For the month of August, 2023

AMBEV S.A.

AMBEV S.A.

Rua Dr. Renato Paes de Barros, 1017 - 3rd Floor

04530-000 São Paulo, SP

Federative Republic of Brazil

AMBEV S.A.

CNPJ [National Register of Legal Entities] No. 07.526.557/0001-00

NIRE [Corporate Registration Identification Number] No. 35.300.368.941

(" Company ")

Extract of the Minutes of the Meeting of the Board of Directors

held on August 7, 2023, drawn up in summary form

1. Date, Time and Venue . On August 7, 2023, starting at 11:00 a.m., with the participation of the members, that ratified their votes by writing, as authorized by article 19, paragraph 1st, of the Company's bylaws.

2. Call and Attendance . Call notice duly made pursuant to the Company's bylaws. Meeting with attendance of Mr. Michel Dimitrios Doukeris, chairman, and Messrs. Victorio Carlos De Marchi, Lia Machado de Matos, Milton Seligman, Nelson José Jamel, Fernando Mommensohn Tennenbaum, Carlos Eduardo Klutzenschell Lisboa, Fabio Colletti Barbosa, Claudia Quintella Woods, Marcos de Barros Lisboa and Luciana Pires Dias.

3. Board . Chairman : Michel Dimitrios Doukeris; Secretary : Letícia Rudge Barbosa Kina.

4. Resolution . It was unanimously and unrestrictedly resolved by the Directors:

4.1. Change in the Board of Executive Officers . According to article 21, item "d", of the Company's bylaws, to approve the election of Mr. João Coelho Rua Derbli de Carvalho, Brazilian citizen, businessman, bearer of the identity card RG No. 102474418 (DET/RJ) and enrolled with the Individual Taxpayers' Registry under No. 099.035.737-66, with office in the City of São Paulo, State of São Paulo, at Rua Dr. Renato Paes de Barros, 1,017, 3rd floor, Itaim Bibi, for the position of Sales Vice President Officer of the Company, in replacement of Mr. Daniel Cocenzo, effective as of September 1, 2023, pursuant to the recommendation of the People Committee meeting held on August 2, 2023.

4.1.1.Mr. João Coelho Rua Derbli de Carvalho will take office as Sales Vice President Officer of the Company on September 1, 2023, upon the execution of the instrument of investiture in the proper book, at which time he will execute a statement confirming that there is no impediment to his election to the Company's Board of Executive Officers.

4.2. New Composition of the Board of Executive Officers . In accordance with the abovementioned resolution, the Company's Board of Executive Officers shall have the composition set forth in Exhibit I as of September 1, 2023, all with a unified term of office until December 31, 2024.

5. Closure . With no further matters to be discussed, the present Minutes were drawn up and duly executed.

São Paulo, August 7, 2023.

/s/ Michel Dimitrios Doukeris /s/ Victorio Carlos De Marchi /s/ Lia Machado de Matos /s/ Nelson José Jamel /s/ Carlos Eduardo Klutzenschell Lisboa /s/ Claudia Quintella Woods /s/ Luciana Pires Dias /s/ Milton Seligman /s/ Fernando Mommensohn Tennenbaum /s/ Fabio Colletti Barbosa /s/ Marcos de Barros Lisboa /s/ Letícia Rudge Barbosa Kina Secretary

Exhibit I

Composition of the Board of Executive Officers as of September 1, 2023

(term of office unified until December 31, 2024)

(i) Mr. Jean Jereissati Neto, as "Chief Executive Officer";

(ii) Mr. Lucas Machado Lira, as "Chief Financial, Investors Relations and Shared Services Officer";

(iii) Mr. Eduardo Braga Cavalcanti de Lacerda, as "Commercial Vice President Officer";

(iv) Mr. Ricardo Morais Pereira de Melo, as "People and Management Vice President Officer";

(v) Mrs. Leticia Rudge Barbosa Kina, as "Legal and Compliance Vice President Officer";

(vi) Mrs. Carla Smith de Vasconcellos Crippa Prado, as "Corporate Affairs Vice President Officer";

(vii) Mr. Felipe Moreira Haddad Baruque, as "Procurement Vice President Officer".

(viii) Mr. Paulo André Zagman, as "Logistics Vice President Officer";

(ix) Mr. João Coelho Rua Derbli de Carvalho, as "Sales Vice President Officer";

(x) Mr. Eduardo Eiji Horai, as "Information Technology Vice President Officer";

(xi) Mr. Daniel Wakswaser Cordeiro, as "Marketing Vice President Officer";

(xii) Mr. Valdecir Duarte, as "Industrial Vice President Officer"; and

(xiii) Mrs. Daniela Gavranic Cachich, as "Non-Alcoholic Beverages and Future Beverages Vice President Officer".

Date: August 7, 2023