Ambev S A : CONSOLIDATED FORM - Form 6-K

CONSOLIDATED FORM

Management and Related Persons' Transactions of Securities Issued by the Company

Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002

From September 1st to 30st, 2021 the only transactions with securities and derivatives were those presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002(1):

Company Name: Ambev S.A. Group and Related Persons ( X ) Board of Directors ( ) Management ( ) Fiscal Council ( ) Technical and Consulting Committees Initial Balance Securities / Derivatives Securities Characteristics (2) Quantity Shares Common 32,355,957 ADR Common 1,136,139 Transactions in the month Securities / Derivatives Securities Characteristics (2) Intermediary Operation Day Quantity Price Volume (R$) (3) Final Balance Securities / Derivatives Securities Characteristics (2) Quantity Shares Common 32,355,957 ADR Common 1,136,139

(1) When filling in the form, delete the lines that do not have any information. If there is no acquisition/change in the position of any person in relation to Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002, send a statement with that information.

(2) Issue/Series, convertibility, simple, term, guaranties, type/class, among others.

(3) Quantity multiplied by price.

Note: These consolidated data must have information by group: Directors, Management (which have not been included in the Board of Directors), etc.

Each ADR is equivalent to 1 (one) share.

Company Name: Ambev S.A. Group and Related Persons ( ) Board of Directors ( X ) Management ( ) Fiscal Council ( ) Technical and Consulting Committees Initial Balance Securities / Derivatives Securities Characteristics (2) Quantity Shares Common 5,383,890 ADR Common 553,648 Transactions in the month Securities / Derivatives Securities Characteristics (2) Intermediary Operation Day Quantity Price Volume (R$) (3) Final Balance Securities / Derivatives Securities Characteristics (2) Quantity Shares Common 5,383,890 ADR Common 553,648

Company Name: Ambev S.A. Group and Related Persons ( ) Board of Directors ( ) Management ( X ) Fiscal Council ( ) Technical and Consulting Committees Initial Balance Securities / Derivatives Securities Characteristics (2) Quantity Shares Common 0 Transactions in the month Securities / Derivatives Securities Characteristics (2) Intermediary Operation Day Quantity Price Volume (R$) (3) Final Balance Securities / Derivatives Securities Characteristics (2) Quantity Shares Common 0

