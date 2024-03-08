Report of Foreign Private Issuer
Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16 of the
Securities Exchange Act of 1934
For the month of March, 2024
Commission File Number 1565025
AMBEV S.A.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Rua Dr. Renato Paes de Barros, 1017 - 3rd Floor
04530-000 São Paulo, SP
Federative Republic of Brazil
(Address of principal executive office)
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F.
Form 20-F ___X___ Form 40-F _______
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant by furnishing the information contained in this Form is also thereby furnishing the information to the Commission pursuant to Rule 12g3-2(b) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
Yes _______ No ___X____
INDIVIDUAL FORM
Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002
In February 2024:
( ) the only transactions with securities and derivatives were those presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002.(1)
(X) no securities and derivatives operations took place, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002, with my securities and derivatives positions as follows.
Company Name: Ambev S.A.
Name: Ambev S.A.
CPF/CNPJ: 07.526.557/0001-00
Qualification: Outstanding Shares in Treasury
Initial Balance
Securities / Derivatives
Securities Characteristics (2)
Quantity
Shares
Common
4,384,418
ADR
Common
0
Transactions in the month
Securities / Derivatives
Securities Characteristics (2)
Intermediary
Operation
Day
Quantity
Price
Volume (R$)(3)
Final Balance
Securities / Derivatives
Securities Characteristics (2)
Quantity
Shares
Common
4,384,418
ADR
Common
0,00
(1)
When filling in the form, delete the lines that do not have any information. If there is no acquisition/change in the position of any person in relation to Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002, send a statement with that information.
(2)
Issue/Series, convertibility, simple, term, guaranties, type/class, among others.
(3)
Quantity multiplied by price.
(*)
Each ADR is equivalent to 1 (one) share.
SIGNATURE
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.
Date: March 8, 2024
AMBEV S.A.
By:
/s/ Lucas Machado Lira
Lucas Machado Lira
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
