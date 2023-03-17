Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ambev S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABEV   US02319V1035

AMBEV S.A.

(ABEV)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-17 pm EDT
2.690 USD   -0.74%
AMBEV'S 2022 ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 20-F AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE

03/17/2023 | 05:49pm EDT
SÃO PAULO, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambev S.A. [B3: ABEV3; NYSE: ABEV] announces that the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission - SEC (www.sec.gov) on March 17, 2023 and is available on the Company's website (ri.ambev.com.br) and also on the Company's page on SEC's database (www.sec.gov/edgar/). ADR holders may receive a hard copy of the Company's complete audited financial statements contained in the Form 20-F free of charge, upon request.

To access the full document, please access the following links: click here.

CONTACT: Ambev S.A.
Investor Relations Department
Contact e-mail: ri@ambev.com.br

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ambevs-2022-annual-report-on-form-20-f-available-on-our-website-301775368.html

SOURCE Ambev S.A.


