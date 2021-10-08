Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Ambev S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABEV3   BRABEVACNOR1

AMBEV S.A.

(ABEV3)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 10/07
15.08 BRL   -0.13%
06:12aAMBEV S A : INDIVIDUAL FORM - Form 6-K
PU
06:12aAMBEV S A : CONSOLIDATED FORM - Form 6-K
PU
10/06AMBEV S A : Barclays Upgrades Ambev to Overweight From Equalweight, Cuts Price Target to $3.50 From $4
MT
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ambev S A : CONSOLIDATED FORM - Form 6-K

10/08/2021 | 06:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CONSOLIDATED FORM

Management and Related Persons' Transactions of Securities Issued by the Company

Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002

From September 1st to 30st, 2021 the only transactions with securities and derivatives were those presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002(1):

Company Name: Ambev S.A.
Group and Related Persons

( X )

Board of Directors

( )

Management

( )

Fiscal Council

( )

Technical and Consulting Committees

Initial Balance
Securities / Derivatives Securities Characteristics (2) Quantity
Shares Common 32,355,957
ADR Common 1,136,139
Transactions in the month
Securities / Derivatives Securities Characteristics (2) Intermediary Operation Day Quantity Price Volume (R$) (3)
Final Balance
Securities / Derivatives Securities Characteristics (2) Quantity
Shares Common 32,355,957
ADR Common 1,136,139
(1) When filling in the form, delete the lines that do not have any information. If there is no acquisition/change in the position of any person in relation to Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002, send a statement with that information.
(2) Issue/Series, convertibility, simple, term, guaranties, type/class, among others.
(3) Quantity multiplied by price.
Note: These consolidated data must have information by group: Directors, Management (which have not been included in the Board of Directors), etc.

Each ADR is equivalent to 1 (one) share.

CONSOLIDATED FORM

Management and Related Persons' Transactions of Securities Issued by the Company

Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002

From September 1st to 30st, 2021 the only transactions with securities and derivatives were those presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002(1):

Company Name: Ambev S.A.
Group and Related Persons

( )

Board of Directors

( X )

Management

( )

Fiscal Council

( )

Technical and Consulting Committees

Initial Balance
Securities / Derivatives Securities Characteristics (2) Quantity
Shares Common 5,383,890
ADR Common 553,648
Transactions in the month
Securities / Derivatives Securities Characteristics (2) Intermediary Operation Day Quantity Price Volume (R$) (3)
Final Balance
Securities / Derivatives Securities Characteristics (2) Quantity
Shares Common 5,383,890
ADR Common 553,648
(1) When filling in the form, delete the lines that do not have any information. If there is no acquisition/change in the position of any person in relation to Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002, send a statement with that information.
(2) Issue/Series, convertibility, simple, term, guaranties, type/class, among others.
(3) Quantity multiplied by price.
Note: These consolidated data must have information by group: Directors, Management (which have not been included in the Board of Directors), etc.

Each ADR is equivalent to 1 (one) share.

CONSOLIDATED FORM

Management and Related Persons' Transactions of Securities Issued by the Company

Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002

From September 1st to 30st, 2021 the only transactions with securities and derivatives were those presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002(1):

Company Name: Ambev S.A.
Group and Related Persons

( )

Board of Directors

( )

Management

( X )

Fiscal Council

( )

Technical and Consulting Committees

Initial Balance
Securities / Derivatives Securities Characteristics (2) Quantity
Shares Common 0
Transactions in the month
Securities / Derivatives Securities Characteristics (2) Intermediary Operation Day Quantity Price Volume (R$) (3)
Final Balance
Securities / Derivatives Securities Characteristics (2) Quantity
Shares Common 0
(1) When filling in the form, delete the lines that do not have any information. If there is no acquisition/change in the position of any person in relation to Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002, send a statement with that information.
(2) Issue/Series, convertibility, simple, term, guaranties, type/class, among others.
(3) Quantity multiplied by price.
Note: These consolidated data must have information by group: Directors, Management (which have not been included in the Board of Directors), etc.

Disclaimer

AmBev SA published this content on 08 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2021 10:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AMBEV S.A.
06:12aAMBEV S A : INDIVIDUAL FORM - Form 6-K
PU
06:12aAMBEV S A : CONSOLIDATED FORM - Form 6-K
PU
10/06AMBEV S A : Barclays Upgrades Ambev to Overweight From Equalweight, Cuts Price Target to $..
MT
09/22AMBEV S A : NOTICE TO THE MARKET (Form 6-K)
PU
09/17AMBEV S A : NOTICE TO THE MARKET (Form 6-K)
PU
09/09AMBEV S A : CONSOLIDATED FORM (Form 6-K)
PU
09/09AMBEV S A : (X) the only transactions with securities and derivatives were those presented..
PU
08/27AMBEV S A : Extract of the Minutes of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Ambev S.A. ..
PU
08/19AMBEV S A : NOTICE ON RELATED PARTIES TRANSACTIONS (Form 6-K)
PU
08/13AMBEV S A : Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage on Ambev With Sell Rating, $2.60 Price Target
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMBEV S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 68 237 M 12 398 M 12 398 M
Net income 2021 11 168 M 2 029 M 2 029 M
Net cash 2021 15 682 M 2 849 M 2 849 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,4x
Yield 2021 3,52%
Capitalization 237 B 43 002 M 43 117 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,25x
EV / Sales 2022 3,03x
Nbr of Employees 50 000
Free-Float 27,9%
Chart AMBEV S.A.
Duration : Period :
Ambev S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMBEV S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 15,08 BRL
Average target price 17,31 BRL
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jereissati Jean Neto Chief Executive Officer
Fernando Mommensohn Tennenbaum Director
Lucas Machado Lira Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Victório Carlos de Marchi Co-Chairman
Michel Dimitrios Doukeris Co-Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMBEV S.A.-3.64%43 002
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV-15.99%109 668
HEINEKEN N.V.0.29%60 917
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.-1.16%40 624
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED-19.34%35 070
HEINEKEN HOLDING N.V.-0.78%25 468