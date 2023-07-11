SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 6-K
Report of Foreign Private Issuer
Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16 of the
Securities Exchange Act of 1934
For the month of July, 2023
Commission File Number 1565025
AMBEV S.A.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
AMBEV S.A.
(Translation of Registrant's name into English)
Rua Dr. Renato Paes de Barros, 1017 - 3rd Floor
04530-000 São Paulo, SP
Federative Republic of Brazil
(Address of principal executive office)
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F.
Form 20-F ___X___ Form 40-F _______
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant by furnishing the information contained in this Form is also thereby furnishing the information to the Commission pursuant to Rule 12g3-2(b) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
Yes _______ No ___X____
CONSOLIDATED FORM
Management and Related Persons' Transactions of Securities Issued by the Company
Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002
From June 1st to 30th, 2023 the only transactions with securities and derivatives were those presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002(1):
|Company Name: Ambev S.A.
|Group and Related Persons
( X )
Board of Directors
( )
Management
( )
Fiscal Council
( )
Technical and Consulting Committees
|Initial Balance
|Securities / Derivatives
|Securities Characteristics (2)
|Quantity
|Shares
|Common
|11,563,499
|ADR
|Common
|630.000
|Transactions in the month
|Securities / Derivatives
|Securities Characteristics (2)
|Intermediary
|Operation
|Day
|Quantity
|Price
|Volume (R$) (3)
|Shares
|Common
Direct with the
Company
|Sell
|13
|780.900
|15,27
|11.924.343,00
|Transactions in the month
|Securities / Derivatives
|Securities Characteristics (2)
|Intermediary
|Operation
|Day
|Quantity
|Price
|Volume (R$) (3)
|ADR
|Common
|JP Morgan
|Sell
|13
|130.000
|14,9186533
|1.939.424,93
|Final Balance
|Securities / Derivatives
|Securities Characteristics (2)
|Quantity
|Shares
|Common
|10.782.599
|ADR
|Common
|500.000
(1) When filling in the form, delete the lines that do not have any information. If there is no acquisition/change in the position of any person in relation to Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002, send a statement with that information.
(2) Issue/Series, convertibility, simple, term, guaranties, type/class, among others.
(3) Quantity multiplied by price.
Note: These consolidated data must have information by group: Directors, Management (which have not been included in the Board of Directors), etc.
Each ADR is equivalent to 1 (one) share.
CONSOLIDATED FORM
Management and Related Persons' Transactions of Securities Issued by the Company
Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002
From June 1st to 30th, 2023 the only transactions with securities and derivatives were those presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002(1):
|Company Name: Ambev S.A.
|Group and Related Persons
( )
Board of Directors
( X )
Management
( )
Fiscal Council
( )
Technical and Consulting Committees
|Initial Balance
|Securities / Derivatives
|Securities Characteristics (2)
|Quantity
|Shares
|Common
|2.290.716
|ADR
|Common
|351.200
|Transactions in the month
|Securities / Derivatives
|Securities Characteristics (2)
|Intermediary
|Operation
|Day
|Quantity
|Price
|Volume (R$) (3)
|ADR
|Common
|HSBC Bank
|Sell
|14
|50.315
|15,246
|767.102,49
|Transactions in the month
|Securities / Derivatives
|Securities Characteristics (2)
|Intermediary
|Operation
|Day
|Quantity
|Price
|Volume (R$) (3)
|Shares
|Common
|XP Corretora
|Sell
|06
|48.877
|14,56
|711.649,12
|Shares
|Common
|Itaú Corretora
|Sell
|06
|19.500
|14,57
|284.115,00
|Shares
|Common
|Itaú Corretora
|Sell
|13
|1.200
|15,27
|18.324,00
|Shares
|Common
|Itaú Corretora
|Sell
|21
|6.500
|15,30
|99.450,00
|Shares
|Common
|Itaú Corretora
|Sell
|22
|7.500
|15,51
|116.325,00
|83.577
|1.229.863,12
|Final Balance
|Securities / Derivatives
|Securities Characteristics (2)
|Quantity
|Shares
|Common
|2.207.139
|ADR
|Common
|300.885
(1) When filling in the form, delete the lines that do not have any information. If there is no acquisition/change in the position of any person in relation to Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002, send a statement with that information.
(2) Issue/Series, convertibility, simple, term, guaranties, type/class, among others.
(3) Quantity multiplied by price.
Note: These consolidated data must have information by group: Directors, Management (which have not been included in the Board of Directors), etc.
Each ADR is equivalent to 1 (one) share.
CONSOLIDATED FORM
Management and Related Persons' Transactions of Securities Issued by the Company
Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002
From June 1st to 30th, 2023 the only transactions with securities and derivatives were those presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002(1):
|Company Name: Ambev S.A.
|Group and Related Persons
( )
Board of Directors
( )
Management
( X )
Fiscal Council
( )
Technical and Consulting Committees
|Initial Balance
|Securities / Derivatives
|Securities Characteristics (2)
|Quantity
|Shares
|Common
|2,000
|Transactions in the month
|Securities / Derivatives
|Securities Characteristics (2)
|Intermediary
|Operation
|Day
|Quantity
|Price
|Volume (R$) (3)
|Final Balance
|Securities / Derivatives
|Securities Characteristics (2)
|Quantity
|Shares
|Common
|2,000
|(1)
|When filling in the form, delete the lines that do not have any information. If there is no acquisition/change in the position of any person in relation to Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002, send a statement with that information.
|(2)
|Issue/Series, convertibility, simple, term, guaranties, type/class, among others.
(3) Quantity multiplied by price.
Note: These consolidated data must have information by group: Directors, Management (which have not been included in the Board of Directors), etc.
SIGNATURE
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.
Date: July 10, 2023
|AMBEV S.A.
|By:
|/s/ Lucas Machado Lira
Lucas Machado Lira
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
