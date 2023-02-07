Ambev S A : INDIVIDUAL FORM - Form 6-K

INDIVIDUAL FORM

Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002

In January 2023:

( ) the only transactions with securities and derivatives were those presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002.(1)

(X) no securities and derivatives operations took place, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002, with my securities and derivatives positions as follows.

Company Name: Ambev S.A. Name: Ambev S.A. CPF/CNPJ: 07.526.557/0001-00 Qualification: Outstanding Shares in Treasury Initial Balance Securities / Derivatives Securities Characteristics (2) Quantity Shares Common 8,482,160 ADR Common 0 Transactions in the month Securities / Derivatives Securities Characteristics (2) Intermediary Operation Day Quantity Price Volume (R$)(3) Final Balance Securities / Derivatives Securities Characteristics (2) Quantity Shares Common 8,482,160 ADR Common 0,00

(1) When filling in the form, delete the lines that do not have any information. If there is no acquisition/change in the position of any person in relation to Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002, send a statement with that information.

(2)Issue/Series, convertibility, simple, term, guaranties, type/class, among others.

(3) Quantity multiplied by price.