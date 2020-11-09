Ambertech : Results of the 2020 Annual General Meeting
11/09/2020 | 11:29pm EST
Ambertech Limited
Annual General Meeting
Tuesday, 10 November 2020
Results of Meeting
The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2
Resolution details
Resolution
Resolution
Type
1.
Re-election of Mr Tom
Ordinary
Amos as a Director
2.
Re-election of Mr Santo
Ordinary
Carlini as a Director
3.
Appointment of Auditor
Ordinary
4.
Non-binding vote on the
Ordinary
2020 Remuneration Report
Instructions given to validly appointed proxies
(as at proxy close)
For
Against
Proxy's
Abstain
Discretion
52,540,166
39,091
1,000
120,447
99.92%
0.07%
0.00%
52,558,257
19,000
1,000
122,447
99.96%
0.04%
0.00%
52,684,704
0
1,000
15,000
100.00%
0.00%
0.00%
3,736,546
617,339
1,000
6,661,271
85.80%
14.18%
0.02%
Number of votes cast on the poll
(where applicable)
Show of Hands
Show of Hands
Show of Hands
Show of Hands
Resolution
Result
Carried /
Not Carried
Carried
Carried
Carried
Carried
* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.
Disclaimer
Ambertech Limited published this content on 10 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2020 04:28:06 UTC
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.