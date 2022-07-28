Ambev S A : Earnings Release 2Q22

Page | 2

MANAGEMENT COMMENTS

We continue to meet the moment of reopening across our markets as out of home occasions return

In 2Q22 we delivered over 40 million hectoliters, a record for a second quarter. Despite rising inflation across our markets, our commercial strategy continued to drive our top line performance as the recovery of the out of home occasions continued. Volumes grew 6.1% on a consolidated basis, driven mainly by Brazil, where continued premiumization, a resilient core segment and further developments of our innovations in the core plus brands resulted in 8.5% volume growth in beer, while NAB volumes increased 16.2%, driven by distribution boosted by BEES and a consistent commercial strategy.

Performance in LAS remained in line with previous trends, with volumes growing 1.5%, helped by Bolivia that continues to recover from sequential waves of COVID-19 infections. On the other hand, we remain alert to developments in the macro environment in the region that could negatively impact our business, especially Argentina.

In CAC and Canada, volume performance was negative. In CAC, Dominican Republic was still impacted by glass bottle shortage mostly in April and part of May, while in Panama, besides also dealing with supply issues, we faced a change in short term competitive dynamics. In Canada, despite reopening taking place after the lifting of COVID restrictions, our business was still impacted by a soft industry.

Commodities headwinds remained a factor, leading to an increase of 17.8% in Cash COGS/hl for the quarter. Meanwhile, SG&A grew by 17.7%, mainly impacted by inflationary pressure coupled with higher sales and marketing investments, but partially offset by lower variable compensation accrual. As a result, Normalized EBITDA increased by 17.6%.

In HY22, net revenue was up 19.5%, with volumes up 4.8% and NR/hl growing 14.0%. Normalized EBITDA increased 13.9%. For the full year, we continue to expect top line performance ahead of bottom line recovery, and, following our H1 results, we are more confident in our ability to deliver Normalized EBITDA organic growth ahead of 2021 growth on a consolidated basis, despite short-term challenges and volatility.

Financial highlights - Ambev consolidated % As % % As % R$ million 2Q21 2Q22 Reported Organic YTD21 YTD22 Reported Organic Volume ('000 hl) 39,807.6 42,241.8 6.1% 6.1% 83,337.8 87,324.1 4.8% 4.8% Net revenue 15,711.1 17,989.0 14.5% 19.6% 32,350.9 36,428.1 12.6% 19.5% Gross profit 7,745.9 8,614.7 11.2% 16.2% 16,440.3 17,639.4 7.3% 14.0% % Gross margin 49.3% 47.9% -140 bps -140 bps 50.8% 48.4% -240 bps -230 bps Normalized EBITDA 5,289.2 5,538.1 4.7% 17.6% 10,616.4 11,061.0 4.2% 13.9% % Normalized EBITDA margin 33.7% 30.8% -290 bps -40 bps 32.8% 30.4% -240 bps -130 bps Profit 2,929.6 4.6% 5,662.9 16.4% 3,064.0 6,592.9 Normalized profit 2,962.7 3,085.8 4.2% 5,724.7 6,637.4 15.9% EPS (R$/shares) 0.18 0.19 2.9% 0.35 0.41 15.8% Normalized EPS (R$/shares) 0.19 0.19 0.9% 0.36 0.41 13.7%

Note: Earnings per share calculation is based on outstanding shares (total existing shares excluding shares held in treasury).