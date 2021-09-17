Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Ambev S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABEV3   BRABEVACNOR1

AMBEV S.A.

(ABEV3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Ambev S A : NOTICE TO THE MARKET (Form 6-K)

09/17/2021 | 06:12am EDT
NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Ambev S.A. ('Company' or 'Ambev'), in compliance with Circular Letter No. 7/2020-CVM/SEP, informs that Mr. Eduardo Braga Cavalcanti de Lacerda, its Commercial Vice President Officer, will participate in a public event, as indicated below:

Event: 'McKinsey Talks', to be held on September 17th, 2021, at 8:30am.

Topic: The main topic of the event is 'Revenue Management: reacting to inflation and new consumer trends'.

Where: The event will be broadcasted live on the official channels of McKinsey & Company and can be accessed at the link:

https://solutions.mckinsey.com/csd/events/mckinseytalks/br

São Paulo, September 16th, 2021.

Ambev S.A.

Lucas Machado Lira

Chief Financial and Investors Relations Officer

Disclaimer

AmBev SA published this content on 17 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2021 10:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 67 398 M 12 786 M 12 786 M
Net income 2021 10 955 M 2 078 M 2 078 M
Net cash 2021 15 735 M 2 985 M 2 985 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,4x
Yield 2021 3,15%
Capitalization 254 B 48 316 M 48 155 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,53x
EV / Sales 2022 3,29x
Nbr of Employees 50 000
Free-Float 27,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 16,13 BRL
Average target price 17,64 BRL
Spread / Average Target 9,38%
Managers and Directors
Jereissati Jean Neto Chief Executive Officer
Fernando Mommensohn Tennenbaum Director
Lucas Machado Lira Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Victório Carlos de Marchi Co-Chairman
Michel Dimitrios Doukeris Co-Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMBEV S.A.3.07%48 316
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV-15.09%112 740
HEINEKEN N.V.-1.78%60 690
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.-1.64%41 262
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED-27.50%31 525
HEINEKEN HOLDING N.V.-2.40%25 482