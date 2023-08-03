AMBEV S.A.

CNPJ/ME No. 07.526.557/0001-00

NIRE 35.300.368.941

MATERIAL FACT NOTICE

Ambev S.A. ("Company") informs that, in compliance with the provisions of CVM Resolution No. 44/2021, the management revised, on this date, the expected increase in Cash COGS per hectoliter for its beer business in Brazil from 6.0 to 9.9% to

2.5 to 5.5% in 2023 (excluding the sale of non-Ambev products on the marketplace), considering that certain factors capable of influencing our costs, such as inflation, unhedged commodity prices, products mix and the Company's operational performance are better than expected.

This material fact notice refers to a projection that shall not constitute a promise of performance, reflecting only the perception of the Company's management, and is subject to risks and uncertainties. Projections consider several factors such as general economic, market and industry conditions that are beyond the Company's management control. Any changes in assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ from the projections made.

Additional information can be found in our quarterly information form (ITR) for the 2nd quarter ended on June 30, 2023 and respective earnings release, both available on the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Company's investor relations' websites.

São Paulo, August 3rd, 2023.

AMBEV S.A.

Lucas Machado Lira

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer