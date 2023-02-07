Advanced search
    ABEV3   BRABEVACNOR1

AMBEV S.A.

(ABEV3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:43 2023-02-07 pm EST
12.96 BRL   -0.46%
05:04pAmbev S A : INDIVIDUAL FORM - Form 6-K
PU
05:04pAmbev S A : CONSOLIDATED FORM - Form 6-K
PU
02/03Ambev Denies Reports of Erroneous Tax Credit Calculations
MT
Ambev S A : INDIVIDUAL FORM - Form 6-K

02/07/2023 | 05:04pm EST
INDIVIDUAL FORM

Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002

In January 2023:

( ) the only transactions with securities and derivatives were those presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002.(1)

(X) no securities and derivatives operations took place, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002, with my securities and derivatives positions as follows.

Company Name: Ambev S.A.
Name: Ambev S.A. CPF/CNPJ: 07.526.557/0001-00
Qualification: Outstanding Shares in Treasury
Initial Balance
Securities / Derivatives Securities Characteristics (2) Quantity
Shares Common 8,482,160
ADR Common 0
Transactions in the month
Securities / Derivatives Securities Characteristics (2) Intermediary Operation Day Quantity Price Volume (R$)(3)
Final Balance
Securities / Derivatives Securities Characteristics (2) Quantity
Shares Common 8,482,160
ADR Common 0,00
(1) When filling in the form, delete the lines that do not have any information. If there is no acquisition/change in the position of any person in relation to Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002, send a statement with that information.

(2)Issue/Series, convertibility, simple, term, guaranties, type/class, among others.

(3) Quantity multiplied by price.
(*) Each ADR is equivalent to 1 (one) share.

Attachments

Disclaimer

AmBev SA published this content on 07 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2023 22:03:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
