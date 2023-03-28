ADRs End Higher, Ambev and TC BioPharm Trade Higher

By Sabela Ojea

International stocks trading in New York closed higher on Tuesday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts increased 1% to 147.98. The European index rose 0.3% to 143.39, the Asian index jumped 2% to 172.09, the Latin American index climbed 2.2% to 182.04, and the emerging markets index surged 2.8% to 287.87.

ADRs of Ambev SA closed up 4.5% at $2.78 after rival Brazilian beer brewer Cervejaria Petropolis SA was granted protection from its creditors.

ADRs of TC BioPharm (Holdings) PLC fell after the biotechnology company priced a public offering of 3.4 million American depositary shares, series C warrants to buy up to 3.4 million ADS at $1.60 each, and associated series C warrants.

