  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Ambertech Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMO   AU000000AMO9

AMBERTECH LIMITED

(AMO)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/13
0.335 AUD   0.00%
12/13AMBERTECH : Application for quotation of securities - AMO
12/13AMBERTECH : Shareholder Newsletter
12/07Ambertech Expects Lower Profit in Fiscal H1
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ambertech : Application for quotation of securities - AMO

12/13/2021 | 11:48pm EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

AMBERTECH LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Tuesday December 14, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

AMO

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

250,000

14/12/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

AMBERTECH LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

17079080158

1.3

ASX issuer code

AMO

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

14/12/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

AMOAJ : OPTION EXPIRING 18-DEC-2025 EX $0.22

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

AMO : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

250,000

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

13/12/2021

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

13/12/2021

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

Yes

Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates who are exercising options or converting convertible securities

Number of options being exercised

or other +convertible securities

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

being converted

250,000

Peter Amos

Amos Super Fund

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue date 14/12/2021

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

250,000

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?

What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.22000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ambertech Limited published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2021 04:47:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
