NOTICE TO THE MARKET

We reproduce below the Letter 554/2024-SLS ("Letter") sent on this date by B3 S.A. -Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3") to AMBEV S.A. ("Company" or "Ambev") requesting clarification regarding the bankruptcy request of the Company filed by Sherwin Williams do Brasil Indústria e Comércio Ltda., as disclosed in a specific bankruptcy request section of the newspaper Valor Econômico, of 07/24/2024.

"July 24, 2024

554/2024-SLS

Ambev S.A.

At. Mr. Lucas Machado Lira

Investor Relations Officer

Ref.: Request for clarification on bankruptcy petition

Dear Sirs,

We request you to send, by 12:00 pm on 07/24/2024, without prejudice to the provisions of the sole paragraph of Article 6 of CVM Resolution No. 44/21, clarifications on the bankruptcy request of this company formulated by Sherwin Williams do Brasil Indústria e Comércio Ltda., as published in a specific bankruptcy request section of the newspaper Valor Econômico, issue of 07/24/2024, as well as other information considered important, including the amounts involved and the steps you are taking to address this situation.

The Company clarifies that it has not yet had access to the bankruptcy request in question. However, as far as we could ascertain, this is a request filed on July 18, 2024 by SHERWIN WILLIAMS DO BRASIL INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO LTDA., represented by its attorney-in-fact, Mr. Fernando Luiz Tegge Sartori, to serve the Company to contest the lawsuit and/or make a deposit in the amount of BRL 167,007.32 (the equivalent of USD 29.925,87 based on today's currency rate), adjusted for interest as well as court costs and fees, under penalty of the Company's bankruptcy being declared.

Considering the amount of the claim, the Company understands that the judicial path chosen by the plaintiff is incompatible with the Company's solid financial situation. Thus, the Company informs that it will take all appropriate legal measures in due course to contest such claim, and will provide a guarantee regarding the amount under dispute.

São Paulo, July 24, 2024.

AMBEV S.A.

Lucas Machado Lira

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

