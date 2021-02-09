Ambev S A : January – Consolidated Form

Management and Related Persons' Transactions of Securities Issued by the Company
Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002
From January 1st to 31st, 2020 the only transactions with securities and derivatives were those presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002(1):
Company Name: Ambev S.A.
Group and
( X )
(
)
(
)
(
)
Related
Board of Directors
Management
Fiscal Council
Technical and Consulting
Persons
Committees
Initial Balance
Securities / Derivatives
Securities Characteristics (2)
Quantity
Shares
Common
32,300,347
ADR
Common
1,068,738
Stock Option
ABEVF13
0
Stock Option
ABEVF42
0
Transactions in the month
Securities /
Securities
Characteristics
Intermediary
Operation
Day
Quantity
Price
Volume (R$) (3)
Derivatives
(2)
Shares
Common
Corretora Santander
Sell
8
197,000
16.53000
3,256,410.00
Shares
Common
Corretora Santander
Buy
8
197,000
16.53000
3,256,410.00
Final Balance
Securities / Derivatives
Securities Characteristics (2)
Quantity
Shares
Common
32,300,347
ADR
Common
1,068,738
Stock Option
ABEVF13
0
Stock Option
ABEVF42
0
When filling in the form, delete the lines that do not have any information. If there is no acquisition/change in the position of any person in relation to Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002, send a statement with that information.
Issue/Series, convertibility, simple, term, guaranties, type/class, among others.
Quantity multiplied by price.
Note: These consolidated data must have information by group: Directors, Management (which have not been included in the Board of Directors), etc.
Each ADR is equivalent to 1 (one) share.
CONSOLIDATED FORM
Management and Related Persons' Transactions of Securities Issued by the Company
Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002
From January 1st to 31st, 2020 the only transactions with securities and derivatives were those presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002(1):
Company Name: Ambev S.A.
Group and
(
)
( X )
(
)
(
)
Related
Board of Directors
Management
Fiscal Council
Technical and Consulting
Persons
Committees
Initial Balance
Securities / Derivatives
Securities Characteristics (2)
Quantity
Shares
Common
5,283,136
ADR
Common
459,563
Transactions in the month
Securities /
Securities
Intermediary
Operation
Day
Quantity
Price
Volume (R$) (3)
Derivatives
Characteristics (2)
Shares
Common
Corretora Itaú
Sell
13
1,200
16.09000
19,308.00
Final Balance
Securities / Derivatives
Securities Characteristics (2)
Quantity
Shares
Common
5,281,936
ADR
Common
459,563
When filling in the form, delete the lines that do not have any information. If there is no acquisition/change in the position of any person in relation to Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002, send a statement with that information.
Issue/Series, convertibility, simple, term, guaranties, type/class, among others.
Quantity multiplied by price.
Note: These consolidated data must have information by group: Directors, Management (which have not been included in the Board of Directors), etc.
Each ADR is equivalent to 1 (one) share.
CONSOLIDATED FORM
Management and Related Persons' Transactions of Securities Issued by the Company
Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002
From January 1st to 31st, 2020 the only transactions with securities and derivatives were those presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002(1):
Company Name: Ambev S.A.
Group and
(
)
( )
( X )
(
)
Related
Board of Directors
Management
Fiscal Council
Technical and Consulting
Persons
Committees
Initial Balance
Securities / Derivatives
Securities Characteristics (2)
Quantity
Shares
Common
0
Transactions in the month
Securities /
Securities
Characteristics
Intermediary
Operation
Day
Quantity
Price
Volume (R$) (3)
Derivatives
(2)
Final Balance
Securities / Derivatives
Securities Characteristics (2)
Quantity
Shares
Common
0
When filling in the form, delete the lines that do not have any information. If there is no acquisition/change in the position of any person in relation to Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002, send a statement with that information.
Issue/Series, convertibility, simple, term, guaranties, type/class, among others.
Quantity multiplied by price.
Note: These consolidated data must have information by group: Directors, Management (which have not been included in the Board of Directors), etc.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.