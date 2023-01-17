Ambev S A : NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS - Form 6-K

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

Shareholders' Ordinary Meeting

Ambev S.A. hereby informs that, in compliance with the applicable legislation, its ordinary shareholders' meeting will be held on April 28th, 2023. More information about such shareholders' meeting will be disclosed in due course.

São Paulo, January 13th, 2023.

Ambev S.A.

Lucas Machado Lira

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer