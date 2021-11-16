Ambertech : Addendum to Notice of 2021 AGM

17 November 2021

Addendum to Notice of Annual General Meeting

Ambertech Limited (ASX: AMO) (the Company) is today releasing an addendum to the Notice of Annual General Meeting (AGM) originally dated 28 October 2021 (Notice of Meeting) in respect of the AGM to be held on Tuesday 7 December 2020 at 11:00am AEDT.

The addendum to the Notice of Meeting (Addendum) and a letter that was posted to Shareholders today can be found at the end of this announcement.

The original Notice of the AGM despatched to shareholders inadvertently omitted a resolution seeking the approval of the issue of options to Mr Peter Amos, Managing Director. It had always been the intent of the Board to include this resolution in the Notice of Meeting.

Full details on the additional resolution are included in the attached Addendum.

Proxy Votes

A new proxy form has also been mailed to shareholders today. As there have been no changes to Resolutions 1 to 3, votes that have been cast in respect of those resolutions will count. However, shareholders who wish to also vote on Resolution 4 should submit their proxy again for ALL Resolutions.

In the event a Shareholder provides a replacement Proxy Form, a Proxy Form dispatched with the original Notice of Meeting which has been completed by that Shareholder will be disregarded. In the event a Shareholder has already submitted a Proxy form dispatched with the original Notice of Meeting and does not submit a replacement Proxy Form, the votes cast in respect of Resolutions 1-3 will remain valid and the Shareholder will be deemed to have abstained from voting on Resolution 4.

This announcement was approved for release to the ASX by the Board of Directors.

Robert Glasson

Company Secretary

Ambertech Limited