(X) the only transactions with securities and derivatives were those presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002.(1)
( ) no securities and derivatives operations took place, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002, with my securities and derivatives positions as follows.
Company Name: Ambev S.A.
Name: Ambev S.A.
CPF/CNPJ: 07.526.557/0001-00
Qualification: Outstanding Shares in Treasury
Initial Balance
Securities / Derivatives
Securities Characteristics (2)
Quantity
Shares
Common
6.363.475
ADR
Common
0
Transactions in the month
Securities / Derivatives
Securities Characteristics (2)
Intermediary
Operation
Day
Quantity
Price
Volume (R$)(3)
Shares
Common
Direct with the
Company
Buy - Plan of Shares
Acquisition
13
780.900
15,27
11.924.343,00
Final Balance
Securities / Derivatives
Securities Characteristics (2)
Quantity
Shares
Common
7.144.375
ADR
Common
0,00
(1)
When filling in the form, delete the lines that do not have any information. If there is no acquisition/change in the position of any person in relation to Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002, send a statement with that information.
(2)Issue/Series, convertibility, simple, term, guaranties, type/class, among others.
Ambev SA, formerly Inbev Participacoes Societarias SA, is a Brazil-based company engaged in the brewing sector. The Company produces, distributes and sells beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated (NANC) beverages across the Americas. The Company's activities are divided into three segments: Latin America North, including sell of beer, CSD and NANC drinks in Brazil, as well as operations in the Dominican Republic, Saint Vincent, Antigua, Dominica, Cuba, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Barbados and Panama; Latin America South, distributing products in Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay, Chile; and Canada, represented by Labatt's operations, which comprises sales in Canada and some exports to the U.S. market. The Company markets products under various brand names, such as Adriatica, Brahma, Leffe, Budweiser, Corona, PepsiCo and Lipton. It is a subsidiary of Interbrew International BV.