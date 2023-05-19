Ambev S A : Extract of the Minutes of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on May 17 and 18, 2023 drawn up in summary form - Form 6-K

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Extract of the Minutes of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on May 17 and 18, 2023 drawn up in summary form

1. Date, Time and Venue . Starting on May 17, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., and ending on May 18, 2023, at 05:00 p.m., in the Company's headquarters, located at Rua Dr. Renato Paes de Barros, 1.017, 4th floor, São Paulo/SP, Brazil.

2. Call and Attendance . Call notice duly given pursuant to the Company's bylaws. Meeting with attendance of Messrs. Michel Dimitrios Doukeris, Victorio Carlos De Marchi, Lia Machado de Matos, Milton Seligman, Carlos Eduardo Klutzenschell Lisboa, Nelson José Jamel, Fernando Mommensohn Tennenbaum, Fabio Colletti Barbosa, Marcos de Barros Lisboa, Claudia Quintella Woods and Luciana Pires Dias.

3. Board . Chairman: Michel Dimitrios Doukeris; Secretary: Letícia Rudge Barbosa Kina.

4. Resolutions : The Directors unanimously and unrestrictedly resolved to:

4.1. Chairman of the Board of Directors . Approve the nomination of Mr. Michel Dimitrios Doukeris as the chairman of the Board of Directors (" Board ") of the Company.

4.2. Nomination of the Lead Independent Director . Approve the nomination of Mr. Marcos de Barros Lisboa as the leader among the independent members of the Board.

4.3. Operations and Finance Committee . Pursuant to article 16, Paragraph 2º, of the Company's Bylaws, approve the nomination of the Director Victorio Carlos de Marchi, as chairman of the Operations and Finance Committee, and the Director Fernando Mommensohn Tennenbaum and the Independent Director Marcos de Barros Lisboa, as members of such committee, for a term of office until the Company's Annual Shareholders' Meeting of 2026.

4.4. Governance Committee . Pursuant to article 16, Paragraph 2º, of the Company's Bylaws, approve the nomination of the Director Victorio Carlos de Marchi, as chairman of the Governance Committee, and the Director Fabio Colletti Barbosa, the Independent Director Marcos de Barros Lisboa, the external member Everardo de Almeida Maciel and the external and independent member Carlos Emmanuel Joppert Ragazzo, as members of such committee, for a term of office until the Company's Annual Shareholders' Meeting of 2026.

4.5. People Committee . Pursuant to article 16, Paragraph 2º, of the Company's Bylaws, approve the election of the Director Victorio Carlos de Marchi, as chairman of the People Committee, and the Director Nelson José Jamel and the Independent Director Cláudia Quintella Woods, as members of such committee, for a term of office until the Company's Annual Shareholders' Meeting of 2026.

4.6. Update of the Code of Business Conduct . Approve, pursuant to the presentation and material made available to the Directors, the updated version of the Code of Business Conduct of the Company.

4.7. Share buyback program . Approve, pursuant to article 30, Paragraph 1st, "b", of Law 6,404/76 and CVM Resolution 77/22, a share buyback program for the repurchase of shares issued by the Company up to the limit of 13,000,000 common shares, with the primary purpose of covering any share delivery requirements contemplated in the Company's share-based compensation plans or to be held in treasury, canceled and/or subsequently transferred, which will be in effect until November 18, 2024, as detailed in the Notice Regarding the Negotiation of Shares Issued by the Company, in the form of Exhibit G of CVM Resolution 80/22 attached to these minutes, which is hereby approved by the Board for public disclosure. The Company has 4,393,610,429 outstanding shares as defined in CVM Resolution 77/22. The acquisition will occur as per a deduction of the capital reserve account recorded in the balance sheet dated as of March 31, 2023. The transaction will be carried out through the following financial institutions: UBS Brasil Corretora de Câmbio, Títulos e Valores Mobiliários S.A. (CNPJ No. 02.819.125/0001-73).

The Board authorizes the Company's Executive Board of Officers to take any and all actions that may be required to implement the aforementioned resolutions (including those required pursuant to the Manual on Disclosure and Use of Information and Securities Trading Policy for Securities Issued by the Company, particularly with respect to the trading of shares by related parties during the period in which the repurchase program is in effect), as well as determine the timing and number of shares issued by the Company to be acquired within the limits authorized above.

5. Close . With no further matters to be discussed, the present Minutes were drawn up and duly executed.

São Paulo, May 18, 2023

/s/ Michel Dimitrios Doukeris /s/ Victorio Carlos De Marchi /s/ Lia Machado de Matos /s/ Nelson José Jamel /s/ Carlos Eduardo Klutzenschell Lisboa /s/ Claudia Quintella Woods /s/ Luciana Pires Dias /s/ Milton Seligman /s/ Fernando Mommensohn Tennenbaum /s/ Fabio Colletti Barbosa /s/ Marcos de Barros Lisboa /s/ Letícia Rudge Barbosa Kina Secretary

Exhibit I

Notice Regarding the Negotiation of Shares Issued by the Company

AMBEV S.A.

CNPJ [National Register of Legal Entities] No. 07.526.557/0001-00

NIRE [Corporate Registration Identification Number] 35.300.368.941

NOTICE REGARDING THE NEGOTIATION OF SHARES ISSUED BY AMBEV S.A.

Ambev S.A. (" Company "), pursuant to the terms of CVM Resolution No. 80/22, disclose the following information set forth in its Exhibit G regarding the negotiation of shares issued by the Company.

1. Justify in detail the objective and the expected economic effects of the operation.

The purpose of the operation is the acquisition of shares to maximize the generation of value for shareholders, through the efficient management of its capital structure. The shares shall be mainly used to meet the requirements under the Company's share-based compensation plans and may also be held in treasury, canceled and/or subsequently transferred in public or private transactions (subject to the relevant approvals).

2. Inform the number of (i) outstanding shares and (ii) shares held in treasury.

The Company currently has 4,393,610,429 outstanding shares and 5,880,900 shares held in treasury.

3. Inform the number of shares that may be acquired or sold.

The Company may acquire up to 13,000,000 common shares.

4. Describe the main characteristics of the derivative instruments that the company may use, if any.

Not applicable, considering that the Company will not use derivative instruments in this transaction.

5. Describe, if applicable, any voting agreements or guidelines existing between the company and the counterparty of the operations.

Not applicable, considering that the Company will carry out operations on the Brazilian stock exchange with no knowledge of the identity of counterparties.

6. In case the transactions are to be carried out outside organized securities markets, inform: a. the maximum (minimum) price for which the shares will be acquired (sold); and b. if applicable, the reasons that justify carrying out the transaction at prices more than 10% (ten percent) higher, in the case of acquisition, or more than 10% (ten percent) lower, in the case of sale, than the average of the price, weighted by the volume, in the 10 (ten) previous trading sessions.

Not applicable, considering that the operations will be carried out on the Brazilian stock exchange.

7. Inform, if any, the impacts that the negotiation will have on the composition of the shareholding control or the management structure of the company.

Not applicable, as the Company has a defined controlling shareholder and therefore does not anticipate any impacts that the negotiation will have on the composition of our shareholder structure or the management structure of the company.

8. Identify the counterparties, if known, and, in the case of a related party to the company, as defined by the accounting rules that deal with this matter, also provide the information required by art. 9 of CVM Resolution 81, of March 29, 2022.

Not applicable, considering that the Company will carry out operations on the Brazilian stock exchange with no knowledge of the identity of counterparties.

9. Indicate the destination of the funds received, if applicable.

Not applicable, considering that the Company will not receive funds; the acquired shares will be held in treasury and may be used to meet the provisions of the Company's share-based compensation plans, for subsequent sale in public or private transactions (subject to the relevant approvals) or even canceled.

10. Indicate the maximum period for the settlement of authorized transactions.

Purchases may be made within up to 18 months counted as of the date of their approval, therefore, until November 18, 2024.

11. Identify institutions that will act as intermediaries, if any.

UBS Brasil Corretora de Câmbio, Títulos e Valores Mobiliários S.A. (CNPJ No. 02.819.125/0001-73).

12. Specify the available resources to be used, in the form of art. 8, § 1, of CVM Resolution 77, of March 29, 2022.

The acquisition will occur as per a deduction of the capital reserve account recorded in the balance sheet dated as of March 31, 2023.

13. Specify the reasons why the members of the board of directors feel comfortable that the repurchase of shares will not affect the compliance of obligations with creditors or the payment of fixed or minimum mandatory dividends.

The total amount to be paid by the Company if it repurchases a total of 13,000,000 shares would be approximately R$ 188,000,000.00, based on the weighted average of the quotations for the last 30 days. This amount represents approximately 1.5% of the Company's cash, as determined in the most recent financial statements disclosed to the market.

In view of the low percentage of the Company's cash that would be used for the repurchase, the members of the board of directors are comfortable that the repurchase of shares will not affect the compliance of obligations with creditors nor the payment of mandatory dividends.

***

