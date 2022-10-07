Advanced search
    ABEV3   BRABEVACNOR1

AMBEV S.A.

(ABEV3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-10-07 pm EDT
15.42 BRL   -4.52%
Ambev S A : INDIVIDUAL FORM - Form 6-K

10/07/2022 | 05:22pm EDT
INDIVIDUAL FORM

Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002

In September 2022:

(X) the only transactions with securities and derivatives were those presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002.(1)

( ) no securities and derivatives operations took place, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002, with my securities and derivatives positions as follows.

Company Name: Ambev S.A.
Name: Ambev S.A. CPF/CNPJ: 07.526.557/0001-00
Qualification: Outstanding Shares in Treasury
Initial Balance
Securities / Derivatives Securities Characteristics (2) Quantity
Shares Common 8,603,466
ADR Common 0
Transactions in the month
Securities / Derivatives Securities Characteristics (2) Intermediary Operation Day Quantity Price Volume (R$)(3)
Shares Common Direct with the Company Buy - Plan of Shares Acquisition 02 40,000 15.48 619,200.00
Final Balance
Securities / Derivatives Securities Characteristics (2) Quantity
Shares Common 8,643,466
ADR Common 0,00
(1) When filling in the form, delete the lines that do not have any information. If there is no acquisition/change in the position of any person in relation to Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002, send a statement with that information.

(2)Issue/Series, convertibility, simple, term, guaranties, type/class, among others.

(3) Quantity multiplied by price.
(*) Each ADR is equivalent to 1 (one) share.

Disclaimer

AmBev SA published this content on 07 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2022 21:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 81 586 M 15 648 M 15 648 M
Net income 2022 13 298 M 2 550 M 2 550 M
Net cash 2022 15 008 M 2 878 M 2 878 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,1x
Yield 2022 3,81%
Capitalization 252 B 48 396 M 48 396 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,91x
EV / Sales 2023 2,70x
Nbr of Employees 53 000
Free-Float 28,0%
Chart AMBEV S.A.
Duration : Period :
Ambev S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMBEV S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 16,03 BRL
Average target price 17,05 BRL
Spread / Average Target 6,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jereissati Jean Neto Chief Sales & Marketing Officer
Fernando Mommensohn Tennenbaum Director
Lucas Machado Lira Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Victório Carlos de Marchi Co-Chairman
Michel Dimitrios Doukeris Co-Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMBEV S.A.4.73%48 582
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV-11.91%91 276
HEINEKEN N.V.-9.47%50 630
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.-5.98%43 934
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED6.11%37 050
CHINA RESOURCES BEER (HOLDINGS) COMPANY LIMITED-8.85%24 053