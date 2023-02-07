Advanced search
    ABEV3   BRABEVACNOR1

AMBEV S.A.

(ABEV3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:43 2023-02-07 pm EST
12.96 BRL   -0.46%
05:04pAmbev S A : INDIVIDUAL FORM - Form 6-K
PU
05:04pAmbev S A : CONSOLIDATED FORM - Form 6-K
PU
02/03Ambev Denies Reports of Erroneous Tax Credit Calculations
MT
Ambev S A : CONSOLIDATED FORM - Form 6-K

02/07/2023 | 05:04pm EST
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 6-K

Report of Foreign Private Issuer
Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16 of the

Securities Exchange Act of 1934

For the month of February, 2023

Commission File Number 1565025

AMBEV S.A.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

AMBEV S.A.

(Translation of Registrant's name into English)

Rua Dr. Renato Paes de Barros, 1017 - 3rd Floor
04530-000 São Paulo, SP
Federative Republic of Brazil

(Address of principal executive office)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F.


Form 20-F ___X___ Form 40-F _______

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant by furnishing the information contained in this Form is also thereby furnishing the information to the Commission pursuant to Rule 12g3-2(b) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Yes _______ No ___X____

CONSOLIDATED FORM

Management and Related Persons' Transactions of Securities Issued by the Company

Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002

From January 1st to 31st, 2023 the only transactions with securities and derivatives were those presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002(1):

Company Name: Ambev S.A.
Group and Related Persons

( X )

Board of Directors

( )

Management

( )

Fiscal Council

( )

Technical and Consulting Committees

Initial Balance
Securities / Derivatives Securities Characteristics (2) Quantity
Shares Common 11,955,901
ADR Common 0
Transactions in the month
Securities / Derivatives Securities Characteristics (2) Intermediary Operation Day Quantity Price Volume (R$) (3)
Final Balance
Securities / Derivatives Securities Characteristics (2) Quantity
Shares Common 11,955,901
ADR Common 0

(1) When filling in the form, delete the lines that do not have any information. If there is no acquisition/change in the position of any person in relation to Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002, send a statement with that information.

(2) Issue/Series, convertibility, simple, term, guaranties, type/class, among others.

(3) Quantity multiplied by price.

Note: These consolidated data must have information by group: Directors, Management (which have not been included in the Board of Directors), etc.

Each ADR is equivalent to 1 (one) share.

CONSOLIDATED FORM

Management and Related Persons' Transactions of Securities Issued by the Company

Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002

From January 1st to 31st, 2023 the only transactions with securities and derivatives were those presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002(1):

Company Name: Ambev S.A.
Group and Related Persons

( )

Board of Directors

( X )

Management

( )

Fiscal Council

( )

Technical and Consulting Committees

Initial Balance
Securities / Derivatives Securities Characteristics (2) Quantity
Shares Common 2,113,444
ADR Common 447,435
Transactions in the month
Securities / Derivatives Securities Characteristics (2) Intermediary Operation Day Quantity Price Volume (R$) (3)
Final Balance
Securities / Derivatives Securities Characteristics (2) Quantity
Shares Common 2,113,444
ADR Common 447,435

(1) When filling in the form, delete the lines that do not have any information. If there is no acquisition/change in the position of any person in relation to Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002, send a statement with that information.

(2) Issue/Series, convertibility, simple, term, guaranties, type/class, among others.

(3) Quantity multiplied by price.

Note: These consolidated data must have information by group: Directors, Management (which have not been included in the Board of Directors), etc.

Each ADR is equivalent to 1 (one) share.

CONSOLIDATED FORM

Management and Related Persons' Transactions of Securities Issued by the Company

Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002

From January 1st to 31st, 2023 the only transactions with securities and derivatives were those presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002(1):

Company Name: Ambev S.A.
Group and Related Persons

( )

Board of Directors

( )

Management

( X )

Fiscal Council

( )

Technical and Consulting Committees

Initial Balance
Securities / Derivatives Securities Characteristics (2) Quantity
Shares Common 0
Transactions in the month
Securities / Derivatives Securities Characteristics (2) Intermediary Operation Day Quantity Price Volume (R$) (3)
Final Balance
Securities / Derivatives Securities Characteristics (2) Quantity
Shares Common 0
(1) When filling in the form, delete the lines that do not have any information. If there is no acquisition/change in the position of any person in relation to Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002, send a statement with that information.
(2) Issue/Series, convertibility, simple, term, guaranties, type/class, among others.

(3) Quantity multiplied by price.

Note: These consolidated data must have information by group: Directors, Management (which have not been included in the Board of Directors), etc.

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

Date: February 7, 2023

AMBEV S.A.
By: /s/ Lucas Machado Lira

Lucas Machado Lira

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Attachments

Disclaimer

AmBev SA published this content on 07 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2023 22:03:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
