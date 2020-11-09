Log in
Ambertech : Results of the 2020 Annual General Meeting

11/09/2020 | 11:29pm EST

Ambertech Limited

Annual General Meeting

Tuesday, 10 November 2020

Results of Meeting

The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2

Resolution details

Resolution

Resolution

Type

1.

Re-election of Mr Tom

Ordinary

Amos as a Director

2.

Re-election of Mr Santo

Ordinary

Carlini as a Director

3.

Appointment of Auditor

Ordinary

4.

Non-binding vote on the

Ordinary

2020 Remuneration Report

Instructions given to validly appointed proxies

(as at proxy close)

For

Against

Proxy's

Abstain

Discretion

52,540,166

39,091

1,000

120,447

99.92%

0.07%

0.00%

52,558,257

19,000

1,000

122,447

99.96%

0.04%

0.00%

52,684,704

0

1,000

15,000

100.00%

0.00%

0.00%

3,736,546

617,339

1,000

6,661,271

85.80%

14.18%

0.02%

Number of votes cast on the poll

(where applicable)

For

Against

Abstain*

Show of Hands

Show of Hands

Show of Hands

Show of Hands

Resolution

Result

Carried /

Not Carried

Carried

Carried

Carried

Carried

* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ambertech Limited published this content on 10 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2020 04:28:06 UTC
