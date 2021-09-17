Ambev S A : NOTICE TO THE MARKET (Form 6-K)

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Ambev S.A. (' Company ' or ' Ambev '), in compliance with Circular Letter No. 7/2020-CVM/SEP, informs that Mr. Eduardo Braga Cavalcanti de Lacerda, its Commercial Vice President Officer, will participate in a public event, as indicated below:

Event : 'McKinsey Talks', to be held on September 17th, 2021, at 8:30am.

Topic : The main topic of the event is 'Revenue Management: reacting to inflation and new consumer trends'.

Where : The event will be broadcasted live on the official channels of McKinsey & Company and can be accessed at the link:

https://solutions.mckinsey.com/csd/events/mckinseytalks/br

São Paulo, September 16th, 2021.

Ambev S.A.

Lucas Machado Lira

Chief Financial and Investors Relations Officer