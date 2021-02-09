Ambev S A : January – Consolidated Form

CONSOLIDATED FORM

Management and Related Persons' Transactions of Securities Issued by the Company

Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002

From January 1st to 31st, 2020 the only transactions with securities and derivatives were those presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002(1):

Company Name: Ambev S.A.

Group and ( X ) ( ) ( ) ( ) Related Board of Directors Management Fiscal Council Technical and Consulting Persons Committees Initial Balance Securities / Derivatives Securities Characteristics (2) Quantity Shares Common 32,300,347 ADR Common 1,068,738 Stock Option ABEVF13 0 Stock Option ABEVF42 0 Transactions in the month Securities / Securities Characteristics Intermediary Operation Day Quantity Price Volume (R$) (3) Derivatives (2) Shares Common Corretora Santander Sell 8 197,000 16.53000 3,256,410.00 Shares Common Corretora Santander Buy 8 197,000 16.53000 3,256,410.00 Final Balance Securities / Derivatives Securities Characteristics (2) Quantity Shares Common 32,300,347 ADR Common 1,068,738 Stock Option ABEVF13 0 Stock Option ABEVF42 0

Each ADR is equivalent to 1 (one) share.