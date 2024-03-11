SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 6-K
Report of Foreign Private Issuer
Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16 of the
Securities Exchange Act of 1934
For the month of March, 2024
Commission File Number 1565025
AMBEV S.A.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
AMBEV S.A.
(Translation of Registrant's name into English)
Rua Dr. Renato Paes de Barros, 1017 - 3rd Floor
04530-000 São Paulo, SP
Federative Republic of Brazil
(Address of principal executive office)
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F.
Form 20-F ___X___ Form 40-F _______
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant by furnishing the information contained in this Form is also thereby furnishing the information to the Commission pursuant to Rule 12g3-2(b) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
Yes _______ No ___X____
AMBEV S.A.
CNPJ/ME No. 07.526.557/0001-00
NIRE 35.300.368.941
NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS
AMBEV S.A. ("Ambev" or "Company") announces that the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023 was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission - SEC ("SEC") on March 11, 2024 and is available on the Company's website (ri.ambev.com.br) and also on the SEC (www.sec.gov/edgar/).
ADR holders may receive a hard copy of the Company's complete audited financial statements contained in the Form 20-F free of charge, upon request.
São Paulo, March 11, 2024.
Ambev S.A.
Lucas Machado Lira
Chief Financial and Investors Relations Officer
SIGNATURE
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.
Date: March 11, 2024
|AMBEV S.A.
|By:
|/s/ Lucas Machado Lira
Lucas Machado Lira
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
Attachments
