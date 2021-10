Ambev S A : INDIVIDUAL FORM - Form 6-K

INDIVIDUAL FORM

Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002

In September 2021:

(X) the only transactions with securities and derivatives were those presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002.(1)

( ) no securities and derivatives operations took place, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002, with my securities and derivatives positions as follows.

Company Name: Ambev S.A. Name: Ambev Luxembourg S.À.R.L. CPF/CNPJ: Qualification: Subsidiary (controlled) Initial Balance Securities / Derivatives Securities Characteristics (2) Quantity Derivatives Swap referenced in Shares 7,939,200 Derivatives Swap referenced in ADR 8,692,628 Transactions in the month Securities / Derivatives Securities Characteristics (2) Intermediary Operation Day Quantity Price Volume (R$)(3) Derivatives Swap referenced in Shares Banco Bradesco Total Return Swap Maturity 2 1,411,700 16.52 23,321,284.00 Derivatives Swap referenced in Shares Banco Bradesco Total Return Swap Maturity 3 1,450,000 16.56 24,012,000.00 Derivatives Swap referenced in Shares Banco Bradesco Total Return Swap Maturity 30 3,350,000 15.30 51,255,000.00 Derivatives Swap referenced in ADR Banco BNP Total Return Swap Maturity 20 8,692,628 16.209888 140,906,526.00 Final Balance Securities / Derivatives Securities Characteristics (2) Quantity Derivatives Swap referenced in Shares 1,727,500 Derivatives Swap referenced in ADR 0

(1) When filling in the form, delete the lines that do not have any information. If there is no acquisition/change in the position of any person in relation to Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002, send a statement with that information.

(2) Issue/Series, convertibility, simple, term, guaranties, type/class, among others.

(3) Quantity multiplied by price.

(*) Each ADR is equivalent to 1 (one) share.

Company Name: Ambev S.A. Name: Ambev S.A. CPF/CNPJ: 07.526.557/0001-00 Qualification: Outstanding Shares in Treasury Initial Balance Securities / Derivatives Securities Characteristics (2) Quantity Shares Common 4,294,062 ADR Common 0 Transactions in the month Securities / Derivatives Securities Characteristics (2) Intermediary Operation Day Quantity Price Volume (R$)(3) Shares Common Direct with the Company Buy - Plan of Shares Acquisition 30 5,480 15.30 83,844.00 Final Balance Securities / Derivatives Securities Characteristics (2) Quantity Shares Common 4,299,542 ADR Common 0

