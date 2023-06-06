Ambev S A : INDIVIDUAL FORM - Form 6-K

INDIVIDUAL FORM
Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002
In May 2023:
(X) the only transactions with securities and derivatives were those presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002.(1)
( ) no securities and derivatives operations took place, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002, with my securities and derivatives positions as follows.
Company Name: Ambev S.A.
Name: Ambev S.A.
CPF/CNPJ: 07.526.557/0001-00
Qualification: Outstanding Shares in Treasury
Initial Balance
Securities / Derivatives
Securities Characteristics (2)
Quantity
Shares
Common
5,880,900
ADR
Common
0
Transactions in the month
Securities / Derivatives
Securities Characteristics (2)
Intermediary
Operation
Day
Quantity
Price
Volume (R$)(3)
Shares
Common
Direct with the
Company
Buy - Plan of Shares
Acquisition
24
482,575
14.66
7,074,549.5
Final Balance
Securities / Derivatives
Securities Characteristics (2)
Quantity
Shares
Common
6,363,475
ADR
Common
0,00
(1)
When filling in the form, delete the lines that do not have any information. If there is no acquisition/change in the position of any person in relation to Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002, send a statement with that information.
(2)Issue/Series, convertibility, simple, term, guaranties, type/class, among others.
(3)
Quantity multiplied by price.
(*)
Each ADR is equivalent to 1 (one) share.
Disclaimer
AmBev SA published this content on 06 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2023 21:10:06 UTC.