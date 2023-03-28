Advanced search
    ABEV3   BRABEVACNOR1

AMBEV S.A.

(ABEV3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:55 2023-03-28 pm EDT
14.59 BRL   +4.74%
ADRs End Higher, Ambev and TC BioPharm Trade Higher

03/28/2023 | 05:31pm EDT
By Sabela Ojea


International stocks trading in New York closed higher on Tuesday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts increased 1% to 147.98. The European index rose 0.3% to 143.39, the Asian index jumped 2% to 172.09, the Latin American index climbed 2.2% to 182.04, and the emerging markets index surged 2.8% to 287.87.

ADRs of Ambev SA closed up 4.5% at $2.78 after rival Brazilian beer brewer Cervejaria Petropolis SA was granted protection from its creditors.

ADRs of TC BioPharm (Holdings) PLC fell after the biotechnology company priced a public offering of 3.4 million American depositary shares, series C warrants to buy up to 3.4 million ADS at $1.60 each, and associated series C warrants.


Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-28-23 1931ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
AMBEV S.A. 4.74% 14.59 Delayed Quote.-4.06%
TC BIOPHARM (HOLDINGS) PLC -17.22% 1.755 End-of-day quote.-54.42%
Financials
Sales 2023 86 541 M 16 739 M 16 739 M
Net income 2023 13 753 M 2 660 M 2 660 M
Net cash 2023 15 325 M 2 964 M 2 964 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,4x
Yield 2023 5,15%
Capitalization 230 B 44 425 M 44 425 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,48x
EV / Sales 2024 2,29x
Nbr of Employees 52 000
Free-Float 28,0%
Chart AMBEV S.A.
Duration : Period :
Ambev S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMBEV S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 13,93 BRL
Average target price 17,27 BRL
Spread / Average Target 24,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jereissati Jean Neto Chief Sales & Marketing Officer
Fernando Mommensohn Tennenbaum Director
Lucas Machado Lira Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Victório Carlos de Marchi Co-Chairman
Michel Dimitrios Doukeris Co-Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMBEV S.A.-4.06%41 862
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV3.32%124 353
HEINEKEN N.V.11.06%59 721
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.-5.29%40 496
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED-2.04%40 493
CHINA RESOURCES BEER (HOLDINGS) COMPANY LIMITED15.40%26 016
