Ambev S A : NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS - Form 6-K

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS
Shareholders' Ordinary Meeting
Ambev S.A. hereby informs that, in compliance with the applicable legislation, its ordinary shareholders' meeting will be held on April 28th, 2023. More information about such shareholders' meeting will be disclosed in due course.
São Paulo, January 13th, 2023.
Ambev S.A.
Lucas Machado Lira
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
Disclaimer
AmBev SA published this content on 17 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2023 11:19:03 UTC.