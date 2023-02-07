Ambev S A : CONSOLIDATED FORM - Form 6-K

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

AMBEV S.A.

AMBEV S.A.

CONSOLIDATED FORM

Management and Related Persons' Transactions of Securities Issued by the Company

Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002

From January 1st to 31st, 2023 the only transactions with securities and derivatives were those presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002(1):

Company Name: Ambev S.A. Group and Related Persons ( X ) Board of Directors ( ) Management ( ) Fiscal Council ( ) Technical and Consulting Committees Initial Balance Securities / Derivatives Securities Characteristics (2) Quantity Shares Common 11,955,901 ADR Common 0 Transactions in the month Securities / Derivatives Securities Characteristics (2) Intermediary Operation Day Quantity Price Volume (R$) (3) Final Balance Securities / Derivatives Securities Characteristics (2) Quantity Shares Common 11,955,901 ADR Common 0

Each ADR is equivalent to 1 (one) share.

CONSOLIDATED FORM

Management and Related Persons' Transactions of Securities Issued by the Company

Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002

From January 1st to 31st, 2023 the only transactions with securities and derivatives were those presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002(1):

Company Name: Ambev S.A. Group and Related Persons ( ) Board of Directors ( X ) Management ( ) Fiscal Council ( ) Technical and Consulting Committees Initial Balance Securities / Derivatives Securities Characteristics (2) Quantity Shares Common 2,113,444 ADR Common 447,435 Transactions in the month Securities / Derivatives Securities Characteristics (2) Intermediary Operation Day Quantity Price Volume (R$) (3) Final Balance Securities / Derivatives Securities Characteristics (2) Quantity Shares Common 2,113,444 ADR Common 447,435

Each ADR is equivalent to 1 (one) share.

CONSOLIDATED FORM

Management and Related Persons' Transactions of Securities Issued by the Company

Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002

From January 1st to 31st, 2023 the only transactions with securities and derivatives were those presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002(1):

Company Name: Ambev S.A. Group and Related Persons ( ) Board of Directors ( ) Management ( X ) Fiscal Council ( ) Technical and Consulting Committees Initial Balance Securities / Derivatives Securities Characteristics (2) Quantity Shares Common 0 Transactions in the month Securities / Derivatives Securities Characteristics (2) Intermediary Operation Day Quantity Price Volume (R$) (3) Final Balance Securities / Derivatives Securities Characteristics (2) Quantity Shares Common 0

Date: February 7, 2023