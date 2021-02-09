Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  Ambev S.A.    ABEV3   BRABEVACNOR1

AMBEV S.A.

(ABEV3)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 02/09
14.99 BRL   +0.33%
11:39aAMBEV S A : January- Treasury Form
PU
11:21aAMBEV S A : January – Consolidated Form
PU
01/14AMBEV S.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ambev S A : January – Consolidated Form

02/09/2021 | 05:21pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CONSOLIDATED FORM

Management and Related Persons' Transactions of Securities Issued by the Company

Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002

From January 1st to 31st, 2020 the only transactions with securities and derivatives were those presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002(1):

Company Name: Ambev S.A.

Group and

( X )

(

)

(

)

(

)

Related

Board of Directors

Management

Fiscal Council

Technical and Consulting

Persons

Committees

Initial Balance

Securities / Derivatives

Securities Characteristics (2)

Quantity

Shares

Common

32,300,347

ADR

Common

1,068,738

Stock Option

ABEVF13

0

Stock Option

ABEVF42

0

Transactions in the month

Securities /

Securities

Characteristics

Intermediary

Operation

Day

Quantity

Price

Volume (R$) (3)

Derivatives

(2)

Shares

Common

Corretora Santander

Sell

8

197,000

16.53000

3,256,410.00

Shares

Common

Corretora Santander

Buy

8

197,000

16.53000

3,256,410.00

Final Balance

Securities / Derivatives

Securities Characteristics (2)

Quantity

Shares

Common

32,300,347

ADR

Common

1,068,738

Stock Option

ABEVF13

0

Stock Option

ABEVF42

0

  1. When filling in the form, delete the lines that do not have any information. If there is no acquisition/change in the position of any person in relation to Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002, send a statement with that information.
  2. Issue/Series, convertibility, simple, term, guaranties, type/class, among others.
  3. Quantity multiplied by price.

Note: These consolidated data must have information by group: Directors, Management (which have not been included in the Board of Directors), etc.

Each ADR is equivalent to 1 (one) share.

CONSOLIDATED FORM

Management and Related Persons' Transactions of Securities Issued by the Company

Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002

From January 1st to 31st, 2020 the only transactions with securities and derivatives were those presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002(1):

Company Name: Ambev S.A.

Group and

(

)

( X )

(

)

(

)

Related

Board of Directors

Management

Fiscal Council

Technical and Consulting

Persons

Committees

Initial Balance

Securities / Derivatives

Securities Characteristics (2)

Quantity

Shares

Common

5,283,136

ADR

Common

459,563

Transactions in the month

Securities /

Securities

Intermediary

Operation

Day

Quantity

Price

Volume (R$) (3)

Derivatives

Characteristics (2)

Shares

Common

Corretora Itaú

Sell

13

1,200

16.09000

19,308.00

Final Balance

Securities / Derivatives

Securities Characteristics (2)

Quantity

Shares

Common

5,281,936

ADR

Common

459,563

  1. When filling in the form, delete the lines that do not have any information. If there is no acquisition/change in the position of any person in relation to Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002, send a statement with that information.
  2. Issue/Series, convertibility, simple, term, guaranties, type/class, among others.
  3. Quantity multiplied by price.

Note: These consolidated data must have information by group: Directors, Management (which have not been included in the Board of Directors), etc.

Each ADR is equivalent to 1 (one) share.

CONSOLIDATED FORM

Management and Related Persons' Transactions of Securities Issued by the Company

Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002

From January 1st to 31st, 2020 the only transactions with securities and derivatives were those presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002(1):

Company Name: Ambev S.A.

Group and

(

)

( )

( X )

(

)

Related

Board of Directors

Management

Fiscal Council

Technical and Consulting

Persons

Committees

Initial Balance

Securities / Derivatives

Securities Characteristics (2)

Quantity

Shares

Common

0

Transactions in the month

Securities /

Securities

Characteristics

Intermediary

Operation

Day

Quantity

Price

Volume (R$) (3)

Derivatives

(2)

Final Balance

Securities / Derivatives

Securities Characteristics (2)

Quantity

Shares

Common

0

  1. When filling in the form, delete the lines that do not have any information. If there is no acquisition/change in the position of any person in relation to Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002, send a statement with that information.
  2. Issue/Series, convertibility, simple, term, guaranties, type/class, among others.
  3. Quantity multiplied by price.

Note: These consolidated data must have information by group: Directors, Management (which have not been included in the Board of Directors), etc.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AmBev SA published this content on 09 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2021 22:20:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AMBEV S.A.
11:39aAMBEV S A : January- Treasury Form
PU
11:21aAMBEV S A : January – Consolidated Form
PU
01/14AMBEV S.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
01/13AMBEV S A : Notice to Shareholders - Date of Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting
PU
01/13AMBEV S A : Bradesco Downgrades Ambev to Underperform from Neutral
MT
01/08AMBEV S A : December - Treasury Form
PU
01/08AMBEV S A : December – Consolidated Form
PU
2020AMBEV S A : Minutes of the Meeting of the Board of Directors
PU
2020AMBEV S A : Notice to Shareholders - Dividend Distribution
PU
2020AMBEV S A : Ata da Reunião do Conselho de Administração realizada em 21 de dezem..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 57 912 M 10 763 M 10 763 M
Net income 2020 8 523 M 1 584 M 1 584 M
Net cash 2020 13 404 M 2 491 M 2 491 M
P/E ratio 2020 27,7x
Yield 2020 2,84%
Capitalization 235 B 43 240 M 43 685 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,83x
EV / Sales 2021 3,58x
Nbr of Employees 50 000
Free-Float 27,9%
Chart AMBEV S.A.
Duration : Period :
Ambev S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMBEV S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 16,27 BRL
Last Close Price 14,99 BRL
Spread / Highest target 33,4%
Spread / Average Target 8,53%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jereissati Jean Neto Chief Executive Officer
Lucas Machado Lira Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Carlos Alves de Brito Co-Chairman
Victório Carlos de Marchi Co-Chairman
Eduardo Eiji Horai Chief Information Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMBEV S.A.-4.22%44 273
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV-5.16%128 271
HEINEKEN N.V.-2.83%61 374
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.4.37%44 104
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED-0.39%41 523
CHINA RESOURCES BEER (HOLDINGS) COMPANY LIMITED0.00%29 918
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ