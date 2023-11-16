SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

AMBEV S.A.

AMBEV S.A.

Rua Dr. Renato Paes de Barros, 1017 - 3rd Floor

04530-000 São Paulo, SP

Federative Republic of Brazil

AMBEV S.A.

CNPJ/ME No. 07.526.557/0001-00

NIRE 35.300.368.941

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Ambev S.A. (" Company " or " Ambev "), in compliance with CVM/SEP Circular Letter No. 7/2020, informs its shareholders and the market in general that it will host an online event with members of its Executive Board of Officers, as detailed below:

Event : Sustainability Update 2023.

Date and Time : November 23rd, 2023, at 10:00am.

Topic : Update the market on the evolution of the Company's main sustainability initiatives, including environmental, social and governance matters.

Weblink to enroll : https://choruscall.com.br/ambev/sustainability2023.htm

São Paulo, November 16th, 2023.

Ambev S.A.

Lucas Machado Lira

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Date: November 16, 2023