company. Based on the advice of the Company's legal advisors, the Group is also taking legal actions in Hong Kong against certain borrowers in Hong Kong or who may have assets in Hong Kong. Trading of Security Products and Provision of Security Services The security products trading business of the Group had ceased due to the cessation of control over Dewe Kexin in early 2020, while provision of security services business had ceased during the Reporting Period upon completion of the disposal of the entire issued share capital of International Security Net, details of which were set out in the announcement of the Company dated 30 June 2020. Credit Guarantee and Investment Business The Board resolved on 7 July 2020 that the results of the relevant operating subsidiaries of the credit guarantee and investment business of the Group in the PRC would be deconsolidated from the consolidated financial statements of the Group for the financial year ended 31 December 2019. Based on the advice of the Company's legal advisors, the Group has commenced legal actions in the PRC against those deconsolidated subsidiaries with a view to upholding its shareholder's right. It is also seeking suitable buyer(s) to dispose of its interest in the deconsolidated subsidiaries as distressed assets on such terms and conditions which are fair and reasonable to the Company. LIQUIDITY AND FINANCIAL RESOURCES As at 31 December 2020, (i) the Group's net current liabilities were HK$136.92 million (31 December 2019: HK$109.70 million); (ii) the Group's net liabilities were HK$121.15 million (31 December 2019: HK$110.15 million); (iii) the Group's current ratio was 0.44 (31 December 2019: 0.44); and (iv) the Group's gearing ratio was 112% (31 December 2019: 107%). The Group's gearing ratio was calculated as net debts divided by total assets. The Group's net debts include convertible bonds, shareholder's loan and other loan less cash and bank balances. The Group's liquidity and financial resources were significantly improved upon the completion in January 2021 of the Rights Issue and the Subscription as stipulated in the circular dated 4 November 2020 and the prospectus of the Company dated 11 December 2020 which raised net proceeds of HK$284 million in aggregate, and the Directors consider that the Group is able to meet in full its financial obligations as they fall due in the foreseeable future. As at 31 December 2020, the Group had loans from a shareholder and an independent third party with principal amount of HK$38.50 million (31 December 2019: Nil) and of HK$13 million (31 December 2019: HK$13 million) respectively, which were unsecured, and bear fixed interest rates of 2.5% and 5% per annum respectively. In addition, the outstanding amount (including both principal and interest thereon) of HK$112.77 million in total (31 December 2019: HK$108.60 million) under the convertible bonds was due by the Company to the bondholders as at 31 December 2020. The loans and convertible bonds are expected to be settled in the first quarter of 2021 by proceeds raised from the Rights Issue. As at 31 December 2020, the Group had cash and bank balances of HK$25.60 million (31 December 2019: HK$13.53 million). The cash and bank balances were denominated in HK dollar, Renminbi and US dollar. The Group had no structured investment products and foreign exchange contracts as at 31 December 2020. The Group is not exposed to material fluctuations in exchange rates. The Company received net proceeds of HK$284 million from the Rights Issue and the Subscription in January 2021. CAPITAL STRUCTURE AND FUND-RAISING ACTIVITIES Major changes in relation to the capital structure of the Company for the Reporting Period are as follows: A. Share Capital On 11 September 2020, the Company announced, among other things, consolidation (the "Share Consolidation") of the issued shares on the basis of ten shares of HK$0.001 each into one share of HK$0.01 each. The Share Consolidation was approved by the shareholders at the extraordinary general meeting of the Company held on 27 November 2020 and became effective on 1 December 2020. Upon the Share Consolidation becoming effective on 1 December 2020 and as at 31 December 2020, the authorised share capital of the Company was HK$10,000,000,000 divided into 1,000,000,000,000 shares of HK$0.01 each, and the issued share capital of the Company was HK$1,343,112.76 divided into 134,311,276 shares of HK$0.01 each. Details of the Share Consolidation were set out in the Company's announcements dated 11 September 2020 and 27 November 2020, and its circular dated 4 November 2020. During the Reporting Period, the Company completed a placing of new shares under the general mandate granted to the Directors by the shareholders of the Company at the annual general meeting of the Company held on 18 June 2019. An aggregate of 181,463,440 shares were successfully placed at issue price of HK$0.1 each to not fewer than six placees in accordance with the terms and conditions of the relevant placing agreement dated 26 February 2020. The placing of the 181,463,440 new shares was completed on 20 April 2020. During the Reporting Period, the Company completed another placing of new shares under the general mandate granted to the Directors by the Company's shareholders at the extraordinary general meeting of the Company held on 7 July 2020. An aggregate of 223,852,128 shares were successfully placed at issue price of HK$0.105 per share to not fewer than six places in accordance with the terms and conditions of the relevant placing agreement dated 17 July 2020. The placing of 223,852,128 new shares was completed on 4 August 2020. Details of the use of proceeds of the fund-raising activities during the Reporting Period are as follows: Date of Intended use of Actual use of announcements Event Net proceeds proceeds proceeds 26 February 2020 and Placing of new shares under Approximately Working capital of The proceeds were 20 April 2020 general mandate granted on HK$17.97 million the Group fully utilised as 18 June 2019 intended 17 July 2020 and Placing of new shares under Approximately Working capital of The proceeds were 4 August 2020 general mandate granted on HK$22.96 million the Group fully utilised as 7 July 2020 intended On 11 September 2020, the Company announced, among other things, the Rights Issue and the Subscription. Both the Rights Issue and the Subscription were completed in January 2021. Save as disclosed above, the Company had not conducted any fund-raising activity involving issue of its securities in the Reporting Period. B. Convertible Bonds Details on the movements of the convertible bonds during the Reporting Period are set out in note 14 to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements. MERGERS, ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSAL Save for the sale and purchase agreement dated 30 June 2020 entered into by the Group in relation to the disposal by the Group of the entire issued share capital of International Security Net and other receivables, which was completed in late 2020, the Group did not have any significant merger, acquisition or disposal during the Reporting Period. SIGNIFICANT INVESTMENTS The Group did not have any significant investments during the Reporting Period. CHARGE OF ASSETS As at 31 December 2020, the Group did not have any charge of assets. As disclosed in the 2019 Annual Report, Market Speed Limited and Li Yee Man Anly (trading as Ming Fai Marine Service) (the "Plaintiffs") took out an action in rem under the Admiralty Jurisdiction of the High Court on 3 July 2019 for arrest of a vessel named "ԭҳږፄ" (the "Vessel") held by AIF Happy Services Limited ("AIF"). The Plaintiffs and AIF executed a deed of settlement on 3 June 2020 relating to withdrawal by the Plaintiffs of all claims relating to the Vessel. The Vessel was released, unencumbered, back to AIF's ownership and possession on 4 June 2020. As at 31 December 2020, the carrying value of the Vessel was HK$14,175,000 (31 December 2019: HK$16,875,000). CONTINGENT LIABILITIES As at 31 December 2020, the Group did not have any material contingent liabilities. FOREIGN CURRENCY RISK The Group's main operations are located in Hong Kong and the PRC. Most of the assets, income, payments and cash balance are denominated in Hong Kong dollar and Renminbi. The Group did not enter into any forward foreign exchange contracts to manage its foreign currency risk during the Reporting Period as the management considered that the Group's exposure to exchange rate risk could be managed. HUMAN RESOURCES As at 31 December 2020, the Group had 27 employees (31 December 2019: 27 employees). It is the Group's policy to recruit the right person for each position based on the person's qualification and experience. The remuneration of each employee is reviewed every year based on the performance of the employee with reference to the prevailing market conditions. CAPITAL COMMITMENTS As at 31 December 2020, the Group did not have any material capital commitment. PROSPECTS Since January 2020, the new management of the Group has conducted a detailed business review and restructuring of the operations with a view of further developing the existing businesses, improving the financial situation, strengthening the internal controls, streamlining the operating costs and efficiency. The Board believes that the business performance of the Group will continue to improve after the removal of the legacy issues of the Group and the implementation of new business strategies; and the business environment will continue to improve with the introduction of vaccines to curb the spread of COVID-19. In order to strengthen the financial position of the Group for its business development in the coming future, the Company announced a number of fund-raising activities during the Reporting Period, in particular the Rights Issue and the Subscription which were announced on 11 September 2020 and completed in January 2021. Aggregate net proceeds of approximately HK$284 million have been raised from the Rights Issue and the Subscription. After the restructuring of the business and operations as well as the completion of the Rights Issue and the Subscription mentioned above, the Group will have additional financial resources to develop its existing businesses. PURCHASE, SALES OR REDEMPTION OF LISTED SECURITIES OF THE COMPANY Neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries has purchased, sold or redeemed any of the Company's listed securities during the Reporting Period. COMPLIANCE WITH CODE ON CORPORATE GOVERNANCE PRACTICES During the Reporting Period, the Company has complied with the code provisions set out in the Corporate Governance Code (the "CG Code") as set out in Appendix 14 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("Listing Rules") except for the following. Under A.2.1 of the CG Code, the role of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer should be separated and should not be performed by the same individual and the division of responsibilities between Chairman and Chief Executive Officer should be established and set out in writing. Since 10 January 2011, the Company had no Chief Executive Officer. The functions of Chief Executive Officer were performed by the Executive Committee of the Board. The Board considered that this structure would not impair the balance of the power and authority between the Board and the management of the Company, and had been effective in discharging its responsibilities satisfactorily and facilitating the Company's operation and business development. Subsequently, Mr. Chan Chi Ming was appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company on 6 April 2020. MODEL CODE FOR SECURITIES TRANSACTIONS BY DIRECTORS The Company has adopted the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuer (the "Model Code") as set out in Appendix 10 of the Listing Rules regarding directors' securities transactions. Having made specific enquiries to all Directors, all Directors have confirmed that they have complied with the required standard set out in the Model Code during the Reporting Period. AUDIT COMMITTEE The audit committee of the Company has, together with the Directors, reviewed this interim results announcement and the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements, accounting principles and practices adopted by the Group for the Reporting Period. On behalf of the Board Amber Hill Financial Holdings Limited Ng Yu Chairman and Executive Director Hong Kong, 26 February 2021 As at the date of this announcement, (i) the executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Ng Yu, Mr. Wei Weicheng, Mr. Lin Feng and Mr. Chan Chi Ming; (ii) the non-executive Director of the Company is Mr. Huang Shao Long; and (iii) the independent non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Anthony Espina, Mr. Wang Jun Sheng and Mr. Lo Hang Fong. * For identification purposes only Attachments Original document

