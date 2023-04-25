Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Ambev S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABEV3   BRABEVACNOR1

AMBEV S.A.

(ABEV3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:36 2023-04-25 pm EDT
14.29 BRL   -0.35%
05:57pAmbev S A : Notice to Shareholders – Capital Increase
PU
04/11Ambev S A : INDIVIDUAL FORM - Form 6-K
PU
04/11Ambev S A : CONSOLIDATED FORM - Form 6-K
PU
Ambev S A : Notice to Shareholders – Capital Increase

04/25/2023 | 05:57pm EDT
AMBEV S.A.

CNPJ/ME No. 07.526.557/0001-00

NIRE 35.300.368.941

("Company")

NOTICE OF CAPITAL INCREASE APPROVED BY THE BOARD OF

DIRECTORS

(Pursuant to Article 5th of Exhibit "E" of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange

Commission's Resolution No. 80/22)

The Board of Directors approved and homologated, in a meeting held on April 25th, 2023 at 10:00 am, pursuant to the terms of Article 6 of the Company's Bylaws and Article 168 of Brazilian Law No. 6,404/76, the issuance of new common shares as a result of the exercise, by certain beneficiaries, of stock options granted under the "First Program for the year of 2023 of the Company's Stock Option Plan", approved by the Board of Directors on February 14 and 15, 2023, within the scope of the Company's Stock Option Plan, as approved by the Shareholders' General Meeting held on July 30, 2013 ("Stock Option Plan").

  1. Date of approval of the stock option plan by the Shareholders' General Meeting

The Stock Option Plan was approved by the Shareholders' General Meeting held on July 30, 2013.

  1. Capital Increase Amount and New Capital Stock

Capital increase amount

BRL 47,411,436.63

New capital stock

BRL 58,177,928,601.85

III. Amount of issued shares per type and class

3,616,433 new common shares with no par value.

IV. Issuance price of the new shares

Issuance price per share

BRL 13.11

VI. Potential dilution percentage arising from the issuance

Potential Dilution percentage (in relation to

0.022961%

number of shares)

Potential Dilution percentage (in relation to the

capital stock)

0,081560%

***

Disclaimer

AmBev SA published this content on 25 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2023 21:56:23 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 86 907 M 17 155 M 17 155 M
Net income 2023 14 025 M 2 769 M 2 769 M
Net cash 2023 13 977 M 2 759 M 2 759 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,5x
Yield 2023 5,29%
Capitalization 226 B 44 560 M 44 560 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,44x
EV / Sales 2024 2,27x
Nbr of Employees 52 000
Free-Float 28,0%
Chart AMBEV S.A.
Duration : Period :
Ambev S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMBEV S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 14,34 BRL
Average target price 16,33 BRL
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jereissati Jean Neto Chief Sales & Marketing Officer
Fernando Mommensohn Tennenbaum Director
Lucas Machado Lira Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Victório Carlos de Marchi Co-Chairman
Michel Dimitrios Doukeris Co-Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMBEV S.A.-1.24%44 632
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV6.31%130 838
HEINEKEN N.V.17.49%64 607
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.-3.18%41 114
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED-5.50%39 067
HEINEKEN HOLDING N.V.19.64%27 374
