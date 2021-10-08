Ambev S A : CONSOLIDATED FORM - Form 6-K

CONSOLIDATED FORM
Management and Related Persons' Transactions of Securities Issued by the Company
Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002
From September 1st to 30st, 2021 the only transactions with securities and derivatives were those presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002(1):
Company Name: Ambev S.A.
Group and Related Persons
( X )
Board of Directors
( )
Management
( )
Fiscal Council
( )
Technical and Consulting Committees
Initial Balance
Securities / Derivatives
|
Securities Characteristics (2)
|
Quantity
Shares
|
Common
|
32,355,957
ADR
|
Common
|
1,136,139
Transactions in the month
|
Securities / Derivatives
|
Securities Characteristics (2)
|
Intermediary
|
Operation
|
Day
|
Quantity
Price
Volume (R$) (3)
|
Final Balance
|
Securities / Derivatives
|
Securities Characteristics (2)
|
Quantity
Shares
|
Common
|
32,355,957
ADR
|
Common
|
1,136,139
(1)
When filling in the form, delete the lines that do not have any information. If there is no acquisition/change in the position of any person in relation to Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002, send a statement with that information.
(2)
Issue/Series, convertibility, simple, term, guaranties, type/class, among others.
(3)
Quantity multiplied by price.
Note:
These consolidated data must have information by group: Directors, Management (which have not been included in the Board of Directors), etc.
Each ADR is equivalent to 1 (one) share.
From September 1st to 30st, 2021 the only transactions with securities and derivatives were those presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002
Company Name: Ambev S.A.
Group and Related Persons
( )
Board of Directors
( X )
Management
( )
Fiscal Council
( )
Technical and Consulting Committees
Initial Balance
Securities / Derivatives
|
Securities Characteristics (2)
|
Quantity
Shares
|
Common
|
5,383,890
ADR
|
Common
|
553,648
Transactions in the month
|
Securities / Derivatives
|
Securities Characteristics (2)
|
Intermediary
|
Operation
|
Day
|
Quantity
Price
Volume (R$) (3)
|
Final Balance
|
Securities / Derivatives
|
Securities Characteristics (2)
|
Quantity
Shares
|
Common
|
5,383,890
ADR
|
Common
|
553,648
(1)
When filling in the form, delete the lines that do not have any information. If there is no acquisition/change in the position of any person in relation to Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002, send a statement with that information.
(2)
Issue/Series, convertibility, simple, term, guaranties, type/class, among others.
(3)
Quantity multiplied by price.
Note:
These consolidated data must have information by group: Directors, Management (which have not been included in the Board of Directors), etc.
Each ADR is equivalent to 1 (one) share.
From September 1st to 30st, 2021 the only transactions with securities and derivatives were those presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002
Company Name: Ambev S.A.
Group and Related Persons
( )
Board of Directors
( )
Management
( X )
Fiscal Council
( )
Technical and Consulting Committees
Initial Balance
Securities / Derivatives
|
Securities Characteristics (2)
|
Quantity
Shares
|
Common
|
0
Transactions in the month
|
Securities / Derivatives
|
Securities Characteristics (2)
|
Intermediary
|
Operation
|
Day
|
Quantity
Price
Volume (R$) (3)
|
Final Balance
|
Securities / Derivatives
|
Securities Characteristics (2)
|
Quantity
Shares
|
Common
|
0
(1)
When filling in the form, delete the lines that do not have any information. If there is no acquisition/change in the position of any person in relation to Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002, send a statement with that information.
(2)
Issue/Series, convertibility, simple, term, guaranties, type/class, among others.
(3)
Quantity multiplied by price.
Note:
These consolidated data must have information by group: Directors, Management (which have not been included in the Board of Directors), etc.
Disclaimer
AmBev SA published this content on 08 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2021 10:11:05 UTC.