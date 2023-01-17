Advanced search
    ABEV3   BRABEVACNOR1

AMBEV S.A.

(ABEV3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:25 2023-01-16 pm EST
13.20 BRL   -4.90%
06:20aAmbev S A : NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS - Form 6-K
PU
01/09Ambev S A : INDIVIDUAL FORM - Form 6-K
PU
01/09Ambev S A : CONSOLIDATED FORM - Form 6-K
PU
Ambev S A : NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS - Form 6-K

01/17/2023 | 06:20am EST
NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

Shareholders' Ordinary Meeting

Ambev S.A. hereby informs that, in compliance with the applicable legislation, its ordinary shareholders' meeting will be held on April 28th, 2023. More information about such shareholders' meeting will be disclosed in due course.

São Paulo, January 13th, 2023.

Ambev S.A.

Lucas Machado Lira

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Attachments

Disclaimer

AmBev SA published this content on 17 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2023 11:19:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
