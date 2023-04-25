Ambev S A : Notice to Shareholders – Capital Increase

AMBEV S.A.

CNPJ/ME No. 07.526.557/0001-00

NIRE 35.300.368.941

("Company")

NOTICE OF CAPITAL INCREASE APPROVED BY THE BOARD OF

DIRECTORS

(Pursuant to Article 5th of Exhibit "E" of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange

Commission's Resolution No. 80/22)

The Board of Directors approved and homologated, in a meeting held on April 25th, 2023 at 10:00 am, pursuant to the terms of Article 6 of the Company's Bylaws and Article 168 of Brazilian Law No. 6,404/76, the issuance of new common shares as a result of the exercise, by certain beneficiaries, of stock options granted under the "First Program for the year of 2023 of the Company's Stock Option Plan", approved by the Board of Directors on February 14 and 15, 2023, within the scope of the Company's Stock Option Plan, as approved by the Shareholders' General Meeting held on July 30, 2013 ("Stock Option Plan").

Date of approval of the stock option plan by the Shareholders' General Meeting

The Stock Option Plan was approved by the Shareholders' General Meeting held on July 30, 2013.

Capital Increase Amount and New Capital Stock

Capital increase amount BRL 47,411,436.63 New capital stock BRL 58,177,928,601.85

III. Amount of issued shares per type and class

3,616,433 new common shares with no par value.

IV. Issuance price of the new shares